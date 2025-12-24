Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

William
20h

Beautiful, heartfelt, poignant and, ultimately, life-affirming. Bravo and thanks

Jill Tennent
14h

I spent this afternoon listening to A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols from the Chapel of King's College, Cambridge as I wrapped my family's Christmas presents. Like you I will spend Christmas Day alone due to health problems. Having pushed myself past my limits, I'm looking forward to some quiet time to rest and let the batteries recharge. Creating space for both body and mind to recover helps us to stay grounded and resilient. I'm glad that you had invitations to Christmas dinners but I'm sure that you made the right choice to have a peaceful Christmas at home. Happy Christmas, John.

