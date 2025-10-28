As always, the light wanes at October’s end. Nightfall air now feels sharpened by the quickening darkness, making it abrasive against exposed skin.

The days will grow even shorter and bleaker in November. In the before times, the seasons of dark didn’t seem as oppressive. Now, it’s all so different. I don’t know if it’s my age or despair that makes me dread the coming winter. Politically and economically, it feels like society has reached its denouement.

Recently, I told someone that I believe by Christmas, the USA would be irrevocably authoritarian, unrecognizable, and glib about its disdain for the Constitution and common decency. I hope I am wrong, but I can already hear the iron curtain of fascism beginning to shutter America.

The breadlines from Trump’s government shutdown are enormous. Watching them on television makes you think the Great Depression was colourised for a Netflix documentary. But this hunger is unfurling in the present tense, and there is no FDR in the wings.

Food insecurity is everywhere in the West. In Canada, it became more extreme after the American trade wars to annex the country began in January 2025. I see it in myself, when I shop but I also see it in others at the grocery store, the shock at the cost of everyday food. Everything has just got too expensive for the ordinary person. In Canada, it has to be that way for Galen Weston, owner of the largest grocery food chain, to increase his corporate profits by $2 billion. Weston is a spiv for all seasons.

Around 40% of the adult population is having difficulty affording the cost of food during a housing crisis. Yet, the primary cause of this is flat wages with accommodation costs at extortion levels by corporate landlords, who need to provide good rates of return to their investors. Capitalism is just a normalised mafia shake-down of the ordinary Joe.

We have fallen so far down the rabbit hole that food banks are considered an acceptable solution for employed people to sustain themselves and prevent malnutrition. It’s all so early twentieth century. I haven’t needed to use them yet. However, I have come to accept that the phrase never say never is my motto for survival.

The dread of failure and the fear of homelessness is now in my bones like damp, and it aches with an arthritic gnaw. Yet, we push on and push on like the words Sonya says at the end of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. “We shall rest, we shall rest.” However, I will add, just not yet, and hopefully not for a long while.

It’s the end of the month, so I’m scrambling to keep the juggling bowling balls aloft to remain housed myself. I am also putting out to publishers my father’s now complete The Green & Pleasant Land, which, hopefully, finds its deserved berth in the safe harbour of published books. What I like so much about the book is that these people I am related to from so long ago are individuals possessed of hope, sin, love, rage, hypocrisy, humour, kindness, and selfishness. They are humanity in its best light and worst.

Here is a small excerpt from it about another housing crisis and the shape of things to come in our present world.

Chapter Four: Bradford

For some, grief drowns them like water. But not for Mum, her anguish also activated her instinct to preserve the living in our family. She steered us toward Bradford with little more than hope and the clothes on our backs.

Mum secured lodgings for us in a doss house, which was the last refuge for people before homelessness or the workhouse. Our rent was cheaper than that of other tenants. Mum took on the dubious responsibility of collecting rent from the other lodgers.

Marion’s death, Dad’s unemployment, and her surviving children’s hunger hardened Mum’s heart to the trials and travails of strangers, which made her an excellent rent collector for the absentee landlord. On the surface, to strangers, she was friendly enough if it got her something. However, underneath Mum’s smiles and jokes were sharp daggers ready to plunge into anyone who threatened our survival.

In Edwardian times, the doss house we inhabited was owned by a prosperous family. But wealth and hope had long ago jogged on from that house and the surrounding neighbourhood. By the time of our arrival, it was a run-down three-storied eyesore owned by an absentee middle-class family who pocketed the passive income of rent with the grubbiness of pimps. Over the years, the foundations of the house subsided, giving the building the appearance of a ship taking on water from a gash in its hull.

Within these crumbling walls, we encountered a cross-section of the city’s misfortunes, each tenant a story of struggle and survival.

The tenants were Irish navvies, pensioners, and shell-shocked soldiers from the Great War who, at night, cried out in terror because their dreams took them back to their battles on the Western Front.

We rented a small room on the second floor. In it, we were expected to do our sleeping, eating, and fretting. The privy was outside at the back of the house. A key near the front door granted one entrance to a bog that made me wince from the foul odours emanating from its hole that seemed as deep as a mine shaft.

