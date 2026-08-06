Love Among the Ruins was Harry Leslie Smith’s portrayal of his life as an ordinary occupying soldier in Hamburg following the Second World War. It is the second volume of his The Green and Pleasant Land trilogy.

In the first volume of the trilogy, my father writes about his early memories from the slums of Yorkshire. It’s an exploration of a working-class Yorkshire man shaped by poverty. In it he is deeply conscious of class, suspicious of authority, emotionally marked by childhood deprivation. It is a search that most from his generation made for belonging and dignity in a society ravaged by capitalism.

Love Among the Ruins is a crucible where all that Harry experienced in The Green and Pleasant Land is tested by a harsh peace in which he is seen as a victor.

Harry repeatedly measures Hamburg against his memories of Halifax, Bradford, Barnsley, the Depression, and his family history. The earlier life isn’t left behind. It remains the explanatory framework for everything he encounters: post-war Germany, love, adulthood, moral responsibility, identity, rebuilding after catastrophe.

Each volume of this memoir trilogy has unique ambitions, and all of them read like novels. Harry’s favourite was Love Among the Ruins because it brought Friede back to life for him. Together they form a panorama of a working-class man’s passage through the maelstrom of twentieth-century history. It’s a story about living through the worst and coming out of it intact, empathetic and a socialist.

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Chapter 3

A summer in the ruins of Troy

During that spring and summer of 1945, history’s forge was busy. Russia and America were intent on beating out a new and different Europe from the dead Nazi era. The Potsdam Conference formally divided Germany into four unequal parts. Naturally, Russia and America, as the strongest and wealthiest partners in the war against Germany, occupied most of the country’s territory. The smaller contributors to the war effort were offered a reduced share of the fatherland. Britain was given a small but meaty portion of northern Germany. France was tossed some offal to assuage their Gallic pride. In this divided Germany, peace was strained between the Western powers and Russia, except over reparations. On that subject, each occupying nation acted like an appellant at an insolvency court hearing.

Russia was by far the most brutal and vengeful occupier, having suffered greatly at the hands of Hitler’s armies. So, without regret, the Soviets gnawed and chewed into their share of the German carcass that stretched from Berlin on a north–south axis and eastwards to the rich farmlands of Pomerania. Trains left on the hour destined for Moscow, filled with dismantled factories, laboratories, and heavy machinery. Along with the spoils of war, these trains also carried former Wehrmacht soldiers and the SS, condemned to Siberian hard labour.

The situation didn’t look much better for Germans residing in the Western-occupied zone of their country. The Allies implemented the Morgenthau plan, which was created to neuter Germany’s warlike tendencies and transform it into a pastoral society. The country’s industrial base, its steel works, automobile plants and consumer manufacturing centres were dismantled. The contents of Germany’s economic greatness were shipped to the Allied victors in giant rail cars and ocean freighters. Like the communists, Britain, America and France called the looting of Germany ‘reparations for the just’.

As acetylene torches dismembered factories, steel mills and shipyards across Germany, so the friendships I had built in the RAF were dismantled too. One by one, my mates departed, and their names were replaced on the sergeant’s morning roll call roster with new and unfamiliar draftees. My friends went home to their old and familiar civilian lives, while I remained in Germany, beguiled by a fresh world emerging from the wreckage.

It wasn’t meant to happen, but I fell in love with the German girl. Considering that our two nations had waged a brutal war for five years, it was astonishing that Friede and I even liked each other, let alone grew into lovers.

Before I met Friede, my knowledge of Germany was based upon propaganda posters and newsreels displaying an endless sea of jackboots flooding across Europe. I was convinced that Germans were evil and sinister after I witnessed the results of the Nazis’ scorched-earth policy in Holland.

My black-and-white opinions about Germany changed when I crossed through their borders and encountered a civilisation turned into a wasteland by aerial bombardment. On the ground, I witnessed emaciated German children living in appalling conditions in the ruins of their city. It was at that moment I accepted that both the damned and the innocent suffered in this war. The longer I stayed in Germany, the more I understood that Friede was both my Beatrice and my Virgil. She was the one who was to lead me through Germany’s post-war inferno and perhaps towards our own paradise.

Friede was an excellent guide through both present-day Germany and her country’s recent past, but sometimes the maps were filled with errors created by the imperfections and the prejudice of the cartographers. There were moments when Friede expressed an overwhelming shame and guilt for the crimes of her elders. At other times she couldn’t fully digest the totality of Germany’s barbarity under Hitler.

Friede said it was impossible to fully comprehend the ever-expanding list of heinous acts her country had committed. She compared it to a child having a father who is wonderful to his own family, but is found guilty of murdering many people in the neighbourhood.

‘You think to yourself: was this the same man that loved me and fed me and cared for me; yet did all of these wicked things to our neighbours?’

In many ways, Friede was just an ordinary teenager savouring the liberties of youth, discovering the pleasures of sex and the exhilaration of being adored and wanted by men.

