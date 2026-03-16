Today, winter broke the ceasefire with spring again. Unrelenting gusts of wind that rattle the windows drown out birdsong coming from barren trees. Subarctic temperatures are forecast to strike at nightfall. I don’t know whether it is getting older or the times we live in, but I ache for the sun and for nature to break free of its winter slumber and return to life.

My feet rest on an Ispahan carpet whose motifs are always frozen in summer. Birds of paradise pose in Persian gardens, refulgent and alive. The nearby Bakhtiari carpet, despite its geometrical designs, also features darker colours in moments of natural abundance. The carpets are mementoes from my father’s working life. There is also a Sarouk, partially woven with silk, and its once vibrant colours came from vegetable dyes. It was a gift from a long-standing customer of my father’s who grew up in poverty in the north and knew my father’s life story.

“From one miner’s bairn to another.”

Much of my father’s working life was spent in the carpet trade, which provided him with an education that most of his white working-class peers rarely encountered. It gave him a different perspective on colonialism, cultures, religions, poetry, food, and history.

Following the war, my father, demobbed and unskilled, working-class, and without family connections, found employment in a carpet mill in Halifax. There, he worked as a weaver on giant mechanised looms that made carpet runners for hotels and office buildings. The looms made a racket louder than the explosions he remembered from his time during the war. The days were long, from 7 in the morning until 6 at night. During his breaks, my father sustained himself with hot tea, viscous with sugar, and peanut butter sandwiches.

When he emigrated to Canada, my father, because of his time at the carpet mill, found employment with Toronto’s Eaton’s Store on College Street in their Oriental carpet department. Customers rode lifts manned by uniformed and gloved attendants who opened caged doors made from brass to the Oriental carpet department.

My father earned his keep from commissions he made selling carpets to the well-heeled of Toronto. He was respected enough for his abilities that in the 1970s he was hired to manage a high-end Oriental carpet store. Its owner had spent the first years of his life trying to survive the Armenian genocide in Turkey. He was orphaned during that genocide and ended up a refugee in Canada. His first years in Canada were spent as a slave labourer on a farm.

But through a determination reminiscent of Daniel Day-Lewis’s character in There Will Be Blood, he ended up owning a prosperous, prestigious Oriental carpet store. However, Setrak was never considered the right sort of Canadian businessman.

I remember when I worked in his gallery as a summer student, one customer questioned Setrak’s claim of being a Toronto Arts and Letters Club member.

“Your type doesn’t read books.”

Setrak, who never minced words with those below him in economic stature, became deferential. But when this customer left the store, my father followed him and said:

“If you ever come back here again, I will boot your arse out of this shop.”

My father’s understanding of Iran primarily came from its carpets, which educated him about a civilisation thousands of years old. Yet his rough upbringing, caused by unmitigated capitalism, informed him that the revolution against the Shah was the right and only thing Iranians could do in 1979 to rid themselves of American and British colonialism.

My dad often said to me when I worked at the shop, especially after I had lifted numerous 9×12 Tabriz or Ispahans from the piles and spread them across the showroom floor for customers:

“Few of these punters know or care about the world these carpets came from—the poverty, the beauty, the longing, the society, the grace, the civilisation, their history, which stretches forever. But we do, and we are part of that life story. When it’s closing time we’ll grab a beer with your brother and enjoy the summer sun on an outdoor patio on the Esplanade.”

It’s late in the afternoon, and snow is falling outside. Beneath my feet lie carpets woven in a civilisation thousands of years old. Yet the news reports never stop about Israel and America’s relentless war against Iran. I can’t help but think with anger and contempt how the West unwove civilisation by waging this brutal war, which isn’t about liberation but conquest.

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Thank you for reading. This Substack is, in part, an odyssey through the hostile badlands of capitalism as experienced by those I loved most—my family. People should not be alone in their joy or sorrow, because living well or living harshly is always a collective experience.

If a working-class revolution in the 1940s could build the Welfare State, then something similar, adapted to our digital age, is still possible. It will be harder. Work today is splintered, where once vast swaths of labour could be unionised and mobilised. Now we live in a surveillance state, where dissent is punished swiftly and without mercy. But it’s not hopeless. This struggle may not bear fruit until long after we are gone. But we must begin.

The Green and Pleasant Land is now complete in beta form and with publishers for consideration. I am confident it will be published this year, and those who have supported this journey will be acknowledged in the book.

It has been a tough few months, and this work continues month to month. March is a lean time, so your help is deeply appreciated to keep the lights on.

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I can see the finish line, and with your assistance, I will make it there.

Thank you for standing with Harry—and with me.

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