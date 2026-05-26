Many of the photos that appear on social media platforms, especially the historical ones, make me wonder if they are real or AI-generated. Changing our consciousness about the past, present, and future is not creativity; it is malevolence. The ubiquity of AI rendering the past into a version that best suits modern authoritarians is what should terrify you, as it terrifies me.

History written by its victors has always existed; imperial powers, oligarchies, and giant corporations mould “official” history, normalising their oppression of foreign nations and the poor in their own countries. However, this curation of reality became worse in the 21st century as society shifted from analogue to digital mass communication. In that new environment neoliberalism spread across democracies like an invasive species. This dominant political/economic ideology destroyed the institutions that once preserved and promoted working-class history, socialism, and independent thinking. We are now near defenseless against the end of historical truths.

It’s why I believe my father’s Harry’s Last Stand project, which consisted of five books and the unfinished Green and Pleasant Land trilogy, is important today. In these books, my father used his personal odyssey across Great Depression Britain and the Second World War as a testament to socialism born from the generational struggles of the working classes. Below another excerpt from the soon to be published The Green And Pleasant Land.

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Chapter Twenty-Five: The Dying of Kings And Commoners

In the sunless first weeks of 1936, on January 21st, the King died. He died when two million men were still unemployed in Britain, and 13% of the population was on poor relief. He died when jobless men outnumbered the waged in my part of Yorkshire. He died when millions of children still went to bed hungry. He died in clean sheets whilst many of his subjects lived in filth caused by abject poverty. He died attended by doctors when most families could not afford the price of a doctor’s visit. The King died when Bill Moxon was still having trouble finding work. Yet Bill took the King’s death more personally than the deaths of his own parents decades earlier.

To Moxon, this was an event of such tragic proportions that he bought a copy of the Daily Mail, which he read at the kitchen table rather than in the bog.

The King was such a mythical figure to him that instead of using the newspaper to wipe his arse the next day, he saved it as a memento. Years later, when Bill died, Mum said she found the newspaper announcing the King’s death folded neatly away in a drawer along with his discharge papers and service medals from the Royal Marines.

At school, there was a lunchtime assembly to honour the monarch and offer prayers for the new King Edward VIII. During it, some of the teachers wept, but the students were dry-eyed.

That evening, other kids and I paraded down the streets and sang at the top of our voices:

“God save our gracious King, God save our Noble King. Send him to heaven in a corned beef tin.”

Bill was furious when he heard that racket outside, and when I returned, he screamed, “Show some respect.”

At first, Bill wouldn’t shut up about the King, and neither would many of the middle-class customers I delivered groceries to. Some of them even wore black armbands that I would see out of the corner of my eye as I helped their servants unload the groceries in a scullery. In the background, I’d hear a boy or girl my age practising piano or violin and hate them for the privileges the middle classes refused to share.

Then Bill found other things to talk about. Sometimes it was Hitler’s march into the Rhineland. More often, it was football matches and how he found it unsettling that I preferred books to sports.

“Lil, your Harry is putting on airs with his book reading and that Mechanics’ Institute.”

1936, and I plodded on until summer, when death came again for someone in our family.

Like the recently dead King, Mum’s dad took to his dying that year. The former soldier in Queen Victoria’s Imperial Army, a miner who set the fuses to blow up the coal face, then, in the First World War, an essential worker at a munitions factory, was not attended by doctors and servants, waiting for death in the comfort of a warm bed with clean sheets.

Instead, my grandad died from intestinal cancer that devoured him as if he were dinner for a pack of dogs. He died as most working-class people did at that time, with no dignity and very little compassion from the society that exploited him.

Before he died, Mum forced me to go and see him. I didn’t want to because I didn’t like him much and suspected he felt the same way about me.

It had been six years since we last met, and this time my grandfather didn’t recognise me, even to gruffly remonstrate about something I’d done that displeased him. He didn’t look like I remembered him—someone who got his grub before all others in the family were allowed a share of the evening meal.

He lay on a cot in the middle of my grandparents’ parlour because he could no longer climb the stairs to his bedroom.

The room was heavy with the smell of bodily waste and sweat. Beneath a worn sheet, my granddad lay shrunken, defenceless, and in agony. Animal groans came from his throat; he was too weak to even curse his pain or the death that was coming to take him.

One of my uncles said they were waiting for morphine, which they had paid for with a whip-round at the miners’ hall.

“It’ll send him off without the fuss.”

Afterwards, my grandmother fetched me a bottle of Tizer from the cold cellar, wearing petticoats—as if she were still living during the reign of Queen Victoria.

When Grandad died, my sister and I didn’t attend his funeral because we couldn’t afford to lose a day’s pay.

Naturally, Mum went without Bill. It did her no good, as my grandmother couldn’t resist calling her an adulterer when they greeted each other.

My grandfather’s funeral wasn’t an occasion for familial reconciliation; my mum left vowing it would be a cold day in hell before she ever spoke to her mother again.

In 1936, there was a sense of the old world ending with the death of the King or my grandad, and new worlds trying to be born. During the autumn, my family was even united politically and emotionally. But like all things, we were served the smallest morsel of time.

The Jarrow Crusade, in which 200 unemployed men marched to the Houses of Parliament in London to demand jobs instead of insufficient charity, inspired us.

The men, former shipbuilding workers, were desperate and used their 300-mile march to publicise how Britain’s industrial regions had been laid waste by the government’s inadequate response to the Great Depression.

The marchers carried 12,000 signatures from like-minded people who were exhausted by the government’s austerity and wanted to work and rebuild their lives.

Each day they marched, I tracked their progress in the Daily Mirror. Everyone in my family cheered them on, even Mum, who feared they would be shot by the army when they reached London.

For a few weeks, the Jarrow Crusade gave us hope that the government would listen to the marchers. Desperately, I believed this could be the turning point where workers finally got an economy they deserved for their labour.

However, when the marchers reached London, Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin refused to see them or accept their petition. It felt like a punch in the stomach.

From then on, I knew, as did most of the working class, that Britain’s elite, who controlled the levers of government, would never assist us. It was up to us to change our futures.

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Thanks for reading and supporting this Substack. Without your loyalty, I honestly don’t know where I’d be. You’ve helped keep both my father’s legacy alive and the wolf from my door.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. This month alone, I lost three annual subscribers for that reason. But we plod on.

Next week, I hope, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my father’s old publisher for consideration. A small independent publisher has already expressed interest in bringing it into print, which is heartening. But for my father’s legacy—and for the book itself—it makes sense to try first for the widest possible readership.

I’m starting my rent appeal earlier this month, so I’m offering annual subscriptions at 20% off. 7 new subscribers should put me over the top for June My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021: $3.50 a month or $30 a year.

Take care,







John

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