A rain, like summer, fell today with thunder and lightning. It’s not usual for autumn, but nothing is anymore since our climate entered its palliative care stage. One hundred years ago in Barnsley, the weather was gentle, or that’s how my father remembered it. But the mood of his family was “sodden with grief”, as it was the day Marion died in a workhouse infirmary. For him and his family, Marion’s death became an open cut that never healed. I don’t know, and my father didn’t either, whether his family would have fared better had she lived or whether it was always destined to be torn apart later by the Great Depression, like a ship foundering on a reef in a mighty storm. What my father did understand was that the manner of Marion’s dying was an injustice done to her and every other person too poor to afford healthcare. Premature death at a workhouse infirmary was a product of capitalism’s malevolence towards the vulnerable. Below is my dad’s memory of his sister’s death and the world in which he lived as a young boy. It’s from his The Green and Pleasant Land, for which I’m searching for a publisher willing to print it.

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Death at the Workhouse

The bairns from my working-class generation often died before their time. Scarlet fever, diphtheria, whooping cough, or malnutrition were how many slipped away before adulthood. That almost happened to me but Mum had no patience for illness, especially those serious enough to kill any of her children. She took it as a personal affront and used rage, guile, and instinct to save me when death threatened.

At eighteen months, I developed a prolapsed rectum from malnutrition that caused a portion of my intestines to slip out of my backside.

“If I hadn’t shoved your bowels back up your arsehole as a lad, you wouldn’t have been alive today. I told death to bugger off and not touch thee until ripe with age.”

Death, however, refused to give up on his claim for my eldest sister, Marion. She didn’t survive childhood. Marion’s spinal TB couldn’t be fixed with home remedies or brute force. She needed care in a sanatorium, but that was beyond my parents’ means or anyone who earned their income from the sweat of their brow.

By 1926, my sister was bedridden because the TB had devoured her spine. Marion was in constant pain. Dad even tried to ease her anguish with spoonfuls of gin.

Dad’s trade union donated a wicker landau for my sister’s care. It had thin wheels with rubber tyres around them. Mum and Dad took Marion outside to enjoy Barnsley’s infrequent days of sun. When Mum pushed Marion down the street with me by her side, the wheels made a mournful squeak.

As I matured from crawling to walking, Marion became more childlike. She was an infant again, dependent on Mum’s care for eating, bathing, dressing, and even going to the toilet.

Having to constantly tend to Marion exhausted my mother and made her impatient with others, including me. “Harry, you’re like a bloody cat, always wrapped around my legs,” she’d say. But most of Mum’s impatience was saved for my father. She couldn’t forgive him for not earning enough to make ends meet.

A recession in coal prices clawed back miners’ wages to pre-war levels. Other workers felt a similar pinch. Their employers wanted more hours worked for less pay. Rent and food became unaffordable. My uncle Ted called 1926, “the year of fucking famine.”

By May 1926, the working class became militant. Britain’s trade unions called a General Strike.

The General Strike terrified Britain’s establishment. They feared it was the opening shot in a Bolshevik revolution and that if successful their heads would be harvested by workers made rabid by Marxism.

Winston Churchill stoked these fears. He gave speeches in Parliament depicting the strikers as communist revolutionaries out to topple democracy.

Strikers were described in newspapers as if they were insurgents or a rabble mob that wanted to storm Buckingham Palace. Right-wing newspapers portrayed working-class aspirations for fair wages and affordable housing as a plot by Lenin. They wrote it would transform the United Kingdom into another Soviet Union.

The middle class accepted this propaganda as gospel. They didn’t view workers as equal to them. To their thinking, we were an inferior species whose purpose was to serve capitalism by digging coal, forging steel or cleaning out their fireplace grates, while they enjoyed pleasant standards of living.

The General Strike began with militant optimism, and in less than a fortnight, it was crushed by the government. Only the miners’ union refused to break in the face of the intimidation thrown at them by the government and the press.

While other workers returned to their employment, the miners’ union held firm with the slogan: “Not a penny off the pay, not a minute off the day.”

The miners heroically held their picket line after other trade unions had been beaten into surrender.

However, the miners’ resolve to endure for as long as it took to win was no match against the coal barons’ wealth that bought them the time needed to break the strike. With an almost endless stockpile of coal, the mine owners just waited for the industrial action to collapse when strikers ran out of money to buy food or pay their rent. For us a visit to a soup kitchen was a daily trek that my mother found insulting. “Those bastard owners sit on their piles of cash like pigs kipping on their dung piles.”

As the strike progressed through spring and summer, Marion’s TB grew worse.

I was told, “Play near Marion because she won’t be with us for long.” I told her nonsense stories that she responded to with groans of pain or with her hands thrashing about as if trying to escape her bed.

In early autumn, the miners’ determination weakened. The coal barons had starved them out and broken them without mercy. Just before the strike ended, my dad took me to one of their pickets.

I do not know the reason.

It might have been as simple as not having a carer for me because my mother was busy tending to Marion. Or it might have been something more profound.

Maybe Dad wanted me to remember the time when workers stood up to the coal barons and lived on their feet. At the picket, Dad let me ride on his shoulders. He stood with his comrades, and I felt as if I was the most important part of that picket, towering above everyone else.

On Dad’s shoulders, I felt happy and safe in the company of him and his mates, who fought a fair fight for our kind.

Not long after my trip to the picket line and my triumphant ride on my father’s shoulders, the miners’ union capitulated to the coal barons. They surrendered as if they were a defeated army. The mine owners treated them with no more mercy than the Allies did to Germany during the drafting of the Versailles Treaty.

It was a humiliating surrender where miners like my Dad returned to the pits with cut wages and increased work hours.

In the month my father returned to work, Marion’s health worsened. My parents didn’t need a doctor to tell them death was coming hard and quick for my sister. There was nothing to be done, except my parents did one last thing for Marion. They had Marion admitted to the local workhouse. It had a small infirmary where the working class and the indigent received minimal medical treatment.

With the help of a neighbour, Dad lifted Marion, resting on her wicker bed, onto the back of a coal wagon drawn by a lone horse.

After Marion was put on the wagon, my mother climbed up to accompany her to the workhouse.

The horse and wagon forlornly pulled away from our front step and moved slowly down the street towards the workhouse.

In mid-October, in a blaze of autumn sun, Marion died in a windowless room having never really lived. There were no kind words from a vicar, sad funeral or drunken wake to say goodbye to my sister. Instead, her body was dumped in a pauper’s pit where the poor were buried without fanfare or dignity.

My sister’s death cast a long, anguished shadow over my family that never dissipated. All the love my parents had for Marion became an angry and forlorn grief that followed them into any room they entered.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me a few days ago to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027.

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