‘I love the way you look at me when I wear that summer dress with my new white shoes.’

Friede was nonchalant about male and female relationships and casually warned me that she saw other men.

‘There are other boys, you know,’ she said in a carefree whisper one day.

‘Oh?’ I responded, acting as if I were cosmopolitan and blasé.

‘Like you, they take me on walks or to a café,’ she added.

‘Who are they? Anyone I know?’ I asked suspiciously.

‘Of course you don’t know them. One is a German boy who I have known since I was four. And the other one is a Tommy who likes to talk to me.’

I bet he does, I thought cynically.

Friede absorbed my silence and tried to explain her feelings about the other young men in her life. She said that her whole world had changed the day the war ended. Peace was difficult, hungry, and complicated, but it was also exhilarating. She wanted to enjoy the simple pleasure of being alive and young with few restrictions.

‘Harry, you must take things slowly with me. Let our hearts grow for each other as we explore this new world,’ she told me, skipping slightly ahead of me.

‘Sure,’ I said, ‘you’re right.’ And then I lied. ‘You know I’m seeing other German girls, so don’t get too comfortable with me, if you know what I mean.’

I was no actor. My shoulders stooped, and my face displayed a painful heartache. Friede noticed and became more serious.

‘Those other boys are nothing to me. I am very fond of you. You are so … what is the word … gallant? I am very grateful to you. I just don’t know yet what we will become, friends or lovers. So don’t be cross, please understand.’ Friede added: ‘I shall always be your comrade. My heart will tell me when it is time to give it to you or another. Now stop pouting,’ she admonished me. ‘Buy me some flowers before you walk me home.’

Friede introduced me to her past like I was the Sultan in Scheherazade; there was a story every night that never finished and led further into her soul. She revealed her illegitimacy to me, her experience as a foster child and evacuee. She was adamant that if we were to continue seeing each other, she wanted ‘No dark places in your heart, no jealousy, and no anger in your soul. Between us, Harry, things have to be light as a Strauss operetta or as fun as the jitterbug.’

Tentatively, we began to learn about each other’s likes and dislikes to see if we shared anything in common, except surviving a war from opposite sides.

‘I love to read poetry,’ I told her.

‘Wordsworth, he is a good poet, but Goethe is more universal,’ she responded.

‘I’ve never heard of Schiller, but everyone in the world knows Shakespeare.’

‘Shirley Temple, I loved the way she could dance.’

‘What about Harold Lloyd?’

‘I don’t know him, but you must know Dick und Doof?’

‘Who are they?’

‘You know, the fat and the thin man, who wear the bowler hats.’

‘You mean Laurel and Hardy.’

‘That’s right, Dick und Doof.’

During our first few weeks together, Friede and I didn’t have much physical contact, except that we held hands on occasion. Sometimes she even let me kiss her lightly on the lips or play with her hair. I would sometimes catch her staring deep into my eyes, trying to decipher what was greater, my lust or my affection for her.

Friede wasn’t a patriot, but she was proud to be German. She knew her country’s history and achievements in music, philosophy, art, and the sciences. Friede also admitted that Germany’s character, its national greatness, was also the ember that sparked its evil. On one of our many walks, we strolled down an avenue showered in dust and demolition. Friede pointed to a group of women working outside their apartment block.

‘Look at them, they have nothing, and yet they will still sweep their stoop. They will always make sure the inside of their homes is clean. Even if they have no food to eat, Germans will always make sure they are dignified and clean. It is what we learn from birth. It doesn’t matter if you are poor or rich, you must have discipline and pride in yourself.’ Sadly, she added: ‘This is what led us to this Gomorrah. Our discipline transformed us into criminals.’

On another day, we were drinking wine at an outdoor river café, when she told me: ‘I think my emotions were created in the social clubs of Weimar Germany because they are so democratic, so contradictory. I am up and down and all over the map.’

‘You seem all right to me,’ I replied.

Friede shook her head. ‘No, I have so many anxieties. I am afraid a lot of times, for no real reason. It is a gift from the Nazis.’

Friede explained that she was nervous and self-conscious because of her illegitimacy. She was confused by where and to whom she belonged. Was it with her mother or her foster parents? Did any of them really want her or even love her? She was afraid that people judged her because her mother took a rich lover and her biological father was a socialist.

‘That is why I read so many books,’ she explained. ‘I am looking for another character that might resemble me or my life, even if they are just fiction.’

I confessed to Friede that I had the same fantasy as a boy and would hunt through novels looking for my identity or the cause of my family’s misfortunes.

‘Did you find anyone who was like you?’ she asked.

‘No, I’m afraid I have only found escape from the people around me. What are your favourite books?’ I asked.

‘Too numerous to count,’ she replied. ‘Many of them were forbidden under Hitler because they were considered anti-German. They even called Thomas Mann ‘an enemy of the people’. But Mutti still had a copy of Buddenbrooks, which she let me read. There were no books at my foster parents’ house. They were simple people and didn’t read much, except my foster father liked Karl May to drown out my foster mother’s complaints.’

