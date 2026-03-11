2026 isn’t on the cusp of either downfall or ascendancy.

It’s already over the precipice.

Austerity has been part of our lives for so long that we no longer recognise the paucity of our existence. It just seems normal.

Most people don’t realise how far we have already fallen.

Last night, someone I was speaking to, their voice wet with wine and desperation, said over the telephone:

“The economy will self-correct, it always does.”

But it doesn’t. Economies don’t correct themselves without war or revolution fundamentally changing how they work.

The entitled won’t give up their baubles without coercion.

Fair laws are never written by the rich.

Human nature and capitalism don’t work that way.

In Harry Leslie Smith’s The Green and Pleasant Land, my ancestors came to this understanding through poverty and society’s abandonment of the poor.

It made my father a socialist. It made much of his working-class generation supporters of the Welfare State and the politics of social democracy, where profits for the few never overrode the concerns of the many.

Neoliberalism destroyed that covenant between ordinary people and the most entitled of society.

There is little that separates us from the world of my father’s youth except that we experience life digitally, and the entitled control our politics and opinions far more efficiently.

The coming economic collapse, I believe, will be far more catastrophic and violent than the Great Depression he experienced.

The following excerpt from The Green and Pleasant Land is no longer simply history. It reads now like an epitaph for what is coming.

From The Green and Pleasant Land

Calamity returned at the start of 1927. This time it came for my father. Decades underground had broken his body and lungs, and he was moved from the coal face to manual labour on the surface of the coal mine.

There, Dad shovelled coal, pushed wagons of slag, and manned the pump house that ensured there was no flooding in the pits deep below the ground. He took each order to lift, carry, and fetch with good humour, knowing that without work we were destined for the poorhouse.

But his body could not endure the six-day workweek. The stamina required to shovel scrap for ten hours a day was beyond him. The hernia he’d acquired deep in the underworld of coal ruptured again when he was ordered to haul heavy metal beams by himself.

He was done for.

A manual labourer who cannot perform manual labour has no utility in a society governed by capitalism’s rules of profit and loss.

Dad was let go from the mine, and my family’s fate was sealed. We were destitute. Unemployment benefits were insufficient, and women were discouraged from working outside the home.

When my fourth birthday arrived at the end of February 1927, we could not afford coal to heat our home. Mum enlisted Alberta and me to scoff coal from the slag heaps at the entrance to the colliery.

Mum fortified us with watery, cold porridge for breakfast. Then my sister and I trudged to the slag heaps, which looked to my four-year-old eyes like black mountains risen from the depths of hell.

Some sections smouldered from friction caused by subsiding coal and shale. Above them, the winter sky was yellow with sulphur, and creosote belched from Barnsley chimney pots. Other children of unemployed fathers scampered over the heaps like Sherpas, scavenging for coal.

Day in and day out, with tiny legs, I scrambled up those mountains of slag and filled my bucket with broken lumps of substandard coal to keep our house warm and our oven going.

Our small victories on the slag heaps were bittersweet reminders of how precarious our lives had become.

When finished, I walked home with clothes and face blackened by coal dust, as though I’d worked a shift in the pits below — pits as deep and dark as the ocean floor.

1927 was the year our family floated in the wreckage left by my father’s unemployment. We existed on poor relief and did midnight flits to stay a step ahead of our debts. Our welcome in Barnsley was at an end.

Mum’s family had nowt for us; they too lived a penny from ruin. Dad’s family had banished him from their hearts when he married her. A sister of his owned a pub in Barnsley, but she refused every plea for help.

By 1928, our family stood like millions of others on the threshold of the Great Depression. We did not know how much worse the coming years would be. The General Strike and Dad’s unemployment had stripped us of every cushion or reserve. Only the strong and unsentimental would survive the late 1920s and early 1930s.

At the start of 1928, my parents skipped out on their debts and fled Barnsley for Bradford with Alberta and me in tow. The bus that carried us to our new city stank of passengers who couldn’t afford the public baths.

Bradford promised us little — only the slim hope that we might stay afloat rather than drown in poverty. Everything depended on whether Dad could find work.

In the winter of 1928, we were like migratory beasts of the plains. We never rested; we just kept moving in search of safety and food, always fearful of calamity around every corner.

So we upped sticks for Bradford in the damp dusk of February with nothing but the shirts on our backs. As we fled, Alberta and I asked Mum why we had to leave, but she hushed us.

“This is not a concern for children. Forget Barnsley.”

Dad was more sentimental. He couldn’t let go of things, no matter how useless they were to our survival. He carried with him mementoes of his past — burdens as well as comforts.

On our journey, Dad held a painted portrait of my grandfather in one hand and a bundle of books tied with string in the other. He carried these relics as though they could anchor us amid the uncertainty ahead.

“Why did you bring that rubbish?” Mum barked as we squeezed into the bus, where all the hard wooden seats were already taken.

Dad said nothing. He had no defence except his stubborn belief that things would one day get brighter. Mum refused to let it drop.

“You would have taken the bloody piano if it wasn’t in the pawn shop paying for our bus tickets.”

Dad didn’t say anything in his defence. He never did because my father believed himself guilty of failing our family more than any of my mother’s accusations.

