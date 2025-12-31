It’s New Year’s Eve, so before all else, thank you, comrades, for sticking with me throughout the years. You have subscribed, liked, commented, disagreed, and debated what I’ve written or posted from my father’s archive. Your paid subscriptions and tips have kept me housed, and for that, I am grateful.

I have honoured your support by writing honest and thoughtful words. In the past year, I have published 180 pieces on Substack and finally finished The Green and Pleasant Land, which now sits with publishers. The work will be published in 2026. This will further solidify the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

Shortly after my father died—minutes, really—someone I know callously declared, “Now you must decide what you are going to do with the rest of your life.” My Dad’s body wasn’t even fucking cold.

My answer then—like now—has not changed.

I will continue what I started with my Dad.

I believe convincing my father that his life’s story was worth telling to others was the right decision for my Dad when I became his caregiver, returning a sense of purpose, dignity, and adventure to his last years through our work on the Harry’s Last Stand Project. It still amazes me how much we accomplished.

For him to emerge into the political, journalistic, and book-publishing limelight without connections to power is a one-in-a-million lucky-dip. Some of it was cometh-the-hour. Some of it was good fortune. Some of it was because the writing was true and came with no bullshit.

People identified with Harry because they understood his story was their family’s history before the Welfare State.

I believe it was the right decision for me. If I hadn’t made that choice, all that we had worked on would have slipped into a memory-hole. His life would have become a media meme, like Harry Patch, rather than a full symphony of experiences, love, regret, and journeying towards personal and societal enlightenment.

Although I would have liked there to have been an easier road to establishing his legacy following my Dad’s death, I am also glad it didn’t happen; success breeds complacency. Living a nil-by-mouth existence has kept me truer to our mission statement—not letting his past become our future—than a six-figure income ever would have.

But that was never in the cards once the COVID-19 pandemic slammed into the world like a Category Five hurricane. The plague irrevocably changed society because people were conditioned to remember the “Before Times” of 2019 as normal, rather than as a period of deepening inequality.

COVID ripped through the integrity of corporate news journalism the way an iceberg ripped across the hull of the Titanic. After that, journalism became a profession bought by billionaires who demanded the news be used to influence people to work and die in plague conditions. It is now used to appease fascism and justify genocide. They made our new normal dystopia.

Truth, science, and fact became irrelevant. Algorithms are now like wet clay to the 1%-something they shape to suit their authoritarian agenda. .

Fighting that and demanding socialism as the answer to most of society’s ills is now as difficult as it was for enlightened people in the nineteenth-century world who advocated that childbirth was more survivable for the mother if the doctor or midwife washes their hands in soap and water before delivering a child.

So here I stand, as do you, on the cusp of 2026. Metaphorically, I don’t know if I will make it to the other end of this. The one thing I need to keep going—which becomes harder each month—is money to keep me housed.

It’s only hours before the first of January, and I am short $218 Canadian dollars. It feels like it may as well be a million dollars because I am so damn tired of the slog.

“I have trod, have trod; and all is seared with trade; bleared, smeared with toil.”

I am almost at a finish line. I just hope it’s the one that allows this legacy to continue. If not, it was the journey—not the arrival—that mattered.

I wish you all a happy New Year.

If you can—and only if you can—help keep me housed, at least until I can finish the task I started with my Dad more than a decade ago.

My father, Harry Leslie Smith, and me, outside what was his Grandparents residence in Barnsley.