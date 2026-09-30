Yesterday, it was going on for 5 pm before I finally got to take my walk. Hurried, impatient and stressed by an approaching rent day, I felt out of sorts, even self-pitying. I just wanted to push on with my stroll and get on with the tightrope walk of daily survival.

Ahead of me on the pavement was a heavy-set young man, poorly dressed and shod in large, ill-fitting rubber boots. Even though it wasn’t raining, they squelched irritatingly inside my imagination. He plodded as if he was unsure of his destination. I knew mine, so I attempted to pass. As I did, he complimented me on my Panama hat. I thanked him and kept walking, but he called out.

“Excuse me, can I ask you a question?”

I thought he was going to ask me if I had any spare change and fished into my pocket. Instead, he wanted advice.

“I am only asking you because you look like my grandpa, and he and my father died. So, I can’t ask them.”

I turned and judged him to be on the cusp of thirty. His face had a look I’d seen before: melancholy exacerbated by fear. For a moment, before he asked his question, I wondered if he could discern a residual impatience to get on with my walk.

“Someone comes to my home and yells at me. He is trying to steal my girlfriend.”

The young man looked as if he had racked his brains, pacing across uncarpeted floors through many sleepless nights. I’m not sure whether he was mentally ill. But his desperate look and the lack of logic in what he was telling me reminded me of my brother when, sometimes, his psychosis took him through the badlands, an unfriendly road of fantasy and terror.

When my brother first spoke like this, I thought I could fight his delusions with logic and argument, always losing and frustrating both him and me. I wouldn’t with this young man. I hesitated before I spoke because I wasn’t sure what I could say or do. My first response to him was to ask if he had a social worker or a case worker. The young man nodded.

“Tell them about it. Document it for them,” I said, “but if you feel in danger, contact someone you know and trust. Perhaps a brother or sister.”

“Yes, I have one,” he said, “but we don’t talk.”

In his response, I felt just a small sting of his hurt and loneliness. I think he sensed I could say no more because he ended our conversation by asking me to fist bump him in memory of his granddad. At first, I didn’t understand what he wanted from me. But after I saw him make a fist with a hand in a woollen glove matted with dirt, I connected with it like a child learning how to say cheers by clinking a glass of pop.

He walked off towards a store and then turned back to say, “You are a good man.”

“I’m alright,” I said reluctantly. With more conviction, I added, “Never forget, you are a very good man yourself.”

Then I mumbled, “Go well.”

And that was it; ships passing before the town hall bell struck 5 on a Tuesday afternoon in the autumn of 2026.

Fragile or strong, young or old, our time together is the briefest of moments, and then we are disengaged from life like a patch cord being pulled from an amp.

Tip/Rent Jar

If you can support Harry’s Last Stand

As always, thank you for reading my Substack posts. Rent for October is due in hours. I am fighting to make sure I can pay it, but I have a shortfall of C$190 as there is always an ebb and flow of subscribers because they have they have their own shit deal with as well.

Your subscriptions to Harry’s Last Stand keep the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith alive and keep me housed. So, if you can, please join with a paid subscription for just £3.50 a month, or take out a yearly or gift subscription. There is also an option to tip, and yearly subscriptions are 40% off. I promise the content is good, relevant and thoughtful.

Get 40% off for 1 year

Take care,

John

PS: On the upside, once I finish the submission package for The Green and Pleasant Land, and the packages are being sent off now. it will be sent to publishers. That should happen by Friday. On a bit of related news, the People’s History Museum emailed me today to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photos of him for their migration, refugee and antiracism display in 2027.

Tip/Rent Jar

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription