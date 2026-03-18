Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Tennent's avatar
Jill Tennent
4h

I'm also a Boomer, born in 1948. My father served in the RAF too. I knew from him, almost by osmosis as he said very little, that war was terrible and should never happen again. I really thought that after Vietnam that Americans would not tolerate their young men and women being sent to fight pointless wars with many coming home in body bags. How wrong I was. I read recently that people are always against war, except the current one. The Ukraine war has shown how true that is. I was shocked by the number of people demanding "Arm Ukraine!", giving no thought to the pointless loss of life that would be the inevitable result. My Harry Patch quotes did not go down well. They seemed to be incapable of understanding his words: "Irrespective of the uniforms we wore, we were all victims."

Reply
Share
1 reply by JM Smith
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JM Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture