It’s year 16 of the cost-of-living crisis. Many in the younger generations have never known a moment when they felt financially secure or able to look forward to a stable future.

Should we even be calling it a crisis when it has steadily worsened since 2009?

A crisis should have an ending. This one is a cul-de-sac. There is no exit without revolution. Everyone outside the top income brackets feels its pinch, or more often, its crushing jaws.

Food insecurity is growing because people must decide whether heating or eating is a priority.

I’m food insecure, but I’ve never gone hungry or become malnourished because of it. Others aren’t so lucky. They live in food deserts where supplies for nutritious meals are scarce, or they are too exhausted from the grind of living to prepare healthy food for themselves or their families with what’s at hand.

Of course, it shouldn’t be this way, but it is. That’s neoliberalism for you, an ideology that perfected wealth transference from the poorest to the wealthiest.

The war against Iran is making this worse. Inflation, specifically food inflation, is growing due to the increase in fuel prices, but also because, as we learned during COVID-19, the 1% are never satisfied with just passing on the extra costs; they use every geopolitical crisis to increase their margins. All of us became poorer during the pandemic, except the 1%.

The war has guaranteed famine in the developing world because shortages in fertiliser, caused by the blockade of the Hormuz Strait, and the skyrocketing cost of fuel will further exacerbate it. Never forget, famine in Syria, along with the CIA’s interference, helped ignite the Syrian civil war that then begat the 2015 refugee crisis—a migration of desperate people not seen since the end of World War II. However, unlike the refugee crisis at the end of World War II, the 2015 exodus was used by the right wing and the 1% to make fascism as popular as it was in the 1930s.

It’s assured that refugees fleeing hunger in 2026 won’t be greeted with compassion. Instead, they will be greeted by loaded guns and herded into concentration camps, as many have already been in the US with ICE detention or in repurposed military camps that Britain is increasingly utilising. Or they are abandoned to homelessness to endure neoliberalism’s greatest market force: middle-class indifference.

If you want to core out a person’s moral compass, put them to work in a billion-dollar corporation as a middle manager.

Most likely, as I age, food insecurity will worsen for me, but I won’t be alone. Seniors in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia are now an increasingly vulnerable demographic for both food and housing insecurity, as they were during the Great Depression. The Great Depression should have taught us that you can’t coexist with capitalism; you either tame it with wealth-sharing taxation, or it will tame your expectations for a comfortable life.

Apparently, it didn’t, because although wealth taxation is discussed, it never gains traction. Blame that on both the corporate news media and left-wing neoliberal political parties, which think that getting along with neoliberalism will grant them a seat at the table.

I guess that’s why this year’s Universal Basic Income is government-run grocery stores. It’s a brainchild to mitigate food insecurity from people who have never been hungry or in need because of their income, and therefore do not understand capitalism.

In Canada, the grocery business is controlled by five oligarchic corporations. These companies are routinely cited for price fixing, gouging, and anti-competitive business practices. The Weston chain wants to sell you everything from food to private healthcare.

Yet left-wing politicians and pundits have set their sights on ending food poverty in Canada through government-run grocery stores.

It’s naive, incompetent, or the result of living in a financial bubble of plenty that motivates anyone to think they can go up against a grocery cartel with government-run food stores rather than the big cartel-busting stick of a Teddy Roosevelt to end food insecurity.

Government-run grocery stores are a bespoke solution. It would take a decade to gestate into a competitive force against the grocery chains. It’s a deliberate pie-in-the-sky process of studies, group discussion, and limited store openings. Essays can be written, and sound bites are collected, but no dent against capitalism is made.

Incrementalism under neoliberalism has always been about keeping ordinary people down. If you want to change the whole neoliberal system, society must be unspooled and a new politics born.

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