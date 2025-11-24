The rich live and die differently from you or me. Capitalism without constraints ensured this. So, today’s revelations that David Cameron was successfully treated for prostate cancer left me in an emotional state of meh. During his time as Britain’s Prime Minister, his reign of austerity diminished and prematurely ended too many lives across the UK.

It’s now more difficult for patients of ordinary means to be seen by consultants, let alone treated for cancer in a timely fashion. His boast of being cancer-free is as off-putting as someone leaving a restaurant and bragging to a homeless person about what they just ate for lunch.

But not every brush with illness among the wealthy leaves me cold.

Unlike Cameron, some privileged people face illness in ways that still demand our empathy and solidarity. Learning JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg has terminal leukaemia hit me hard. The essay left me grieving. Schlossberg’s words disturbed a bed of memories buried under the silt of time, like a dropped anchor scraping across a lake bottom.

While reading Schlossberg’s essay about her life, her approaching death, and her denunciation of cousin RFK Jr. for his cutbacks to cancer research, vivid memories from 58 years ago resurfaced. Her grief stirred something long dormant in me.

Nothing is Permanent

In 1968, on a streetcar that screeched and clanged during the early morning days of spring, I learned that nothing is permanent. My mother was staring out the open window and weeping, and I was four and could not stop her tears.

My mother’s best friend was 34 and dying of leukaemia on the other side of the city of Toronto. There was no childcare back then. So, each day, with Mum, I crossed Toronto on buses, subways, and trams so that she could tend to her friend Betty’s physical and emotional needs in Roncesvalles.

Betty and Mum were more than friends; they were like sisters. They were both war brides who moved from their homelands to England on the promise of love, security, and prosperity from men who were not of their own countries. They met while working on the assembly line at the Macintosh Toffee Factory in Halifax. Those two women were inseparable, which meant that when my parents emigrated to Canada, Betty and her Polish husband followed a year later.

In Betty, Mum found a comrade with whom to share all her hopes, dreams, and disappointments. She was more open with Betty than with anyone, including her husband, my father.

I Witnessed Too Much Grief, Too Young

Being with Mum as she tended to her dying friend, I witnessed too much grief far too young. Yet this was a pattern in my family that every member from one generation to the next. Mum, coming from Nazi Germany, had experienced separation anxiety, the death of loved ones, the terror of air raids, and political thuggery. Those early scars never made my mother numb. If anything, they made her more vulnerable to loss.

But this friend dying overwhelmed her. She was unhappy that she could not devote as much time to her friend during those last weeks and months because I was underfoot.

After Betty died, Mum fell into a deep depression that almost drowned her. Her despair was so profound it threatened her marriage to my father. She despised herself for being alive when her friend died so young, and that trauma left marks on her soul for the rest of her life.

When Mum learned she was dying at the age of seventy, she said, “At least this isn’t leukaemia,” as if that were the cruellest of cancers because it killed her friend when she was so young.

Grief as Inheritance

Yet it is cruel to be a young parent dying while your children still desperately need a mother’s love. Years later, I would hear an echo of that grief from someone else.

I was in a relationship with a woman whose mum died when she was five. Speaking about her mother, she said, “My mother is a constant shadow inside me—one I long for, and one that longs for me—yet we cannot touch except in dreams.”

Death affects everyone within its emotional blast range. Great emotional events in our lives become etched into our character. They can motivate us to do wonderful things and become more empathetic beings connected to the struggles as well as the joys of existence.

My father’s memories of his sister dying in a workhouse infirmary in 1926 probably had a greater emotional impact on how he saw the world than if his sister had lived and died in adulthood. My mother’s experience of Betty’s death altered her. It left her a lonely person, but also one with great insight into human emotion. She had a great capacity for both wonder and melancholy. A Russian once told me that my mother’s heart was as broad, warm, and long as the summer sun over St Petersburg. All true, but as anyone knows summer in Russia always grows into the darkest of winters.

Revolution Begins With Empathy

Where we stand on capitalism’s ladder may determine the economic quality of our lives, but it must never be allowed to determine the quality of our love. Because once love dies—love for one another, for the vulnerable, for the future—then the revolutionary changes we desperately need will die with it.

And the world will belong entirely to the few.

This month marks the seventh anniversary of my dad’s death. It is also the fourth anniversary of the Harry’s Last Stand newsletter going live. During those four years, this blog has grown to over 3,400 subscribers, with more than 700 posts published.

Harry Leslie Smith’s voice matters more than ever in a time when we need to remember our working-class past — and what ordinary people achieved when they united to demand, and then build, a Welfare State.

There is no paywall here. Every piece I publish not only speaks to the present moment but also works to keep Harry Leslie Smith’s working-class legacy alive. That’s only been possible because of your paid subscriptions and tips. Your support has kept the wheels on the bus, the lights on, and me housed. It’s the end of the month and I need 8 new subscribers to push December’s rent over the line.

