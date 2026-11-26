There should be a sign when you enter the USA that reads “Welcome to America, the Now I Am Become Death Nation.” It’s a country that manufactures death with as much pride as the Swiss make chocolate. America doles out death across the globe to any region where they covet its natural resources. They also do it at home to their meek, vulnerable, sick, and poor.

This is not unusual because throughout history all empires have done this. However, you would think that citizens belonging to an empire in the 21st century would have comprehended this. That the vast majority of Americans still haven’t deduced that they are just as much pawns in this game billionaires, oligarchs and politicians play as people in far-away countries living under America’s bombs or blockades is a head scratcher.

It’s funny how a nation that has built a myth that its greatness stems from individualism and libertarianism is the most conforming and gullible when it comes to corporate or government propaganda.

Yesterday, an American acquaintance from long ago texted me. “Are you watching CNN?” I wasn’t, but I knew what he was talking about: the US Army’s planned demolition of its entire stockpile of lead azide, once used to make bombs for America’s wars of aggression. The material, around 5 tons, had, through age and decades-long systemic mismanagement, become unstable enough that it might spontaneously explode during cold temperatures in the coming winter as it was stored on an Army base in Iowa.

Despite claims by environmental experts that there were less explosive ways of disposing of this material, the Trump administration, despite initial caution, became hell-bent on letting her rip. They ignored scientists and local citizens who pointed out that exploding bomb-making material that contains lead azide doesn’t destroy it so much as disperse it into the air, where wind carries and releases it across the States’ fruitful agricultural lands.

After it exploded, my phone sent me news alerts and videos about the event, which I did watch. I looked at it the way I once watched in high school science class films of nuclear test explosions in Nevada. Except this time I wasn’t a bored 15-year-old looking at something that happened before I was born but a 63-year-old man watching in real time America play Russian roulette with its citizens’ health and food supply.

Naturally, the plumes after these munitions were detonated in Iowa weren’t as great as a controlled nuclear bomb detonation in 1951. Yet they did evoke a certain amount of shock rather than awe. The unease came from knowing, like anyone else who follows the news, that this disposal of aging bomb-making material was manufactured with a shit ton of lead that is toxic to human life.

Watching it, I first heard the banal thud of the explosion. Then I saw two plumes of smoke carrying toxic debris erupt into the crisp air of farm country. What I could see was all the toxic particulate matter that was then caught in the wind and is predicted to travel over a hundred or so miles, seeding the earth beneath it with poisonous lead to infect livestock, wild animals, crops or people that just happen to be outside breathing in and out as humans do.

Government officials were concerned enough about the after-effects of these explosions that citizens within a hundred-mile zone of the explosion were warned to keep their windows closed, which sounded a lot like the 1950s, when schoolchildren were instructed to hide underneath their school desks in the event of a nuclear explosion. N95 masks were made available, but not from the State. An environmentally conscious political action group, ACT UP from Chicago, trucked in around 20,000 masks for anyone near the blast site who didn’t want to breathe in potentially lethal particulate matter while they went about their day-to-day routine.

Generally, the State and Federal governments’ precautions were predicated around trying not to breathe too often to lessen their exposure to airborne lead particles. An hour or two later, the Trump-appointed head of the EPA, Lee Zeldin, said the Iowa blast had gone about as well as it could. But then came the hedge.

“It is an extraordinarily good sign when the early numbers come in so low that it equals essentially a non-detect, a zero detect,” Zeldin told CNN.

The cadence and tone sounded confident but guarded, the way a boiler-room stockbroker sounds just before the market collapses but he needs another pigeon for his sales quota bonus.

Even with the hedge, nothing that comes from the EPA has felt completely reliable since 9/11. Then they told New Yorkers, America and the world that the dust created by the attack on the World Trade Center was benign. It wasn’t.

Cancers and lung diseases directly related to the dust that was created from that attack now toll in the tens of thousands. Some might say the EPA just didn’t know the dangers of dust, but even if the benefit of the doubt was given to them for that, you can’t do the same about lead poisoning.

Governments, citizens and the news media have known for decades the dangers of widespread lead contamination. It’s why, in the 1970s, there was a concentrated effort to remove it from the manufacture of paints and gasoline, as widespread exposure to it was known to impede intellectual development in children and cause severe damage to internal organs, lowering life expectancy. The potential for widespread health damage from this explosion is great considering Iowa is part of America’s breadbasket. About 16% of the nation’s corn, used for industrial, agricultural and human consumption, comes from there. Much of the nation’s pork production originates in that state before it ends up on America’s dinner table. Environmental and food safety inspections are at an all-time low in the USA. So, odds are people are going to get sick, if not from this, from something else that shouldn’t have gotten into the food chain.

The USA, not content conquering and destroy other parts of the world, is now going full bore against its own people. It’s sickeningly ironic that after all the propaganda that Iran was contemplating unleashing a dirty bomb in America, Trump and the US Army detonated their own variant which will have devastating consequences for ordinary people.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed last week to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027. The Morning Star on the 28th, the anniversary of Harry’s death, will also be running an essay I wrote about his Green and Pleasant Land, now complete and looking for a publisher.

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