Only the dregs are left of the Bank Holiday weekend. Summer is on the horizon, as is nemesis for the Labour Party in the local elections on the 7th. Let’s hope their drubbing signals the beginning of the end for neoliberalism. But I am not holding my breath. I long for summer, but I know it never feels the same—and won’t ever again. It can’t, as we live under a cost-of-living crisis winter.

Our present feels haunted by the past because the errors and corruption of neoliberalism have come home to roost. The wealthiest convinced society that the Welfare State was a needless expense, and now we have levels of income inequality that would feel familiar to 1930s working-class citizens. Xenophobia, manufactured by the corporate news media—which does the bidding of the 1%—has created Nazi-level hatred against refugees and migrants. Nobody even blinked today, on a Bank Holiday Monday, when Nigel Farage spoke of concentration camps for refugees and migrants. It’s only a question of who joins them in the camps: alternative journalists, those fighting to end the genocide against Palestinians, the trans community, and the homeless. Corporate news journalists and much of the trade union leadership are safe because they are already collaborating with neoliberal power structures, which are fascism by another name.

Harry’s Last Stand seeks to use my father and his generation’s struggles—and triumphs—as a blueprint to revive a Welfare State fit for the 21st century. Harry Leslie Smith’s unpublished history, The Green & Pleasant Land, is part of that project. I’ve been refining it to meet my dad’s wishes, and it’s now ready.

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A Day at Southport

It felt like the fourth day of creation when my family went to Southport for a day’s adventure during a Bank Holiday. The land around the sea was in the firmament, struggling to be formed into a perfect summer’s day. Above me, fat, grey clouds floated like barrage balloons, while seagulls darted between them as deftly as barnstorming pilots. They screeched in pleasure over their acrobatics and command of the world above the land.

However, once they spotted my mum, dad, sister, and me resting by the sea wall, they spiralled down with menace in their thoughts. A draught of wind thwarted their attempt at harassment, blowing them back toward the horizon.

My mother raised a fist at the birds and promised them hellfire if they dared to shit on her, which made me laugh. She shooed me away, but as a lad of five, I ignored her ill temper. Instead, I ran in circles around her, pretending I was one of those majestic birds bestowed with the gift and freedom of flight.

“Pack it in,” my mother urged.

My dad told her to steady on and scooped me up into his giant arms, hardened from years of hewing coal in the pits below Barnsley.

I scanned the deserted beach, wet from the rain, and rested on my father’s shoulders. In the distance, the tide washed against the shore, but the sand seemed to stretch forever. Far away on the promenade, the noise from a merry-go-round whispered a delightful tune in my ear.

Excitedly, my dad exclaimed,

“The air tastes as fresh as morning! Can’t you smell it, lad? It smells of adventure and freedom.”

To him, it smelled that way because his wages as a miner only afforded us slum living near the pits.

Just as a heavy gust of wind blew grit into our eyes, my sister cried out,

“Where is it, then, this sea you promised?”

My mother added,

“If we’d gone to Blackpool, there’d be more to do than a march toward the sea. Blackpool has more amusements than Aladdin’s cave.”

But I held fast to my father’s dogged trek through the cold August sand.

“It’s all right, Da; you’ll show them, won’t you?”

“That’s right, lad,” said my father optimistically. “It’s not much further. Don’t fret; we’ll be knee-deep in the sea, just like I promised.”

With me riding like a young prince on top of my dad’s shoulders, and my mother and sister in pessimistic tow, we followed a strong scent of salt and fish, hoping to find open water.

Suddenly, my sister cried out,

“What about me? Why can’t I ride up high?”

“Because you are older, lass, and your brother’s legs aren’t as strong as yours,” he said, consoling her.

“Why can’t you carry us both?” she asked defiantly.

“Would that I could, but I just don’t have the strength to lug both of you about,” he replied, his cadence tinged with melancholy. Maybe he knew his health was starting to fail, or perhaps his dreams warned him that injury at the coal face could soon make him incapable of providing for us.

Little did we know that, in just two years, the stock market crash would leave millions without work, and poverty would sweep across our towns. A whole generation would become redundant, impoverished, and destitute because capitalism enriched the few at the expense of the many.

Yet, on that day at Southport, the storm of suffering was only gathering strength far from land. My dad might have heard distant thunder, but he chose to grasp a few granules of happiness for himself and his family.

When we reached the shoreline, he took me down from his shoulders and said,

“Remember it well, for there is nothing like a day at the beach.”

When my mother and sister joined us, we stood on the edge, watching the whitecaps rage atop an angry sea.

It was the first—and last—holiday I had with my family. The Great Depression would drown most of my kind. I was the only one lucky enough to swim to a shore where I found love and security after the Second World War, because my generation demanded—and won—a Welfare State.

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