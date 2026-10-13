Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

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Jill Tennent's avatar
Jill Tennent
Oct 13

This is very difficult to read, John, thinking of the suffering that Marion and her family had to endure. It must have been devastating for your grandparents to be unable to do anything to help the daughter they loved. It's not surprising that they, and your father, carried the wounds for the rest of their lives.

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Cassius's avatar
Cassius
Oct 14

John, one thing that may matter to you, and to anyone who goes looking for Marion.

Workhouse deaths were always registered the ordinary way, so hers sits in the 1926 civil records like any other. What the law left to the Guardians was the burial. When a family could not afford a funeral, the union buried its dead at its own expense: the cheapest coffin, an unmarked grave, often several coffins lowered in on the same day. That is the injustice your father felt, written into a ledger.

The Barnsley Union workhouse stood on Gawber Road, and its infirmary was rebuilt on a pavilion plan in the early 1880s. Barnsley Archives, on Church Street, still keeps the Guardians' minute books for 1850 to 1930, though little else survived. The cemetery Marion was carried to holds the register where her name would appear, if it survives.

I set it down only because a girl like her was counted, even then. The system that let her die still had to enter her name.

Cassius

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