(What was once until 1914 the pub of Francis Smith, Harry Leslie Smith’ grandfather. It was located near the Barley Hole Pit)

Introduction

In December 2022, I started this Substack to promote and preserve the writings and political ideas of my father, Harry Leslie Smith.

This platform has been a place to store and share this work, particularly as my health has become more precarious. I don’t expect to die imminently. But if I die sooner than medical science predicts, this Substack will stand as a preserved record of a personal working-class history that may be of use to others.

It is a testament to the worth of ordinary people who faced insurmountable odds and survived life’s misfortunes. They did so with dignity, while still finding moments of joy during their hard-pressed lives. Rarely are we allowed to see this because history is written by the wealthy, who erase the aspirations and struggles of the poor to fit their concept of manifest destiny for the entitled classes.

I am proud of, and grateful for, how far you have come with me across the shadowlands of the Great Depression, and how it shaped the lives and politics of people like my father.

There are now 3,400 subscribers here, including 218 paid supporters, whose contributions quite literally keep a roof over my head.

When my father died, The Green & Pleasant Land was unfinished. I have been piecing it together from the notes, drafts, and index cards he left behind.

What follows is an excerpt drawn from The Green & Pleasant Land. It describes his first meeting with his father’s aunts in 1948.

Today, for the sake of survival itself and the rebuilding of democracy, working-class history must be reclaimed.

Beta copies are available to any interested subscriber — just send me a message.

I am offering a 40% reduction on a yearly subscription because, on the eve of rent day, I am still trying to close a $160 gap to make rent. I have also added a tip jar for those who are able and inclined.

Chapter Fifteen

The Aunts of Barley Hole

After Friede and Dorothy departed, the wildflower scent of my wife’s perfume lingered in the atmosphere. I lit up a Player’s cigarette and threw the spent match into the blackened grate. Its blue bit into my chest. I went to the window and looked down the road and hoped to catch a glimpse of my wife before she departed into the ginnel, but she had already disappeared.

I sat down on the sofa, which smelled of tobacco, age, and decay, and started to blow smoke rings and listened to a quiz show on the wireless. Somewhere between the announcer making a double entendre and the live audience responding by bursting into applause, I grew increasingly aware that my marriage was falling apart, just after a year of being wed.

The wheels were rapidly coming off our relationship, Friede was unhappy with her life and her choice of a husband. I also knew that Labour’s promise of a new and better Britain was still a long way off in 1948.

It was still a mad scramble for the working class. My anxiety over my faltering marriage to Friede was interrupted by an unexpected knock at our front door.

I jerked the door open and found two elderly women before me. They both wore an identical scowl on their faces. It ran from the tip of their disapproving eyes down to their thin, annoyed lips.

I wasn’t sure who these unwelcomed guests were, but I shrugged off any idea that they were lost. At first, I surmised that they were from the Jehovah’s Witnesses and were on a most unpleasant mission to sell me the miracles of Jesus.

“Sorry, ladies, but I’m not interested in God, charities, or orphans. Kindly take whatever you are peddling down the road.”

Puzzled, they looked at each other, and then one of them addressed me, “We are not selling anything.”

“Well, I don’t know what you want, but I am sure I can’t help you,” I said.

I was about to close the door on them when the older-looking woman asked. “Are you Harry Smith?”

“Yes.”

“Harry Leslie Smith?”

“Yes,” I said with impatience.

“Your sister is Alberta, now called Mary by some, but not by all.”

“Yes,” I said with some worry growing in my voice.

“Your father was Albert.”

“Yes.”

“May we come in?” said the younger of the two.

“We have something to discuss with you, and it is about your father,” said the older one in a commanding voice.

Before I could assent to their request, the older woman impatiently blurted, “We don’t have all day. We have to catch the bus back to Barnsley.”

“Considering I was born and bred in Barnsley,” I said sarcastically, “I should have been more courteous. By all means, please come in?”

As they came into the small entrance of my house, one of the women said, “Aren’t you going to ask us who we are?”

