It’s Boxing Day, and a fierce winter storm is blowing outside, rattling the windows with sleet and snow.

The week of Christmas leftovers has begun for many of us, where we pick over yesterday’s feast and yesterday’s emotions of good cheer. It’s a day for naps, avoidance, and attempts to push off the unpleasantness soon to come with the arrival of a new year during this age of fascism.

On December 30, 2016, my Dad published an essay for The Guardian about how age and experience had taught him that hope was possible if grounded in the resolve of socialism. It was a realistic piece meant to prepare people for the struggle ahead, but with the promise of an optimistic political ending.

It’s a good essay for a day stuck in the doldrums of the Christmas holiday, where everything feels halfway, and the fizz has begun to wear off from the making of jolly. Enjoy it like you would the last piece of good chocolate in a Quality Street tin.

Hope is hard to find in the grey teatime light of this December, because despite all of the holiday cheer around us, darkness gathers. It has been the hardest, saddest, and cruellest of years — a sour vintage that has brought heartache, financial worries, and political unease to everyone’s doorstep.

Austerity seems eternal, and for many, it is as if they are living within a new circle added to Dante’s Inferno for the 21st century. Callous and barbarous wars in Yemen and Syria test our faith in humanity, while the unstoppable refugee crisis they produced makes us want to weep in despair for the decrepitude of our civilisation.

Hope is as absent from society today as cash is from a pauper’s wallet because a noxious populism fuelled by hate now smoulders. Everywhere we turn, it feels like optimism has been eclipsed by a world we don’t want to recognise as our own. Despair is in the breath of our words because we are frightened.

But as my life has been long, I have seen Britain up against the setting sun of history before. I witnessed our country on its knees from the Great Depression, with its back to the wall and under threat of invasion by the Nazis. Over my nine decades of life, I’ve known despair but never hopelessness.

My hope for a better tomorrow for everyone in our country doesn’t come from our military victories against fascism. It doesn’t come from Churchill’s defiance or the words of present-day politicians. No: the source of hope that has carried me through decades of existence comes from the collective will of my generation in 1945 to beat our swords into ploughshares and harvest a just society through the erection of the welfare state.

My hope has always come from the humanity, kindness, and intelligence that inhabit the majority of people who reside on our shores. It may seem dormant now, but it will rise again because those sparks of decency that built the NHS, gave affordable housing to each and every one of us, and provided free education to all, are alive in each Briton today — because you are the children and the grandchildren of my generation. If we did it before, then we can do it again.

The 1945 general election was called after our long and brutal war with Germany. It would decide whether our country would cling to its feudal past or accept a bold egalitarian future. I was 22, a member of the Allied occupation force and stationed in Hamburg. And it was there that I cast my ballot for the first time — and it’s been a love affair with democracy ever since.

On the day I voted in Allied-occupied Hamburg, which the war had turned into a burned-out shell of rubble, sorrow could be found on every street corner because of a dead tyrant’s madness. While I queued to vote, I remember how conscious I was of both what I had endured as a boy and teenager during the Great Depression and what I’d witnessed during the war. I felt that by making my mark and voting for a welfare state, I was declaring to my country, my peers, and those who did not live to see that election day, that my destiny mattered regardless of my humble station in life.

The hope that has sustained me throughout all these years came from the 1945 General Election. It’s because then, ordinary people said their lives mattered just as much as the elite class.

Before Harry Leslie Smith died in November 2018, he dedicated the last decade of his life to warning ordinary society not to make his past their future. He wrote books, made speeches, and undertook exhaustive speaking tours in pursuit of this goal. His last project, The Green and Pleasant Land, was unfinished at the time of his death.

It’s a working-class Remembrance of Things Past, as well as a political testament about democracy’s need for a Welfare State.

For almost two years, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It’s now finished and ready to find its audience. If you’d like a beta copy, just send me a DM.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis.







Happy New Year, and good luck to each and every one of us in 2026.