‘So you and your mother were anti-Nazi then?’ I asked.

She looked at me with dark, impenetrable eyes and said: ‘Before the war, everyone was pro-Nazi, even if they had doubts about Hitler. Now everyone is anti-Nazi, even if they have doubts about the British and Americans. My family survived as everyone else did in Germany. We had two faces: one for the world in black uniforms and another for life behind closed doors. You know,’ she added conspiratorially, ‘my mother even joined the Nazi party.’

‘What?’

‘Yes, it’s true. Her lover Henry said it was good for his business; it probably was, considering he imported and sold tobacco products. Henry joined the party in 1939 because it was easier to sell lighters and humidors to officers’ clubs if you could say you were a member of the Party. My mother became a member of the Nazi Party in 1942. It was a simple decision for her. Too many people were asking questions about me because I lived with a foster family and she lived with a much older businessman. There was always someone sticking their nose into our business and asking about my real father, Fritz. Funny how people stopped gossiping once she got her party badge.’

Friede’s illegitimacy tortured her. Being a bastard dug a deep furrow inside of her personality. It made Friede believe she wasn’t complete, that her existence was evidence for a crime of passion. She believed she was just the product of a love affair that ended in shame.

‘It is a stain on the child more than on the parents,’ she said bitterly. ‘Children made fun of me because I didn’t have a father. I didn’t fit in because of my mother’s avant-garde lifestyle and my polar-opposite life with my foster parents. Mutti’s way of life made it hard for me to make friends. But even the lone wolf sometimes wants to be liked. So at school, I was a good National Socialist and said “Sieg heil” with the rest of my classmates.’ She paused and then continued. ‘Why do you look at me like I just said I followed the devil?’

‘Did you believe in Hitler?’ I asked.

‘What a silly question. When Hitler came to power in 1933, I was five. I was too young for politics. I only knew what adults told me, or what I heard on the wireless and saw at the movies or at school. We were taught: “The Nazi party saved us from anarchy.” So yes, I believed in Hitler because I believed in my mother and my foster parents and my teachers. Once, I even told my class that I met Hitler in Berchtesgaden on summer holiday.’

‘Did you?’

Friede looked at me as if I was a simpleton and said, ‘Sure, and he shook my hand! Hardly, I was just trying to impress the class with a fib no one could contradict. If it makes you feel any better, I can tell you I hated the Hitler Youth. But that is because the girls were all bullies in my squad, so I tried to avoid them as much as possible. So,’ she added, while looking at her face in a compact mirror, ‘is the interrogation over? Am I now de-Nazified enough for you?’

‘I’m sorry; I didn’t mean to hurt you.’

‘You didn’t,’ she replied, snapping the compact shut. ‘I just believe you can’t possibly know what it was like to live in Germany under Hitler. No matter what I tell you, you will never understand what it was like, and you will always say underneath your breath, “Us Brits would never act like that.” Maybe not, but ask the Irish what they think of jolly old England. I am sure they have a different story to tell. Germany did horrible, unspeakable things to millions of people and we are rightly guilty, but I don’t want to talk about it any more because all of it just makes me sick inside.’

In the time it took to change a phonograph, Friede could veer from extreme emotional brooding to playfulness. One evening, we sat on a park bench and argued whether occupying soldiers behaved no better than the Wehrmacht in France. Fed up with the conversation, she grabbed a box of matches that was resting on my cigarette pack. She struck a handful of matches and tossed them at me to see how I would react. Of course, I returned fire. Neither of us blinked in this game of combustible chicken. The competition ended only when the box was empty of flaming projectiles.

At other moments, Friede was guilt-ridden by the wretched circumstances faced by refugees. When we encountered a group of them slumped on the street, Friede took a fruit basket I had purloined from RAF stores and handed it out to them.

‘They need it more than my family or me. Look at them; they must have travelled all the way from Lithuania. What is going to become of them? Who will help them?’ she pleaded.

She began to hand out apples and pears to the displaced family. It looked to me like all the kindness in the world wasn’t going to save them from annihilation. Caustically, she said, ‘You take everything from us, you English, and you think we should be grateful like a dog because you are a better master than Hitler.’

I watched her feed the refugee family until there was nothing left to give. With the basket empty, she dropped it to the ground and swept their youngest child into her arms. ‘If only there were more people like us, there would be no war, no Hitler, no Stalin, and no hunger.’

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Your support helps keep me housed and allows me to keep Harry Leslie Smith’s legacy alive.

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📚 A Legacy Nearly Complete

Over the last 18 months, I’ve worked to complete my dad’s The Green and Pleasant Land, the unfinished history of his generation’s youth that Harry left behind.

The manuscript is now complete, apart from a few minor edits. It traces his life from his birth in the Barnsley slums in 1923 to Labour’s landslide victory in the general election of July 1945, and the birth of Britain’s Welfare State.

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