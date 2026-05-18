My father was an optimist of the hard-graft kind. His ambitions were profound, much like those of most of his working-class generation. My dad wanted work that was interesting and paid enough to enjoy being alive. He wanted public healthcare to ensure good health for himself and his family. Dad also wanted the right to leisure, to stroll in nature and to be left alone. He wasn’t a political animal but was a natural socialist who couldn’t help but always root for the underdog.

For much of his life, Dad was haunted by youthful struggles to overcome poverty imposed on him and his class by capitalism. He was ashamed of the things he had done to survive as a boy, like scavenging through rubbish bins of restaurants looking for cast-off food. It left deep wounds that never healed until the last years of his life.

He was both appreciative and bemused that at 91, he was finally allowed to speak truth to power. Despite writing an unvarnished street-level book about Britain before the Welfare State, he hadn’t expected how it would resonate with people. Still, he was sceptical and rightly so about a neoliberal Labour Party that wanted him as a spokesperson for public healthcare at their Labour Party conference in 2014. Tony Blair and his war crimes in Iraq had left a bitter taste in my father’s mouth for New Labour and any politician who sailed under its flag.

Yet he agreed to speak at that Party conference, hoping his words might stir a younger generation of Labour Party members to become a tide to raise all boats like the spirit of 1945 was.

At the conference, Dad met politicians whom he had only known before from the television, newspaper or radio. Some, like Dennis Skinner, he knew were true to their word. Others, like Ed Miliband, Dad doubted he had the moral courage to rise to a moment of greatness and make a real difference in the struggles of the ordinary citizen. He was pissed off with both The Guardian and me when it was suggested that he write an endorsement of Miliband’s leadership. Dad did it reluctantly and half-heartedly. A few days later, my father did an interview with a news blog, where he stated Miliband would break most of his manifesto pledges if elected. “Ed’s weak as piss,” my dad said to me after the interview.

Dad felt differently about Andy Burnham. He saw weakness in him. Yet he also believed that, under the right circumstances, Burnham might be convinced of, if not socialism, then a government that was socially democratic rather than exclusively neoliberal.

My father’s optimism for Andy changed when Burnham ran for the leadership of the party after the 2015 General Election. At first, he backed him. Then Dad regretted his support after Burnham voted for David Cameron’s austerity-laden Welfare Bill.

From that point on, my father understood Burnham was neoliberal and never going to change, despite having moments of sincere empathy for ordinary people’s suffering, whether it was the victims of Hillsborough or Manchester’s homeless.

On a personal level, my Dad liked Andy, and that never changed. When you are in a room with Burnham, you feel seen and are for that moment. However, whether it sticks for long after your encounter with Andy Burnham is more difficult to deduce.

Andy Burnham also liked my father despite his backing of Jeremy Corbyn’s socialist vision for the Labour Party. Burnham had a genuine affection for my father that extended beyond a politician’s fondness for gift horses. But that does not make him a politician who will stop my father’s past from becoming Britain’s future.

Today, during this fight to replace Keir Starmer, you can’t even say Andy Burnham is yesterday’s man. Under neoliberalism, every contender is the same beige shade of austerity for the many and prosperity for the few. He claims to want to change how politics is done. But even as the Mayor of Manchester, he has never denounced Britain’s involvement in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians. He claims he wants to be the candidate for us and won’t repudiate the fiscal rules of Rachel Reeves that keep the 1% wealthy and everyone else in debt to them. He hasn’t spoken out about the increasing militarism of Britain or its out-of-control defence budget. And he won’t, because he is a dyed-in-the-wool Blairite who believes Britain is a better place for privatisation, a shrinking Welfare State, and the war in Iraq.

Tellingly, over the weekend Burnham recanted his support for proportional representation without Britain is lost. PR is the only means to stop Farage’s fascism from coming to power in 2029. If Burnham becomes PM, it will be better than Starmer or Streeting. However, it will never be enough to stop Reform from forming a government. Neoliberalism was always meant to beget fascism. There are few good options that remain to save Britain from Farage, outside of becoming militant or voting Green. It’s shit or bust as my father once said before he began Harry’s Last Stand.

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The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM. I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the Labour government’s time in office constructing the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

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