Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

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Steve Hillier's avatar
Steve Hillier
4d

Happy birthday, John. Hope there are many more to come.

People who are comfortable in their own solitude usually have no patience for other people's drama. I consider myself in that same category. Enjoy the cake and ale!

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1 reply by JM Smith
The Menopausal Masker's avatar
The Menopausal Masker
4d

Happy Birthday! That cake looks amazing!

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