Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karin Groen's avatar
Karin Groen
13h

Dank je wel wederom voor dit ontroerende verhaal John!! Ik heb het uiteraard weer geplaatst in de stukjes en brokjes die in de beperkte ruimte op BS is toegestaan en heb een oproep gedaan aan de mensen die het iig een beetje beter hebben, om je financieel te steunen als ze kunnen

XXX

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JM Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture