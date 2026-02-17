Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Nameer Davis
18h

This is an important document of an indelible experience. My father who grew up in Birmingham slums a few years later never lost a sense of social justice even though accessing the middle class and leaving England through education post war. The contradiction between his upbringing among many families like his and his eventual individual success provided a constant need to learn more about the industrial revolution and how we became so anaesthetized to working history.

Godfrey Moase
19h

The contrast here between the scale of the general strike and Harry's daily life is very moving, and so powerful.

