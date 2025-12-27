Yesterday, a fierce winter storm crashed into my region. Today there is a lull, before freezing rain arrives tomorrow. Such is Christmas week: unsettled weather, suspended time, and the sense that each of the seven days before the New Year exists in a kind of emotional purgatory. The past, the present, and the future all feel as though they are being lived in the same tense.

The chapter below comes from The Green & Pleasant Land and is set in the winter of 1931, as the last traces of Christmas faded and survival once again became the only priority. It tells the story of what happens to families when illness, poverty, and an unforgiving economic system collide—long before the NHS, long before any meaningful social safety net. What once felt like a distant past now reads less like history and more like prophecy.

The suffering described here was not inevitable, nor was it caused by personal failure or moral weakness. It was political. It was caused by unmitigated capitalism. And its echoes are closer to our present than we like to admit.

Chapter Thirteen: The Dying and the Already Dead

By the first week of 1931, the fleeting warmth of Christmas had faded, and with it, Dad quietly slipped from our lives, leaving a silence that would stretch across the years.

It didn’t seem real, despite being told he was going, the day Dad left. He was up in the attic with nothing to pack except his clothes and the painting of his father that he took with him until the day he died. He put on his worker’s cap while Alberta helped him on with his coat and brushed the lapels with her hand. Dad caressed my sister’s cheek and said something funny. It made us laugh, and then the realisation that this was it for us and our Dad made us go silent.

He patted me on the shoulder and then said, “Be a good lad, for your mother. Don’t come down with me. It’s best this way.” I cried, and Alberta sobbed. Ferocious, angry, sad tears rolled down her face. But Dad didn’t look back for even one last glance at me or Alberta. Mum and Bill, either couldn’t face Dad or didn’t want to humiliate him further, were out walking the high street as if they were man and wife.

Bill had bought some chicken, but when Mum came to serve it to my sister and me, we both asked to be excused and returned to our attic basement.

Dad walked out of the doss quietly, without fuss or fanfare, during the first week of 1931. With that, my father slipped the moorings of our family and vanished from my life. When he walked out of our room for the last time, I never expected that his separation from me and my sister was permanent. It didn’t register that this was the last time we’d speak in this life.

At the time, I believed my parents would patch things up or my Dad would find another job and return as our breadwinner. Sometimes, I fantasised that when I was grown up and had a proper job—not pushing a barrow—my father would live with me in a rented flat in the most prosperous section of working-class Bradford.

A few days after Dad went, a doss resident said, “I bet you will miss your grandfather, now that he is living in new digs.” I shook my head in agreement and got away from the man as quickly as possible. I didn’t want him to notice the shame on my face for acknowledging the lie my mother told about her relationship to Dad, which was now my family’s established narrative.

My father was the one who left, but he didn’t have any choice. It was my mother who deserted him. If the times had been kinder, the circumstances different, Mum would not have done what she did to my father. She wasn’t a cruel woman, but the Great Depression hardened her like it calcified us all.

Forcing my Dad to move out and exiling him from his children was a brutal punishment for the sin of becoming disabled at work and, because of it, unemployable.

Betraying Dad allowed my sister and me to survive childhood during the Dirty Thirties. But it destroyed us as a family. Emotionally, none of us healed from deserting Dad.

After Dad left, it strained my relationship with my mother until the end of her life. She was more loathed than loved by me because she implicated us in the destruction of our Dad.

In 1931, there was no time for self-reflection because keeping housed and fed was all that mattered. The year was more precarious and desperate than the previous ones; even the middle class began to feel the pinch once Britain left the Gold Standard and imposed tariffs on imported goods.

Among the working class, a mood of hopelessness mixed with outrage against the economic system that sacrificed their present and future took hold. Anxiousness and desperation echoed across the laneways and cobbled streets of a famished Yorkshire. Even my uncles in Barnsley were on the dole or had accepted lower wages and reduced hours to remain at the coal face.

Mum’s favourite brother—the one I was named after—fled down South because he couldn’t take another year of unemployment. Before he left for Kent, he came to visit Mum and said, “Keep moving or you are dead in this world.”

For the residents of the doss, this was the end of their line. There was nowhere left for them to move on to. The only places next for them were the pavement or a pauper’s pit. During the winter of 1931, many of the elderly residents of our doss, or in the ones all across St Andrew’s Villas, were spared homelessness because flu and pneumonia took them to their graves with rapid efficiency.

The torment the dying underwent if they were working class or poor, during that long-ago time before the NHS, was inhuman. The fearful din of those who approached death in 1931, if they were skint and had no means to afford morphine to ease their passage to the grave, was inhuman.

Those poor wretches howled like animals dying at the roadside after being hit by a car. It was inhuman—those sounds. Yet the screams erupted everywhere that year in my neighbourhood.

I was terrified by these horrific shrieks which fell from open windows around my neighbourhood, or I heard from behind the shut doors at my doss. They were like the lament the priests from my school claimed the damned made as they burned in eternal hellfire.

But this was not God’s punishment. It was the consequence of unmitigated capitalism, which condemned those too poor to afford medicine and relief—outside of gin—to a miserable death.

When I questioned my mother about these noises, I was told,

“Someone is dying and making a racket about it.”

I knew from witnessing Marion’s death that if she could die at the age of ten, I could die at the age of eight. And should I perish, the months and days leading up to it would seem eternal in their agony.

The howling coming from people in pain who had no means to alleviate their suffering owing to their poverty could just as well be me or anyone in my family.

Every day and everywhere I walked, this dialect of moaning, yelling, cursing, and pleading the poor used before their end of life was present.

Sometimes, on my beer deliveries, I entered the rooms and squats of the dying. These people were in horrible shape, with festering wounds or bed sores.

“Don’t mind her, lad. She’ll soon be off to a better place. But me—I am stuck here in this sorry place,” one customer said after I brought beer into his up-one-one-down.

In 1931, at just eight years old, I knew England had abandoned me and every other child who came from the working class.

All around me was an open sea of poverty that stretched in every direction—past, present, or future. What I didn’t know was that in ten short years, they’d come and ask me and my kind to lay down my life for King and Country.

