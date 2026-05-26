Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
1d

Whenever I recommend a book to someone I strongly urge them to get a physical copy -- you know, with ACTUAL pages -- instead of some electronic download. The time is coming when the electronic versions are going to be subtly and quietly edited and "smoothed" over by AI to be more acceptable to the despotic powers in control. Soon after that, those electronic versions will quietly disappear. I do believe we will soon be in a world where physical books are going to be the last repositories of our true history, stories and cultural narrative. Resistance forces may even have to resort to reproducing original texts to supply an underground library of true history. To be well read and educated will be seen as among the most feared forms of resistance.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JM Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture