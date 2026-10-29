Introduction

Our timeline is twisted; nothing feels real except the desperate circumstances of daily life. Neoliberalism divorced us from the shared human condition. It makes our times feel tragically irredeemable.

In The Green and Pleasant Land, my dad explored estrangement from society, which he and many others experienced. He details his ascent to socialism, as well as his fervent wish for, and sometimes scepticism of, the people’s revolution to build a welfare state in post-war Britain.

In Love Among the Ruins, Harry explores life and love as an occupation soldier in Hamburg following the end of the Second World War. The book is about love found between two young people whose nations went to war. It is a story about a society in flux during a time of political and social upheaval. It is the only working-class perspective from an Englishman stationed in Hamburg following the war.

In Life on the Never, Never, Harry explores his relationship with the German woman who became his wife, as well as scrutinising Britain under a Labour government and his changing attitudes to his family, friends and community. It was a time of great hope and disappointment.

What follows are two chapters about Friede’s first day in England after arriving from Hamburg.

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Chapter Five: Are you having it or not?

From the RAF base, we rode a rusting commuter bus to London. Halfway to the city, it began to rain, and hard black drops peppered the bus.

“In no time, we will be in London,” I said to Friede, who sat squashed beside me on a row of wooden seats at the rear of the vehicle.

Friede nodded and then asked, “Is your mother’s home like Mutti’s?”

“No, you’ll see it soon enough,” I said.

“I don’t understand,” said Friede.

I felt guilty that in Germany I hadn’t been upfront with Friede about my life in Britain before the war and what awaited us at my mother’s house.

Friede was silent for a while, then she asked, “But it will be alright for us because you have prospects, right? We won’t be living like refugees?”

“No,” I said, “never like refugees, but we need to stay at my mother’s until we can get ourselves sorted.”

As an afterthought, she asked, “Do you think your mother will like me?”

For the moment, I thought it best not to distress her further with any more harsh truths about my mother or Yorkshire.

“My mum isn’t like your mother; mine is rougher around the edges, and so is the neighbourhood she lives in.”

Friede didn’t look altogether satisfied by my lacklustre response, but let it go. The window beside her was thick with condensation, and Friede wrote Hamburg on it with a finger. Then she wiped away her handiwork as if embarrassed and closed her eyes to sleep.

When we entered London, she awoke with a fright and asked where we were. I told her we were in the capital and had to change buses to get to our train station.

When we arrived at Euston, Friede looked as if she were about to faint.

“I don’t feel very well,” she whispered. “Perhaps I am just hungry.”

“There’s a café up ahead. We can get a bite to eat there,” I said.

We walked through dirty glass doors into a room draped in blue smoke from burning pipe tobacco and exhaled cigarette fumes.

Weary commuters sat on hard wooden chairs, slurping tea and eating sticky buns.

We joined the queue. The matron behind the counter was hurried and ill-tempered.

“Oi, get a move on, or your tea will be as cold as the Thames. How about a biscuit, luv? It was baked fresh this morning.”

When our turn came, I called out for two cups of tea with milk and sugar.

Friede looked about ready to collapse. Suddenly, I noticed several pieces of cake sitting underneath a glass container.

The confection resembled what every railway station in London and across the country had sold since Hitler had invaded Poland. It was something only appetising to a nation whose sweet tooth had been numbed by rationing and limited choice. The cake’s icing looked like industrial paint, and the jam inside looked like a ruptured intestine.

When I ordered the cake, Friede gasped in revulsion.

Several bluebottle flies were feasting on top of the pastry. They walked across the cakes like men strolling through their own back gardens. When the clerk lifted the cake from beneath its glass cover, the flies came along for the ride and settled at the edge of the plate, rubbing their legs together. Friede’s face grew white with disgust. Her voice was loud enough for the woman behind the counter to hear. Friede asked, “Are the flies included in the price of the cake?”

The matron looked confused, then, noticing that the queue behind us had grown longer, she hollered, “So are you having it or not?”

Chapter Six:

On the train, the seat upholstery was frayed, worn and stained. The lights above us were sheathed in grime. It made everything else look duller, cheaper and utterly filthy. For some time, we listened to the locomotive bump and clack against the steel rails as it carried us towards Manchester.

Rain sprayed the windows, making the factories, foundries and mills outside look like prehistoric beasts grazing on industrial wasteland.

We kept silent and let the rain and wind outside speak for us.

Soon Friede retreated into sleep. Her body leaned over towards the window, streaked with cool moisture.

I began to doze like a soldier on midnight guard duty, head bowed into my chest, eyelids fluttering at the slightest hint of danger.

When I awoke, Friede was still sleeping. Even the screech of the train’s wheels or the conductor barging through our compartment didn’t startle her awake.

Friede moved as if to wake up but thought better of it and turned her head deeper into the crook of her arm. I got up from my seat and went to the back of the train for a cigarette. I smoked my fag with other glassy-eyed passengers. They looked worried and tired, silently contemplating their hard-fought lives.

We certainly didn’t look like victors in the war. We looked beaten and ready to throw in the towel. I extinguished my cigarette and wondered how Friede was going to get on in Britain or, for that matter, how I was going to.