I managed to give them a half-sincere smile and said, “Ladies, I am chomping at the bit, so go on and tell me who you are.”

“We are your aunts,” they said in unison.

“My aunts?” I began to guffaw.

“This is no laughing matter,” the younger said in rebuke.

“No, I suppose not,” I responded. “You can rest assured that I am not amused to be your nephew. But considering you have come all this way to see me, please come sit.”

I ushered them into the parlour and offered them a seat on the sofa. “Well, you two must tell me how we came to be related,” I asked, uncertain as to whether or not I wanted to know their answer.

“We are your Dad’s sisters.”

“Excuse me,” I said. “I must have misunderstood you. I was not aware that my father had any sisters.”

“He did,” Harriet said, “and he also had many younger brothers.”

Dismissively, I said. “And up until this day, I just sort of thought my father was a foundling, abandoned at birth because no one ever came to call when we flitted from one doss house to the next in Bradford.”

The older lady sighed and said, “We loved Albert, your dad, but he broke with the family by going with your mum. It was an unforgivable transgression.”

“Oh, Christ,” I said with growing anger. “I don’t know why you two are here, but if it is to open old wounds, then you can leave right now.”

The younger woman became apologetic. “It is not our intention to cause you any distress because, as they say, that is all water under the bridge.”

The older one interjected, “Perhaps we can begin again. I am Mabel, and this is my younger sister Harriet. We are here about news that concerns you. Would you be so kind as to make us a cup of tea because it has been a long day for us two old ladies?”

I went to the scullery, filled a kettle full of water and put it on the hob, and then I began to mutter to myself that none of this boded well.

When the tea was ready, I brought it out to the sitting room. I lit up a cigarette and rudely blew smoke in their direction.

I looked dismissively at the two old ladies to see if I could find something in them that reminded me of my father’s gentle soul. They were hard as stone polished by prosperity. Mabel looked to be in her seventies, while Harriet was perhaps ten years her junior.

The women gently sipped their tea and nibbled on some biscuits. We were all silent, preoccupied by past events that we each endured from different perspectives. It was Mabel who finally broke our silence and said, “I was there when your Dad died in Bradford, at Saint Joe’s Hospital, in 1943.”

I didn’t respond, and my aunt took this as an affirmation that I wished her to continue.

“He went painlessly,” Harriet commented, as if this news were intended to reassure me or make me feel better about my father’s pauper’s exit from this mortal coil.

I was silent, and after a time I butted my cigarette out in the ashtray. “Small mercies,” I said with some hostility in my voice.

“Your dad wanted you and your sister to have the proceeds from the few possessions he owned that could be sold to the pawnshop. Mind you, it’s not much,” said Mabel dismissively.

“Crumbs for a sparrow,” chortled Harriet, who then looked around the room and took a mental accounting of where I stood — so to speak — on the ladder of life.

“But it was what your dad left you, and I wanted to respect your father’s dying wish,” Mabel concluded.

“My Dad died five years ago. That’s a long time being dead, and it took you all these years to get in contact with me?”

Harriet put down her teacup. It hit the saucer with some force. She muttered, “I can see the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in this field.”

“I beg your pardon?” I responded with rising irritation in my voice.

“Your Dad defied his family in 1914, and you seem to have the same independent and disrespectful manner when it comes to your elders. Your father was a fool to choose your mum over his family, and because of it, he was cast out from his kith and kin. He lost everything the day he married your mum: money, respect, eventually he couldn’t even show his face in the village where he was born.”

“Defied? Defied bloody what? You must be seriously taking the mickey out of me.”

“Our family,” said Mabel, “was a proud family, and your mum had no place in it; she was looking for an easy life.”

“That’s enough,” I said. “Don’t ever speak in that tone of voice to me about my mother or father, or I’ll chuck you out of this house by the scruff of your neck. Neither of you has the right to judge them, considering what they suffered for their so-called ‘transgression’ against your kind. You lot are just a bunch of cold-hearted, miserable bastards.”

