As I write this, the sun has broken out from grey winter clouds, and it warms my back. On the radio, choral music plays, and the kettle is about to boil for my lunchtime tea.

After five years, my table for one at Christmas has become a tradition. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. I know that in solitude, I am not lonely or morose. I follow the customs of Christmas taught to me as a child, youth, and man. There will be food, drink, and music for the occasion.

“Be of good cheer,” I tell myself. But like the Christmas decorations on my tree, feelings of joy are a little worse for wear after surviving these many solitary yuletide years. I fight the urge, whether it is Christmas week or an ordinary week, to be complacent about going through the motions of existing.

So, I polish the 150-year-old brass samovar bequeathed to me. In the act of making the samovar shine like spun gold, as my father once did, the chore provides—if not joy—contentment in the remembrance it conjures up.

The year has been the most wearisome of all the years that have passed since the Before Times ended. It’s hard trying to survive this era, we call ours. There is mass death, poverty, anti-science racism, and xenophobia. It’s all been normalised by the tyrants of politics, business, and the news media. You can’t be blamed for thinking you are going mad. This moment is so cruel who wouldn’t think it was unreal? It becomes even more harsh because so many are simply ignore the malevolence all around them, hoping nothing bad happens to them.

I can’t shake the sense that everything will get far worse, not better, during what’s left of not only my dance to the music of time, but much of humanity’s. And yet, when I hear the carol Nacht sung by the German tenor Rudolf Schock, my mother’s words return to me.

“There is grace in every small moment of love you share or feel with another.”

In my imagination, I see her preparing Christmas treats, from Stollen to shortbread. She saw the festivities of Christmas as her connection to Europe and the dead she left behind there when she emigrated, first to England and then Canada. She, like my father, would have recognised and despaired that this present age embraced fascism with even more surrender than 1930s Germany.

Everything that makes life decent for the ordinary person is in crisis or has been eliminated. Affordable housing is gone and never to return without revolution. Public healthcare was deliberately destroyed during the COVID pandemic and now is picked apart by hedge funds the way roadkill is feasted upon by crows.

This year, we had too much austerity, war, and genocide. There has been too much anguish all around. But I pause my anger and disgust for seven or so minutes because Ode to Joy now plays on the radio. More memories return, never to mock, only to remind me that I am still part of the living world.

My festive exile is a choice made for me by reasons of health more than poverty, although being piss poor does influence what I do. I have invitations to attend Christmas dinners but won’t go.

Flu is bad this year, and COVID still isn’t over for people like me with comorbidities. I can’t risk getting seriously ill, or even mildly ill, in a society that has no social safety nets to catch me should I be unable to care for myself. I’ve already done that rodeo, when I was diagnosed with rectal cancer in 2020 at the exact moment COVID hit our world with the ferocity of a Category 5 hurricane making landfall.

Being alone shouldn’t be lonely, even at Christmas time. Still, when my dad died in November 2018, I was gutted over that Christmas season. I spent Christmas Day delivering food parcels for those less fortunate than me. I wanted to get out of the house and bury my grief in the company of strangers.

Still, there was a deadness in my heart, and I felt sad and separated from other living beings. I remember that after I had finished my turkey dinner deliveries, I went home to an empty apartment and drank a glass of wine. I felt purposeless and unconnected to life because my dad’s death was still very fresh in my heart. I even wrote a letter to myself. It was a suicide note, written at the lowest point of that grief.

A year after I wrote that letter, I laughed about it, because I knew—although it hadn’t yet been formally diagnosed—that I had cancer. I realised that life was going to do what it wanted with me. So I may as well hang on until the ride is over to see if it is all worth it. In the interim, cancer and I have called it a draw, for now, because a progressive lung disease is fighting it out to be the one to assassinate me. Hopefully, it will take its sweet time to finish the job.

I’m in this life until my last breath. Until then, I will be both of good cheer and resolved that I am on this earth to find moments of happiness, but also to fight for a democracy that is for the many rather than the few.

There is no mandatory rule that statutory holidays will be a happy occasion for you or me. Happiness has its own timetable and can appear in times of peace, war, and even plague, when the circumstances are right. Happiness is the most fragile of feelings; even an unkind whisper can shatter it. But like spring, it always comes back.

“It’s good to be alive.” Roald Amundsen said to his fellow explorers after an arduous trek to be the first at the South Pole. Simple words but even in the darkest of my moments, I have lived by that credo.



So, if it is your thing, Happy Christmas, and if it isn’t, Happy Holidays, because life is still the sweetest ride despite its deadly thorns. We are going into both big and small wars in 2026. So don’t be petty with your love and affection towards those you care about during this Christmas season.

Go well, each and every one of you that I have broken bread with on this platform. You have shown me much comradeship during my journey through the valleys that scarred the political and economic landscape of 2025.

Take care,

John

