Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
Sep 27

Your father's Labour Party is as dead as my father's Democratic Party. There is no hope to be found in either one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JM Smith
Jennifer Akdemir's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir
Sep 27Edited

I shared your dad's speech on Bluesky. Labour should never have abandoned its working class roots. Looking back at Blair, he seems almost like a forerunner of Farage - glib and smarmy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JM Smith
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JM Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture