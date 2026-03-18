We are stuck in the amber of a history created by neoliberalism. We’ve run out of road, and the end which approaches for the USA, its allies and corporations that sail under its flag of imperialism is going to be catastrophic. Collectively, our society is amoral and corrupt. Those with the best wages and the most assets naturally share the greatest responsibility for democracy being eclipsed by authoritarianism that has normalised genocide, endemic poverty, xenophobia and indifference to the suffering of the vulnerable.

Things could have been so different for us if, at that moment when history could still have turned another way, 23 years ago, the West had resisted going to war in Iraq.

But like the 600 of the Charge of the Light Brigade, our society rode into the valley of death under the command of George Bush and Tony Blair.

My dad, from the get-go, knew the Iraq war was a folly that would obliterate the lives of millions. My father understood the nature of war better than I because he served in the RAF during WWII.

Being a baby boomer and accepting of neoliberalism, I didn’t. My left-wing politics were tepid-tempered by earning much of my money in the unforgiving, pro-free-market American wine and spirits industry.

Daily, I argued with my dad, who was 80 at the time, about the conduct of the war.

Gradually, I began to see that my father was a wiser man than me when it came to understanding the nature of capitalism and those who lead their young into conflict.

When Baghdad fell, and the looting began, my lacklustre support for Bush and Blair’s military conflict stopped. I was now against the war because even the propaganda footage shown by CNN or the BBC couldn’t obscure the scale of the needless destruction of life and property.

It was nauseating to watch the hubris of America and Britain pretend they were in Iraq to bring peace and democracy to the region. It was evident each time US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld gave his daily briefing that the mission was for revenge, greed and hegemony, or as he said when asked to comment on the looting and violence that followed the fall of Baghdad: “Stuff happens.”

Stuff did happen, including the deaths of at least 500,000 Iraqi civilians during the course and aftermath of the war. American and British forces were implicated in a litany of war crimes that included murder, rape, torture, and the use of depleted uranium ammunition against enemy forces. Despite human rights groups and independent journalists who outlined thousands of potential crimes against humanity, the corporate press downplayed the incidents or framed them as individual crimes committed in the fog of war rather than state-sanctioned atrocities.

And none of it resulted in meaningful accountability.

The Iraq War was the catalyst for neoliberalism to unspool into the fascism that infects our economy, news media and government today. The bank crashes, the austerity, unaffordable housing, the indifferent approach to the climate crisis, and the privatisation of healthcare can be laid at the feet of those who directed and profited from that war. In the absence of consequences, that same logic of power carried forward.

Even the rise of Donald Trump and the popularity of fascism in the West was birthed by the Iraq War and the consequences of holding harmless the makers of that conflict.

The lies that took the West to war against Iraq and the crimes against humanity perpetrated during the war were never punished. The politicians, generals, and pundits who sold the war were held harmless. Moreover, today, they are considered wise counsel for input and advice on geopolitical disruptions occurring in the present.

That impunity did not remain confined to governments—it reshaped society itself.

Iraq normalised war crimes being committed by Western armies and their governments. It conditioned white “Christian” citizens in the USA, Europe, Britain, Canada and Australia to view Arabs and all Muslims as less than human. This disdainful, rabid xenophobia is entrenched in our societies, and Islamophobia has become second nature. It is one of the reasons why the genocide against Palestinians, despite it being the only holocaust in history to be live-streamed, has not been curtailed.

What this reveals is that the values we claimed to uphold never truly existed.

The good times are now gone for ordinary citizens. We live in a constant state of economic and existential crisis. What comes next for us isn’t a brave new world but terra incognita that will be brutish, short and without compassion or justice.

Blair and Bush should have been arrested and sent for trial on war crimes to The Hague. Instead, we got the Chilcot Inquiry, which was a farce—a very expensive expression of “thoughts and prayers.”

Had there been repercussions for the politicians who led us into the Iraq War, Israel would not have been allowed to wage total war across the Mideast, commit genocide against Palestinians, lay waste to Lebanon or wage an illegal and deadly war against Iran to install its appointed puppet, the son of the former Shah and tyrant of Iran. Nor would it have permitted Trump to kidnap the President of Venezuela or bring a starvation siege against the Island of Cuba.

Neoliberalism wasn’t serious about punishing those who committed crimes against humanity 23 years ago because our economies and the profits of the 1% are sustained by war crimes.

And still, we did nothing to change course.

We didn’t stop after the Iraq War. We didn’t stop it after the 2008 Bank Crash. We didn’t stop it after the 2014 Refugee Crisis. We didn’t stop it after Trump’s First Presidency. We didn’t stop it after the January 6th Insurrection. We didn’t stop it after COVID. We didn’t stop it after Israel’s genocide of Palestinians.

We refused to stop. So history will stop us dead in our tracks.

The consequences are no longer distant—they are unfolding now.

The West’s downfall came not in a single blow, but through a thousand cuts and deep gashes inflicted upon the weak, the trusting and the vulnerable.

At the height of its power, every empire comes to believe itself untouchable.

We believed ourselves as invincible as Nazi Germany in 1942. But our 1943, 1944 and 1945 have begun.

If Cuba and Iran survive the onslaught—a starvation siege and a Gomorrah-like bombing from above—the rest of the world will know that our time for collapse has come.

They have every reason to resist America and Israel because neither of those nations are about bringing freedom but oppression. Our hope is in their struggle to remain free.

Their resistance can be our salvation because it may be the catalyst to bring about the downfall of neoliberalism and our politicians. The Empire we live under isn’t going to survive for much longer.

This is not only a time for monsters, but also for new beginnings.

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Your support helps me continue this work and bring The Green & Pleasant Land into print.

When my dad died, The Green & Pleasant Land was unfinished. I’ve been piecing it together from the notes and index cards he left behind. The manuscript is now finished and ready for publishers.

I’ve also asked one of my father’s old comrades if he would consider writing the foreword. If he agrees, it will help bring the book to a larger publisher.

The Green And Pleasant Land is a brilliant read and an important history of working-class life during a time before the Welfare State. It is so important now that people own their working-class history because democracy in the 21st century isn’t on the back foot. It’s in the morgue. We need to build something new, and that is going to take a political revolution that can either be like 1917 or 1945. It all depends on how desperate things become in the next weeks and months. 2026 is a watershed year for change. Whether that is repression and authoritarianism or a democratic renaissance is up to us.

Beta copies are available to any subscriber interested in reading the manuscript — just DM me.

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