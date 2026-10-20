Today would have been my mother’s 98th birthday had she not died from cancer in 1999. Her life was marked by totalitarianism and misogyny. She was born in the wrong era because in another time and place her many talents would have been nurtured and appreciated. She did know how to love and be loved. Mum understood life is about the moments that make up our existence and that compassion for others should be your strongest emotion.

My brother Pete, after Mum’s death, kept a photo of my mother in his studio where he spent 12 hours a day painting, sculpting and smoking. When he died, I took the photo and placed it on the cabinet above my television.

In it, my mother stands by a fountain in Caracas, Venezuela. It is winter 1982, and she is on vacation with my father. Mum is 53, and her relaxed look reflects joy and gratitude for the chance to travel. Life is good and the future feels kindly and welcoming to her.

But it isn’t, because it never is for most of us. Later that day, a young man on a motorcycle tore a necklace from her neck in a drive-by robbery. Afterward, the police asked my parents to identify the thief among their “usual suspects.” They refused because, as my Mum said, “Venezuela is controlled by the right wing, and I don’t trust the motives of the police who work for fascists.”

Like now, Mum’s childhood and teen years were lived under the curse of “interesting times.” Below is my father’s description in Love Among the Ruins of my mother’s eighteenth birthday, an event that occurred 80 years ago.

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The Birthday Party

I stumbled through my love affair with Friede in ignorance and youthful lust. I had neither a map to chart my affair nor a lexicon to define its development. In truth, I didn’t even have a compass to show me where love might be found. As for my previous love affairs, they were few, brief, and about as satisfying as eating soggy chips in a November rain. So, it was only natural for me to believe that my developing attachment to Friede was beyond my learning experiences.

Even a birthday party was an exotic occurrence for me. Friede’s eighteenth birthday was the first coming-of-age celebration I had ever attended. For my own eighteenth birthday, I prepared for induction to the RAF, where I was to be taught to kill or be killed by Germans. Now my only apprehension about Germans was whether Friede’s mother would find me an acceptable match for her daughter.

Friede had described her mother from so many different angles, I began to think of her as a cubist canvas of vice and virtue, coloured by sacrifice and sensuality. To Friede, her mother was impossible, glamorous, selfish and loving. In sentimental moments, Friede showed me pictures of her mother and said, ‘Wasn’t she beautiful?’ The studio portraits revealed an attractive woman, but I also noticed steel in her beauty, flashing from her eyes.

On my way to the birthday party, I fretted that her mother would dismiss me as unworthy because I lacked their Continental outlook. I dreaded a cold rebuff similar to my treatment by Friede’s foster mother, Frau Bornholt. She had accepted me as a sort of English delivery boy, welcome to stand at the apartment entrance while she took my gifts from the RAF storehouse.

When I arrived, Friede was waiting for me at the apartment’s front entrance. She rushed over to greet me. I kissed her and whispered into her ear, ‘Happy birthday.’

‘Thank God you are here.’

‘Why?’

‘Mutti and Grandfather have been fighting for the last hour because the old man keeps stealing the cigarettes you gave me. The old Nazi cuckold says he has a right to everything because we are all horrible, immoral women. What a crazy man he is. I think Oma must have died to get away from him. Let me take those flowers from you. Mutti is dying to meet you and has been practising the English expressions I taught her. I am afraid she has not had much luck in pronouncing them correctly.’

I hope it’s not ‘bugger off’, I thought.

Friede’s mother stood at the top of the landing by her open apartment door. Maria Edelmann emitted a rehearsed warmth and welcome for my arrival; whether it was sincere or false was anyone’s guess. She took my hand, affectionately kissed me on both cheeks and spluttered out some fractured English: ‘Velcom, you to mein Haus, gut’, and escorted me into their fashionably furnished apartment.

Since the dining room was now occupied by the homeless Gellersons, Maria Edelmann ushered me to the kitchen. Inside, the Gellersons and Gerda huddled around a small table whose top was cluttered with cut-up smoked sausages, schnapps glasses, and a crystal ashtray. A fresh breeze blew in from open French doors leading onto a balcony. The kitchen overlooked a hilly field and, in the far distance, a railway spur.

‘Sit, sit,’ her mother instructed me in the voice of an accomplished hostess.

‘Mutti, don’t fret over him. He is not made of glass,’ Friede said with some irritation.

‘It’s all right,’ I said, trying to defuse the tension.

‘How was your day?’ she asked.

I was about to respond when her mother interrupted to thank me for the supplies I had sent to prepare the birthday meal.

‘It was nothing,’ I responded. ‘Frau Edelmann, it is always a pleasure to help you and your daughter.’

‘Please call me Maria.’

‘Mutti,’ Friede chortled at her mother. ‘What about the stew?’

Her mother apologised and went to the wood stove, while the Gellersons and Gerda approvingly sniffed the aroma coming from the cooking pot.

Friede took my arm and said, ‘Let’s go onto the balcony and have a cigarette.’

