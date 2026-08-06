Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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hw
21h

I'm forever in awe of your father's ability to carve out an 80-year-old moment in time...simultaneously revealing both unique and universal human traits.

I wonder what he wou l d say about the monstrosity that is modern Israel...would he be shocked...or resigned to another nation's insatiable bloodlust and narcissism, as history repeats in the cruelest imaginable manner.

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