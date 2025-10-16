Two decades ago, looking out from a train from Moscow to St Petersburg, I spied a handful of women, as if from another century, washing their bedding on the shore of a rural river. Their actions had no context for me because I didn’t ask any questions about them or their circumstances. It pleased me aesthetically; at the time, that seemed good enough. Back then, I was deeply imbued with a neoliberal attitude and didn’t ask too many questions that might affect my earning potential.

Now everything has context. Most of it, I realise, stems from the greed and evil the 1% do to us—or make us do as their servants.

Much like the river I saw from that train, the small city where I reside has a river that cuts a jagged line dividing it. Egrets and blue herons catch fish in it while ducks dive to sup on vegetation below the waterline. The river, emaciated by drought, struggles to nourish its wildlife. It also provides for the feral human world that inhabits its borders. Sometimes, like yesterday, I see the unhoused use it to bathe or wash an article of filthy clothing.

Tip Jar

Closer by, at one of the homeless encampments that has taken up residence near the river, a homeless woman lazes on the pavement like an alley cat lapping up the sunshine. It’s a Brueghel painting—earthy, chaotic—minus the joy, minus the revelry.

The speed with which Western society normalised poverty is terrifying. Even during the Great Depression, poverty wasn’t normalised. It’s why America got the New Deal in 1933 rather than MAGA.

Fascism is not a coincidental occurrence during this housing crisis but a symptom of it. Western governments stopped improving, expanding, or even maintaining social programmes for mid- and low-income earners during the last decade. This happened because politicians have a greater allegiance to power and wealth than to democracy.

This crisis isn’t caused by bad planning, natural disasters, the climate emergency, or Putin. It is outright greed from the 1%, sanctioned by governments. The only way the housing crisis can be contained is by removing the profit motive—and that can’t happen without a political and economic revolution.

Britain now has over 170,000 children living in temporary accommodation—an increase of 8% over 2024. In New York City last year, over 104,000 people slept each night in a shelter, and an estimated 200,000 more couch-surfed. Even more depressing is that in New York, 35,000 children are members of homeless families.

People aren’t falling through a crack in the system to wind up homeless or on the verge of homelessness. It’s a Grand Canyon of malfeasance, indifference, and contempt for human life that is now part of the system.

Despite the propaganda that rents are falling to affordable levels, life isn’t getting cheaper. A recent report about Toronto states that you need an income of $85,000 to comfortably afford a lease on a one-bedroom apartment. It’s little wonder that Toronto now has an unhoused population of 15,000 souls. Trump’s ongoing tariff wars and an expected austerity federal budget next month guarantee that winter numbers for homelessness across the country will reach Great Depression levels.

Persistent failure by neoliberal governments to solve housing and food insecurity are the two reasons why society is on an express train to authoritarianism.

It is no coincidence that food banks were introduced into society when neoliberalism first took root in government. A lifetime ago, politicians said food banks were only temporary. They pretended these were measures to help people get back on their feet.

However, without a welfare state, salaries deliberately gutted by capitalism, and debt used to keep citizens’ heads above water, food banks became ingrained. The news media and influencers convinced us that food banks were what compassionate societies do. Yet, it was a means to make us believe poverty was a fact of life—as immutable as 2 + 2 = 4.

Neoliberalism taught us to see poverty as natural, inevitable—as breathing is to the living. This wouldn’t have happened if much of the leadership in the trade union movement and the soft left had not been co-opted by good salaries and lifestyles beholden to upholding neoliberal principles of privatisation.

The river that winds its way through my city eventually flows into a lake that, on certain days, looks as mighty as an inland sea. If there’s good snowpack this winter, it will rage in spring and cascade with new life. I truly hope that humanity can find its revolutionary spirit again. We need it strong enough to see us through the darkness that became our normal.

Thank you for reading. And thank you for standing with me as I carry forward my dad’s legacy.

Your support keeps both his memory and my work alive. Every subscription, every tip, every share, every kind word helps me keep the lights on and the writing going.

For the past 18 months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land, the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It tells the story of his generation’s youth, from 1923 through Labour’s 1945 victory, and the birth of the Welfare State which he believed in so fiercely.

The manuscript is finally done, with only minor edits left. I plan to send it to publishers later this month. If you’d like to read a beta copy, just send me a DM.

My aim is to have it ready to go by my birthday, on the 22nd — a small promise to both my father and myself.

Take care,

John