Mabel’s expression darkened across her face as if she were about to unleash a tempest upon me, but Harriet interrupted her before she could strike. “We are just here to follow your father’s last wishes; nothing more, nothing less. Once it is done, we can all go back to living our lives.”

Mabel added, “As far as I am concerned, I didn’t come here to stir up any old dirt. ‘Leave the dead with the dead,’ I say. I will give you your legacy, and then we will be gone. Your father didn’t leave much. There was no insurance or —”

I interrupted her, as I was growing irritated by her circumlocutions. “Mabel, I think it is safe to say that what his own people denied him and what the Great Depression stole from him, my Dad was busted both physically and financially when he clocked off.”

“Yes,” said Mabel with a distasteful note of superiority. “He didn’t have many valuables to sell, but here is your share.” Mabel then handed me a handkerchief, which contained a small amount of coins.

“There are nine shillings and tuppence,” she said, and then added, “Please count it to make sure it is all there.”

“I don’t think I must count my father’s earthly worth, or the silverware, for that matter, after you have gone.”

I took the money and held it tightly in my hand. I looked at my father’s two sisters and said, “‘Ashes to ashes,’ quoth the parson.”

The women concluded that our reunion was finished and stood to leave. I gathered their coats, and while they prepared to go, I asked — not expecting an answer — “Did he have any last words?”

Mabel said, “Not really. He was very sick. His lungs were shot from working in the mines, and his heart wasn’t much better. It was like a clock that could no longer be wound because the mechanism was broken inside. I had gone to see him in the hospital. He was very weak but wanted to talk. We spoke about when he was a miner at Barley Hole, and our father ran the pub beside the pit. He wasn’t afraid of death. In fact, I think he welcomed death. His only regret was how he lost touch with his children.”

At this point, Harriet interjected and said, “Mabel, do not forget to tell him about what Albert said just before he died because it was most strange.”

“Yes, you are right,” responded Mabel. “The last word he said to me or anyone on this Earth was ‘Babylon’. Honestly, I don’t know what that means; he was not a religious man.”

I smiled; I knew what it meant, but I was not going to tell them. I was not going to give up my father’s secrets, my secrets, to these two old crows.

As the two ladies stood on our front stoop, I indifferently thanked them for their visit. I closed the door to them and shut the bolt, knowing that I was locking away that side of my family for good. Let them rot in my memory as they’ve let us fester in the Depression, I thought.

I sat back down on the couch and stared for a long while at the coins wrapped in a silk handkerchief. Outside, it had begun to rain, and it splashed against the window. I noticed I was out of cigarettes, and I scooped up my dad’s legacy, slipped on my overcoat and went out to buy some cigarettes and beer at the off-licence. When I stood in line to order, I thought about paying for my purchase with the coins from my dad’s inheritance, but I stopped because something inside of me said this was not right.

On my way home, the cold spray from the rain washed away some of the dirtiness I felt after my encounter with my father’s sisters. I returned to the parlour and turned the wireless box up loud. I let it deafen me with swing music, and sat down to drink my beer and stare at the loose change left to me by my father.

“Ta, Dad,” I said and took a long swig from my beer. “I’ll grant that you didn’t leave me much, but then again, I never needed much from you. When I was four, and you took me down the road for a plate of mushy peas, you bought my heart for a penny. Never mind,” I said to myself and started to weep. “I’ll find Babylon, just like you promised me I would. Don’t you remember, Da?” I said, talking to the coins. “It was when I was a lad, and you let me look through your book, Harmsworth’s History of the World. I found all those beautiful pictures about the ancient wonders of the world and asked you, ‘What is this place?’, and you responded, ‘It were a paradise, but one day, lad, when it is right as rain, you will travel far from these dales and cold moors. I feel it in my bones that you will see sights and wonders grander than those of ancient history.’”

I wiped my tears dry with the cuff of my shirt. I realised that even though he was only in my life for a few brief years, his presence was worth a million pounds to me.