From what she had seen so far, I didn’t think she had much hope of acclimatising. She was a stranger in a strange land, married to a man with few prospects. The government kept telling us that now was the moment for the working class. I had my doubts. Housing was still scarce, and the proposed NHS was months away. At my most cynical, I doubted Labour would ever get it off the ground. The toffs would sabotage it all.

I was petrified that my new marriage couldn’t survive Friede’s transition to Yorkshire and its harsh austerity.

How did anyone survive in this country without the right accent and proper connections? Only guile and cunning had kept my family and me going during the Depression. As for living out the war, I knew I was a lucky bugger, but I wasn’t sure if that would suffice for life after Hitler.

By the time we reached Manchester, it was half-past four. The terminal teemed with workers scattering home. I carried Friede’s case through the station to street level.

“Everyone looks as sad as they did at Dammtor station during the ice winter,” she remarked.

“Wait until Friday,” I said. “Once they have their wages in hand, they’ll spark up like Christmas lights at the pub. I don’t think anyone ever looks completely happy in this country unless it’s the weekend or summer holidays.”

Manchester air was rank with fumes belching from factory chimney pots and lorries, while overripe rubbish bins drowned in the rain.

But we didn’t linger in the city, as we had to board a bus to a village outside Ringway. There, before Friede arrived from Hamburg, I found her a room in a boarding house until I was discharged from the RAF and could move on to my mother’s place in Halifax.

On the journey, Friede asked, “How long will I be staying at this hotel?”

“It’s not really a hotel,” I replied, “but something more akin to a pension in Germany. I don’t expect you to be there long, maybe a week at most. Once I tell my superiors I was breaking my RAF contract, I think they will put me off the base like a stray cat. Mind you, I have to pay them back the bonus they gave me in Germany for re-enlisting. It’s a pity that they want it back. We could have really used that twenty quid as a nest egg.”

“I am sure we will make do,” Friede responded. “You always found a solution to our problems in Germany.”

“Yes,” I said without much conviction. I looked away from Friede.

Friede nervously played with her gloves, resting on her lap.

After we exited the bus and watched it speed away in the tea-time light, we walked across the deserted village to our destination.

Along the way, we hurried past single and semi-detached dwellings built at the end of Queen Victoria’s reign. This was once an area for men who wore starched collars on weekdays and stern faces at the local Anglican church on Sundays. Now it was on the precipice of middle-class respectability, tipping into genteel poverty.

“Does your mother’s neighbourhood look like this?”

I pretended not to hear and was thankful when we arrived at the front of the boarding house.

“Here we are,” I said cheerfully. “Perhaps not the Taj Mahal, but it will do for the moment.”

“It’s very quiet, and there is no nameplate. In Germany, a pension must have a sign on the door.”

I nodded and said, “It will be fine inside. Brits do business differently from Germans.”

I rang the bell, and after some shuffling behind the door, Mrs Chapman, the owner, appeared.

“Mr Smith,” she said. “I was expecting you and your wife much sooner than this hour.”

She ushered us into the vestibule and said, “Come in quickly; I don’t want to let the heat run out and down the street.” Mrs Chapman introduced herself to Friede and asked about her journey. “It’s a pity there was no sun today for you, luv, but that is England in winter. Come, I will show you to your room.”

On the way, Mrs Chapman said, “Don’t worry, luv, I’ll take good care of you and make sure you are fed properly. I only accept respectable girls in my house who need a touch of home.”

“You’re a German, aren’t you?”

“Never mind, luv. I don’t harbour any grudges over the war. Like I told your man when he let the room, I don’t discriminate here. As long as they are good girls, I don’t care if they are Irish, Scottish or even German. I only take exception to the Poles. They’re a dirty lot, even if they were our allies.”

Friede’s room was on the second floor. The room was small: a bed, an armchair and a writing desk with a washbasin on top.

Friede looked at me and said she was cold.

The landlady chirped in, “What, what?”

I rubbed my hands together and said it was as cold as being on the shores of Hudson Bay.

The landlady looked at me suspiciously and replied, “If I didn’t mention it before, I will now. You have to pay for the gas heat separately.”

She pointed towards the fireplace. Inside the hearth was a metal box attached to a gas pipe.

I looked at it suspiciously, and the landlady defensively said, “That is one of the most modern devices for home heating. You pay for what you use by putting coins in the box, like in a telephone box.”

“How efficient,” I remarked cynically.

I fished in my pockets and found a handful of coins; I hoped it would keep Friede warm until I returned the following evening.

“Included in the rent, your missus can have a good breakfast here and a cold plate for supper. If she wants lunch, she’ll have to go into the village.”

Mrs Chapman made her excuses and departed the room.

I smiled at Friede and was about to kiss her when Mrs Chapman returned and said she was making tea and sandwiches for Friede.

“After tonight, though,” she said curtly, “you will have to take your meals downstairs at five o’clock sharp.”

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Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

It’s the end of the month, and your help is urgently needed to make November’s rent. I’m putting out an SOS for 6 new paid subscribers to get me through.

After almost two years my father’s The Green and Pleasant Land is finished and sitting with publishers for their consideration. It tells the story of his generation’s youth, from 1923 through Labour’s 1945 victory and the birth of the Welfare State he so fiercely believed in.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me this month to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027. The Morning Star also wants a selection from The Green and Pleasant Land to run in one of its editions next month. It’s a slow and methodical process to keep Harry’s legacy alive.

Take care,

John

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