Outside, Friede said with a laugh, ‘I thought I’d never be rid of her.’ She whispered, ‘We have been fighting all day like the dog and the cat.’

‘Over what?’

‘The dinner, of course,’ she said. ‘My mother is such a perfectionist when it comes to making a meal. I think that is how she trapped Uncle Henry. Of course, while Mutti prepared dinner Opa was a giant bore. He complained that nobody cared and said terrible things to Mutti. My mother retaliated by telling him she’d turn him out on his ear if he didn’t smarten up.’ Friede paused and then asked: ‘Do you have a cigarette? I am dying for one. My mother doesn’t like me smoking. She says it is just too modern for her.’

‘Friedl,’ her mother called out from the kitchen, ‘I have ears, so mind what you say out there.’ This made everyone else in the kitchen laugh.

Friede sighed over her mother’s comments and then asked, ‘What do you think about girls smoking?’

‘I like it,’ I said. ‘It makes them look like movie stars.’

‘Me too,’ she said, blowing blue smoke over the balcony and across into the open field. At that moment, she looked both distant and alluring, like a movie star on a billboard poster. Friede was wearing a yellow summer dress that was too thin for the cool weather outside and she began to shiver.

I offered her my tunic, but she refused and explained: ‘It’s old, I know. I bought it a long time ago, in the war. I really need new clothes, but there is so much else we need before fashion. I’d better see what Mutti is doing. Don’t go anywhere,’ she said playfully and stubbed her cigarette out.

‘Even if the balcony catches on fire, I will remain until your return,’ I replied in a lustful and longing voice, and whistled as she turned around to leave.

Friede laughed: ‘See, my legs are now almost as good as Greta Garbo’s because the medicine you gave me really worked. Look how those horrible wounds have turned into just blemishes. It’s a pity my legs were not like that in the summer.’

Friede left me alone for five minutes or so and then popped her head out from the small kitchen and asked, ‘Harry, can you be a dear and fetch Opa? I imagine he is in the wood cellar, sulking. Give him one of your cigarettes; that will put him in the right mood.’

I said, ‘What about opening the present I got you?’

‘It will have to wait until after you get Opa. I want him to see me open my gifts. Maybe then, he will understand what my true friends think of me. It might even change his opinion about the Edelmann women,’ she said with a laugh.

Maria Edelmann interrupted and said, ‘Only when hell freezes over will that old man have a kind word for you or me.’

The warm smell of dinner trailed behind me as I left the apartment and walked down to the basement. When I walked into the cellar, I saw firewood neatly stacked in rows along with a collection of hutches holding rabbits that would be eaten in winter when food was scarce.

The cellar had a tiny window that allowed small particles of light to filter down into the dusky basement. I called out for Opa. There was no response. I crept around a wood pile, still calling his name. There was no reply except a thumping noise coming from the rabbit cages.

‘Opa, I have an American cigarette for you,’ I called, thinking that I could bribe him to come out from his hiding space. Again there was no answer. I thought we must have missed each other and the old bugger was already at the table slurping his soup.

‘You are giving me a lot of trouble, Grandfather.’ I put a cigarette to my lips and struck my Zippo lighter. Its flame illuminated a silhouette that was obscured by some boxes to the right of me. I drew closer to investigate and soon realised the shadow was Opa, and he was dead. The old man had committed suicide. His body was hanging from an old rope wrapped around a wooden beam running across the ceiling. A stain ran down his trouser legs. He had pissed himself when he had kicked the box over and begun to die from strangulation.

His lifeless body reminded me of the executed deserters I had seen while we drove into Germany just before the end of the war. He must have killed himself right after he stormed out of his stepdaughter’s apartment. ‘Well,’ I said to the corpse, ‘that will show them, hey, Opa.’

I righted the box, stood on it and took out a pocket knife, normally used to quarter apples. Now it sliced through the rope inches above his skinny blue neck. Halfway through cutting the noose, the old man’s body weight snapped the last strands from the beam. The corpse crashed to the dirt floor like a bushel of vegetables.

I pulled his crumpled body as straight as possible and regretted that there was no blanket or tarpaulin handy to cover him.

Nothing that made him human remained. Everything was gone, even the hectoring; the jaded and jilted moaning had vanished from his old face. He just looked dead. His eyes were vacant, staring into nothingness. I closed them shut and folded his hands over his chest. I stood beside his body and told him, ‘Well, you were a right bastard, but now you can harm no one. So, wherever you are going, have a safe journey.’

When I got back to the apartment, everyone was seated around the kitchen table, conversing and drinking wine.

‘What took you so long?’ Friede asked. ‘Where is Opa?’

Everyone’s eyes were on me, and I stammered for a bit. Finally, I blurted out, ‘I’m sorry, Opa is dead.’

Friede asked in disbelief: ‘Dead?’

Her mother took a sip of wine and laconically remarked: ‘Tot.’

Her tone suggested to me that Maria didn’t question his death, but wondered why it took so long. Everyone else was silent and embarrassed as if a fart had been blown into the room. I placed an opened cigarette pack on the table and watched hand after hand reach for the Player’s.

