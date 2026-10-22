63 today. That’s how I wrote it in my journal this morning. Just like that, I left it because there isn’t much more to say, except that I am alive and very pleased my dance continues. If I were a tortoise, I’d be middle-aged, but I am not.

The other day, my brother’s widow came to visit. I haven’t seen her in four years. With me, and perhaps others, she only communicates via text. Her only real source of human contact is a taxi driver who takes her to town to do her shopping and banking.

“He has a few houses where he rents rooms out to old men. What do you call that?”

I respond, straight-faced, “A flop house.”

My brother’s widow is ten years older than me and, in between, tells me, “The grass was so high around my property that delivery drivers refused to stop for fear of ticks.” In my imagination, I see Machu Picchu the year before it was rediscovered by Hiram Bingham in 1911.

Later, she says, “I wouldn’t want to live to a hundred, but maybe 85.” I tell her, “I don’t think anybody will get the luxury of old age anymore. Everything is unspooling.” She looks as disappointed as a child informed by an older sibling that there was no Santa Claus. Yet, when I suggest she gets a flu shot, my brother’s widow says, “It’s not necessary. I see no one.” When she leaves, she apologises for not bringing, as I’d asked, some of my brother’s old sketchbooks. “I don’t know where anything is anymore.” I kiss her cheek and think I will never see them, those bits of pencil and charcoal depicting daily life across the decades. To me, those sketchbooks are like long-ago conversations lost in the weeds around her house.

Sometimes it’s the passage of time that erases your past, and sometimes it’s people who do it for you.

For over sixty years, I’ve been on this planet revolving around the sun. My life so far, if summed up as a tasting note: survivor, loyal to his truths, with hints of rye humour and melancholy. But it is not the sadness of despair, just a life lived to the beat of my own drum. I remember, as a boy, confessing to a friend of my mother’s that I was perfectly happy being a loner. The way she reacted, I may as well have been confessing to a string of murders. Around that time, I declared it was OK to walk as lonely as a cloud; my mother bought me a dog. I am not sure if the two events are connected, but I have my suspicions because I never asked for a dog.

Over the last few years, the day before my birthday, I find I’ve taken a walk to the local mall. I am not sure why I go. It’s certainly not to buy anything. However, when I’m there, I always feel a swell of nostalgia that wafts on the air, which smells of food from the food court and perfume from Sephora. For me, it harks back to my North American teenage youth, when adolescent angst met the promise of consumerism to make everything all right. Not that I bought much then either, but friends did, and even though I liked my solitude, I enjoyed their camaraderie. But in my experience, when young, you are too busy trying to fill rooms up with your space. So, you never have a moment to breathe or accurately see others in the rooms of your life. “To prepare a face to meet the faces that you meet,” as T. S. Eliot wrote in the poem “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock”, is the curse of youth but also old age for many.

But still at that mall yesterday, abandoned by most shoppers for the convenience of online shopping, the few I saw engaged in their living reminded me of the sketches my brother once drew, ephemeral, trapped in moments that can never last and shouldn’t. That is their beauty.

Now to enjoy the cake I made for my birthday. Cheers, everyone. There will be a beer at supper.

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