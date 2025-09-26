The Labour Party Conference begins on Sunday in Liverpool. Starmer’s government isn’t two years old, yet it already feels as decrepit and worn as the carpet in a Britannia Airport Hotel bar room. In Britain today, hope and optimism have never felt so elusive.

The nation now lives off a steady diet of anger, fear, and resentment fed to them by the news media and political class. Labour under Starmer slathers it on every political announcement with a giant garnish xenophobic patriotism.

It doesn’t feel like democracy. Instead it grates and resembles something akin to a dictatorship of ineffectual technocrats who have run out of ideas. And with Trump back in the White House, many wonder whether America will even hold another election.

Doubt about free and fair elections now hangs over all America’s major allies, many of whom appease his brand of fascism. History shows that governments that appease fascists often abandon democratic institutions if it serves their ruling class.

In Britain, the chance to halt the march toward authoritarianism and endless austerity came between 2014 and 2017. After that window closed, neoliberalism began to morph into fascism.

The 2025 Labour Party conference will trumpet themes of political, economic, and social renewal. Yet it is pure pantomime: the polls show Labour is a busted flush. Why follow fascism’s tribute band when you can get the real thing with Nigel Farage’s Reform Party? For Farage to clinch the premiership, though, he would likely need to absorb the Conservative Party in its entirety.

If my dad were alive today, I doubt he would be invited to speak at this year’s conference as he was in 2014. Then again, today’s Labour bears little resemblance to the party of his youth — the party that built public healthcare.

Political leadership in Britain — and across the Western world — can no longer be seen as politics for and by the people. It is beige authoritarianism, taking its marching orders from the 1%.

My father, however, stopped being a political nobody at the age of 90. He was furious over the dismantling of the Welfare State by centre- and right-wing parties. He began to speak out on social media about the consequences if society failed to protect the Welfare State. This led to a book deal, though it should be remembered that it took three self-published books before Harry’s Last Stand finally lit a flame under the arses of the mainstream publishing world.

Even Blairites liked my dad. They thought they could manipulate him for their own selfish ends. Naturally, they never intended to act on his call to rebuild the Welfare State for the 21st century. They soon discovered that my father was not for turning — he was effectively cancelled once they seized the reins of power through the political destruction of Jeremy Corbyn.

The day before my dad’s speech, The Mirror arranged a meet-and-greet with Labour’s then-leader, Ed Miliband — but it didn’t go well; both men were exhausted. They looked each other up and down, as if to say, “Why am I wasting my time with you when I have a speech to prepare?” From this meeting, my father concluded that, had Ed become Prime Minister, he would likely have broken most of his promises to those hoping for a more centre-left government.

The speech my dad gave at the 2014 Labour Party conference was a remarkable political triumph for a man whose sole aim was to give voice to the voiceless of his generation. For the first time, someone from the working class who had lived through the horrors of the Great Depression told the Labour Party: “Don’t make my past your future.”

The speech resonated widely. The day after he delivered it, my dad appeared on the front pages of all major British newspapers. Over the following 48 hours, news producers in Britain, Canada, and the US requested interviews.

The Independent, featuring a front-page picture of my dad, declared:

“Finally, Labour has found its voice.”

Yet wealthy neoliberals and the media elite silenced that voice — along with the voices of Jeremy Corbyn and thousands of other ordinary people.

This year’s Labour Party conference threatens to be an orgy of cynicism and contempt for ordinary human life, both at home and abroad. The conference will both deny and enable Israel’s genocide against Palestinians. It will pretend to stand for Public Healthcare in public speeches. Yet in private sympathetic government ministers listen to lobbyist from corporate US healthcare providers. They are told about how Britain can be better served by capitalism rather than socialism for their healthcare needs.

It didn’t have to be this way. It has become so because the news media and the political class act as though democracy should belong only to the better-paid among us.

Here is the speech my dad gave. Nobody will ever give a speech like that again at a Labour Party Conference. And it won’t be because those who lived through the Great Depression are dying off. No, it won’t be given because Labour today is more in agreement with those who economically oppress ordinary citizens than with the downtrodden.

Tip Jar

All of you have been great supporters of the Harry Last Stand Project. I’m always in a small bind at the end of the month to cover the rest of my rent.

If you can, please consider a paid subscription — just £3.50 per month or £30 a year (or the equivalent in your local currency). I’ve reduced the yearly price by 20% to make it easier, and because my rent is due in five days. This month, I need seven subscriptions to cover essentials, including prescription medicines. There’s also a tip jar if you feel inclined.

Tip Jar

On a brighter note, The Green & Pleasant Land, after 18 months of work, is now complete in beta format and is set to go to a publisher later this month. My father’s story, and that of his working-class generation, must be remembered if we are to resist today’s fascists. If you’d like a beta e-copy, just let me know.

Take care,

John

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off for 1 year