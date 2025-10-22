62 today, and my morning began with an early forage for bargains. I went to a shop where margarine was on sale because butter in 2025 is too rich for my blood and I am not talking cholesterol. It’s cost would make you believe it is only now served at the tables of the well heeled.

Still, I feel triumphant to have made it this far. I’ve twice outwitted death: first from a heart attack at forty-two, then rectal cancer at fifty-six.

I still need CT scans, as errant cancer cells can roam like butterflies through my lymph nodes, ready to settle wherever they please. Currently, a speck on my liver needs further investigation in the new year. Yet, I’ve a few tricks left to delay the Grim Reaper’s crooked game for a bit longer.

Most likely, what will eventually get me will come from my lungs. Multiple CT scans show fibrosis — the same cruel, progressive disease that killed my brother and many on my father’s side. My father also suffered from it but lived until ninety-five, fighting death since birth with the broken end of a beer bottle.

So far, my symptoms are mild. However, as the disease is incurable and progressive, it will inevitably progress. Were it not for the persistence of COVID, this would be less worrying. But the virus loves to ruin the lives of those with dodgy lungs.

Still, I have much to do with what time remains. And despite the bleakness of many of my posts — whether political or existential — I find great enjoyment in being alive.

The Work That Remains

The first volume of the Harry’s Last Stand cycle, The Green and Pleasant Land, is now ready for publishers. It serves as a prequel to Love Among the Ruins and adds greater emotional and historical context to Harry’s Last Stand and Don’t Let My Past Be Your Future.

The final volume, Life On The Never, Never drawn from my father’s writings about post-war Yorkshire between 1948 and 1953, will be ready by the spring of 2026. That will conclude the cycle — a family history, a bildungsroman, and a political testament to how the Welfare State protects democracy and human dignity.

I’m also still finding ways to preserve my brother’s artworks. I don’t want them to vanish once I’m gone. His canvases and sculptures tell his story. They are whimsical, harsh and compassionate, yet beautiful. They deserve to be seen.

Doubt, Purpose, and Defiance

At times, I doubt whether what I did with my father, during the Harry’s Last Stand years — will matter after I’m gone. Perhaps it’s just stubbornness that keeps me going, or fear that if I stop, I’ll discover it was all a hollow, arrogant pursuit.

Yet other times, I feel blessed. This work challenges me, refines me, and reminds me that meaning to one’s life is made, not given.

Ultimately, the worth of our work was to give voice to the dead — our working-class ancestors — and to argue for a return of the Welfare State. Whether that can be achieved without bloodshed, I doubt. Humanity is drifting toward an apocalyptic showdown between us and the billionaires.

We live in an age when genocide is live-streamed. and normalised. Instead of stopping it, our leaders enable it. If that doesn’t tell you the West is next for the chopping block, nothing will.

Neoliberalism has created the economic and social conditions for revolution — or for totalitarianism. We are living through tragedy, and it’s unlikely to improve in our lifetime.

So, gather ye rosebuds…

Cakes, Ale, and the Jukebox of Life

But before the Marseillaise or the Horst-Wessel-Lied is sung outside my door by revolutionaries, there will be cake today because tomorrow, darkness may fall at noon.

As much as I can, I’ll enjoy the day. I’ll remember the dead who once shared life with me, talk with those still alive who know and love me, and rejoice that my sixty-two years were not measured out in coffee spoons.

I admit I’ve had more failures than successes. Relationships, business, and art have had their swings and roundabouts. But the moments of my existence add up to an odyssey that was worth all its pain because there was so much joy in it too. I am glad thus far I have been more compassionate than cruel to my fellow bus passengers on our ride across existence.

The songs on the jukebox of my existence will probably run out soon. Until they do, I’ll dance to them with joy, wonder, and defiance. The status quo can go fuck itself as it denies dignity, purpose, and prosperity to us, the many.

Take care, all.

Cheers — now I’m off to indulge in cakes and ale.