The navvies in our doss were tough men who built and repaired the roads around Bradford. They knew how to drink, how to swear, and how to brawl. But they were always kind to me and Alberta.

They were like butter on toast in my Mum’s hands because she flirted with them. Increasingly, Dad became a shadow in our lives.

Dad withdrew into himself. He couldn’t tolerate his helplessness as we fell further into rough circumstances.

Each morning, following breakfast, Dad put on a worker’s cap and short coat as if preparing to leave for work. Instead, he was going to look for work in a city that didn’t have enough work for able-bodied men, let alone an invalid like him.

Before he left, Mum always pierced him with sarcasm.

“Lord Muck, where are you going?”

“Out for a walk.”

“It must be nice to live the life of the idle, bloody rich and have time to stroll about town.”

During those times, my father marched along the rough, unforgiving pavement of Bradford streets. Mum kept order and collected the rent in the doss house for the absentee landlord.

With the other tenants, Mum had her favourites. For a while, Mum attempted to protect a young man down on his luck who shared digs with a couple of navvies.

But he had a bedwetting problem, and it became chronic. At first, my mother let his bedwetting pass without rebuke. Unfortunately, the young man pissed his bed on one too many occasions. Complaints were made by other occupants in his room because the smell from his soiled clothing and bedding was so strong that it overpowered the cloying stench of unwashed humanity who resided in the house.

My mother tossed the poor beggar out on his ear like he was a cat in the wrong house. When he pleaded for his possessions, Mum returned to his former room and hurled his meagre belongings out from an open window, followed by the piss-stained flock mattress, to the pavement below.

As books and clothes dropped, my mother swore at him and warned him never to return.

“Oi piss pants, bugger off home to your mam and stay out of my bloody way, or I’ll give you such a bollocking; you’ll have a reason to wet thy bed.”

There was always noise in the doss. Doors slammed, people farted, belched, cursed, and wept. Laughter, if it was heard, was at the expense of another. Dad was the only one who was quiet about his fate. He was exhausted by his daily walking and search for work.

In the evening, after our tea of porridge or boiled potatoes, he sat on a stool by our fireplace grate empty of coal—and chewed on a pipe starved of tobacco.

On the wall above Dad was the elegant portrait of my granddad, the publican who, in the painting, sported a giant handlebar moustache and wore the accoutrements of modest prosperity.

On that grimy wall stained from years of smoke and cooking fumes whose paint was flecked in the colour of grit, the portrait of my grandad stared sternly down at us and the dire poverty we lived in. If I upset her, my sister would say in mockery,

“Look up, granddad is cross with thee.”

Most evenings, Mum left our quarters until it was time to sleep. She preferred staying downstairs with the navvies in the common room, where she flirted, joked, and schemed ways for us to escape poverty. By then, Dad was no longer included in her escape plans, a dead weight to her.

While Mum navigated the chaos of the doss, Dad found another way to keep hope alive—through stories, history, and the worlds he could conjure for me.

Dad continued with stoic optimism and made amends for our shabby existence as best he could with his love, which was the only asset he had in abundance.

Sometimes, Dad allowed me to leaf through one of the few things he still owned—an eight-volume Harmsworth’s History of the World. These books were bound in leather, embossed with gold leaf, and stood in a neat row on top of an old and wobbling table.

When I was permitted to open them, I saw magnificent illustrations, exact drawings of faraway places and unheard-of kingdoms. I lost myself in The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. I dreamed I was before the mighty Pyramids of Egypt. I was so engrossed in it, I forgot the noise of tenants below or the brash orders from my mother, who mended clothing only a few feet from me.

Dad’s books of ancient history allowed me to escape that stifling, mouldering room. Each page I stared at took me to wondrous places elsewhere. Sometimes, I was at the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, which soared seventy-five feet above the ground, flush with a bounty of flowers. Other times, I was at the Temple of Diana or the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus. The pictures and words in those history books let me travel the ancient world and escape the squalor of our doss house.

After one of my excursions through the ancient lands found in the books of Harmsworth’s Histories, my dad said—

“One day, lad, you will go into the world and see some fantastic, magical places that I never saw.”

“Can we go together?”

He did not respond. Dad just put his pipe bereft of tobacco between his lips and sucked on it as if to conjure the memory of when he could afford to smoke.