Friede’s mother spoke in a restrained tone. ‘So the old so-and-so finally topped himself. Well, well, you would think it was my birthday. This is the first time that man has given me anything to be thankful for. Quite a gift he left us, hey, Friede.’

I was confused and somewhat offended by their reaction to the old man’s departure.

‘Gift?’ I asked.

‘Yes, he finally showed some good sense,’ she said, toying with her wine glass. ‘It would have been rude and selfish of him to eat first and then kill himself. At the moment, death is more abundant than food in Hamburg. Still, he could have shown me the kindness of doing himself in at my sister’s house. She at least was his natural daughter, while I was just the bastard child.’

‘Mutti!’ Friede screamed.

‘Hush, Friede. Well, I suppose it is bad manners to speak ill of the dead.’ Maria Edelmann sighed quietly and took a sip from her wine.

‘Perhaps,’ Friede suggested, ‘Harry could go to the police and tell them about Opa. If he reports it, there will be no scandal because he is a Tommy.’

‘Yes, of course,’ I said. ‘I will fetch a policeman. I won’t be long.’

‘I will keep your dinner warm,’ Friede said, but as I left the apartment, I heard her mother doling out the stew by the spoonful to the other guests.

The police station was a quick stroll down the road. When I arrived, a duty sergeant in his twenties was sitting behind a desk, typing with one finger. In his immaculate police uniform, the copper looked as Prussian as Bismarck. After several seconds, the policeman noticed me. Even though he outranked me, the German stood and saluted. I returned the salute and explained Opa’s death. The policeman took out a notebook and asked for my name and the address where the incident occurred.

‘You don’t happen to have a spare cigarette on you?’ he asked. I handed him a near-empty pack. ‘Keep it, I have plenty more.’

‘I don’t see this as a problem,’ said the policeman. ‘It sounds like a pure and simple suicide.’

‘Good,’ I replied, ‘the family has gone through enough as it is.’

‘Yes,’ he remarked, uninterested. ‘Suicide is not an uncommon occurrence in Germany today. Many elderly people do away with themselves because they are a burden and they can’t live with the defeat of Germany. Go back to your dinner. I will send a constable to the apartment to confirm the death. It is just a formality. I will telephone the morgue to expect the body. As a small piece of advice, it will probably be easier if you arrange for a truck to collect the suicide victim.’

‘How long is this going to take?’

‘It could be a couple of days before I could get someone to fetch the body and by then the neighbours will complain of the stench coming from a decomposing body.’

The policeman let me use his telephone, and I called the airfield’s motor pool. I arranged for a truck to take the body to the morgue. It cost me a week’s wages, but it ended any threat of scandal or inconvenience over the hanging to either Friede or her mother.

When I returned to the apartment, the Gellersons had already decamped to their room. Friede and her mother were in an argument over the corpse in the basement, while Gerda cleaned up the dishes. I explained what I had done, and Friede jumped from the table and hugged me affectionately.

‘I don’t know what we would have done without you,’ she told me.

‘Nothing,’ Maria said. ‘I have no one to rely upon since your Uncle Henry died.’

‘Mutti, stop calling him Uncle Henry; he was your boyfriend. I am not a little girl any more. I know all about Henry. You were his kept woman.’

‘Don’t talk that way to me, child, not tonight, not ever. Maybe you will understand me better when you are grown up and not such a foolish teenager.’

I heard the RAF truck pull up outside. I asked Friede and her mother if they would like to go down to the morgue and say goodbye to the old man.

‘No, I see no purpose in that,’ said Maria. ‘But I am now going downstairs to check his pockets. If he left any pfennigs, they are ours, not some orderly’s.’

She thanked me for coming over for dinner and disappeared downstairs. Friede looked at me apologetically.

‘Now do you see why I don’t want any drama in our relationship? I promise next time we will have a proper meal, but I think you should go now.’

‘What about opening my gift?’ I asked.

She kissed me on the lips and said afterwards, ‘I am sorry, Harry. With all these theatrics going on, I don’t feel like opening any presents. I promise I will open it soon with you.’

When I walked out of the door, she called out to me. ‘Harry, I can’t thank you enough for your help. I think maybe you are the one person who may come to understand me.’

Outside, the RAF driver had Opa’s body draped over his shoulder like it was an overcoat.

‘Do you need a hand?’ I inquired.

‘Nah, this bloke is as light as a baby,’ he said, dropping him into the back of the truck like broken goods going off to the tip.

When I got into the truck, the driver looked at me and said, ‘Sometimes, it’s probably best to stay at the NAAFI with feet on stool, near the fire.’

The truck started with a bang, and we pulled out towards the morgue, several blocks distant. When we drove away, I looked in the side-view mirror and saw Friede standing with her mother and Gerda. They waved goodbye to me and good riddance to Opa, who was rolling around in the back of the lorry like an unsecured empty drum.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me a few days ago to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027.

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