The Dead are always with us as lodgers in our consciousness. Sometimes they are welcome guests, other times belligerent squatters, because remembrances can be a sharp thorn.

For much of his adult life, my dad didn’t have a healthy relationship with his past. It was too traumatic. What he witnessed and endured as a child created lasting structural damage to his psychology. He battled guilt, resentment, shame, and feelings of inadequacy.

He was good at hiding it, but it was there and did create intergenerational trauma, which his children inherited from him and from our mother’s experiences in Nazi Germany.

Confronting those memories and childhood traumas in old age was what set my father apart from the majority of his cohort born in the 1920s. He wouldn’t have done that had he not trusted my guidance after my brother Peter died in 2009.

Then my father’s grief was so intense that, without radical action, Dad would have died from a broken heart. I didn’t want him to spend the remainder of his life in sadness, feeling his life had been a failure. So I initiated Harry’s Last Stand. During our research, my father and I discovered an interesting and melancholic fact in the 1939 National Register.

His dad had been born on Valentine’s Day, ironic for a man who shouldered so much lovelessness from his family. Until then, my father had never known his dad’s birthday. Maybe it was because the family was too poor to celebrate those occasions. More likely, it was because my grandfather was deserted by my grandmother in 1931 when my dad turned eight years old. Her actions were not done out of malice, but for survival. The action and the lies told about it left wounds on my father’s character that didn’t heal until the last years of his life. Near his death, my father asked me, “Did what we do matter?” Yes, it did, Dad, it mattered very much. Below are some selections about Albert Smith from my dad’s The Green and Pleasant Land.

Chapter Twelve: Moxon

From the day he took a room in St Andrew’s Villas, Bill Moxon spelt trouble for my family.

He was a cowman working on a dairy farm a few miles outside Bradford.

My mother developed an affinity for Bill because he was young, tall, handsome, and thick as a plank—the things Dad no longer was. Mum knew how to appeal to his vanity and pretend she was subservient to him.

Moxon was putty in my mother’s hands and too dumb to know that he was being cast as the new breadwinner for our family.

No one in the doss gossiped about her affair with Bill because they were led to believe—by us—that my dad was our grandfather.

In their minds, why shouldn’t a “young widow” have a bit of comfort during these “troubling times”?

My father had borne so many indignities since his mining accident in 1928 left him disabled. He took much of it in stride. But after two years of enduring unemployment, homelessness, watching his children starve, and me being pressed into child labour, his last straw came when Mum ordered him to take lodgings in the doss house attic.

He asked why, and my mother said, “Bill is moving in with me because you aren’t a man anymore.”

Mum also made my sister and me understand that we would have to share that damp, lightless attic with our father.

According to my mother, “It’s good to keep your Dad company up there.” In truth, it was because Bill couldn’t stand children. If Moxon had his way, my brother Matt would have joined us—but he was still being breastfed and remained with them.

After my mum told my dad his fate, he walked away and went to the common room to be alone.

After some time, my mother asked my sister and me to check on our father. We went to the common room, opened the door, and found him sitting quietly on a chair, his pipe clenched between his teeth.

I called to him, but he didn’t answer.

Then, while standing at the top of the stairs, my mother called to him, saying it was best for him to go to bed. Her voice triggered Dad, and a roar of outrage exploded from his mouth.

“I am betrayed; I am cheated.”

Dad charged up the stairs, holding a small knife he used to clean his pipe. Its base was shaped like a miner’s boot, the last memento my father owned from his working life down in the pits.

The blade would have struggled to cause even a paper cut, let alone seriously injure someone. But at that moment, my dad did want to hurt my mother, to strike her for the thousands of wounds he believed he had endured as her husband. When he reached the top of the stairs, he lunged at her.

Mum easily overpowered my father and pushed him to the floor. Dad remained there for a long while and sobbed quietly, his anger spent.

The commotion stirred the other tenants, and their doors crept ajar.

The next morning, my mother sent me to the butcher to get two ounces of roast beef—“for your father.”

At tea, my father cut slivers of meat and shared them with my sister and me while my mother fed Matt, trying to pretend that nothing had happened to our family.

By the autumn of 1930, my family had been living rough in doss houses for two years. We had upped sticks half a dozen times, and nothing felt permanent or secure to me.

My mother doled out affection to my sister and me as if it were as hard to come by as food for our tea. It came in morsels—specks of love no bigger than a scrap of chicken in a watery broth. In the waning months of that year, her love was as weak as the taste of tea leaves used over and over for a morning brew-up.

Mum didn’t have the time I needed to feel nurtured and safe. She had too many others calling for her attention—my infant brother Matthew, for one, and Bill the cowman, whom the outside world believed to be her husband rather than a partner in adultery against my father.

The emotional ground beneath me never felt stable after we began lying about who Dad was to outsiders.

Since his pocket knife attack on Mum after learning Bill was his replacement, Dad became more shadow than substance in my life. He was like sunlight at four in the afternoon on a winter’s day—quickly setting beneath the horizon.

Jobless, he was forced to accept my mother’s affair with Bill as the only way for his children to survive the financial storm caused by the Great Depression, which battered our family. He was shamed by unemployment, and that humiliation never left him. He was so consumed by self-loathing that it oozed from him, staining my human development—and Alberta’s.

Despite being a small boy, I knew that calling my father “grandad” was a cruel betrayal. My opinions and reluctance were not considered important to my mother because—like everything else that occurred during those harsh years—it was seen as a means to survive and live another day.

Psychologically, being forced to deny my father to the outside world damaged me.

After that, I trusted no one. How could I? My mother taught me to lie about one of the most fundamental human bonds that a child needs to define their identity: the ability to acknowledge their father in public and private.

Instead, Mum taught me, as if it were instructions on how to tie my bootlaces, to say to people in the doss—or anywhere else—“He’s my grandad.”

My mother justified her command for my sister and me to deny our dad’s identity as a way to prevent us from starving or being sent to a workhouse.

“Your father’s a cripple because of his hernia—and there is no work for him. But Bill will feed us.”

From that point on, my love for my parents contained rough grits of anger and even hatred.

Dysfunction in a family breeds many conflicting and even hateful emotions toward those we love. From the age of seven until my ninth decade, I have carried deep shame and painful regret over how my dad was treated. I went along with that cruel act, denying a parent’s identity for food and lodging.

I deserted him as my mother had, as his brothers and sisters had, as his health had, and as Britain had.

What a horrible and criminal waste it was for capitalism and our so-called British democracy to allow people like my dad to sink under waves of penury.

Those lost to the economic catastrophe of the Great Depression were like sailors who had fallen overboard. Their cries for help were heard—but no rescue was ordered, as they were considered non-essential cargo.

I was too young in 1930 to piece together the puzzle of my exploitation and my family’s poverty. But I seethed at the injustice of how my life was expected to be used for brute labour without leisure, love, or comfort. It was a realisation that only came later through maturing and reading books that radicalised me to understand how my class and I in the early 20th century were exploited for the benefit of the few.

At the age of seven, in the dimming light of autumn and winter 1930, I knew that everything done by others to diminish my life was a malevolence no child deserved—but 1930 still had more miseries in store for my family and me.

Chapter Thirteen: Christmas

On Christmas morning, rain dripped through the skylight in the attic and pooled near the flock mattress I shared with Alberta. Dad was first awake, and he struck a match to light the stump of a candle. My head emerged from underneath the coat I used as a blanket. The air around me smelled musty and sulphurous from the extinguished match. Dad finished shaving in a porcelain basin of cold water with a straight-edge razor and no soap because it was too expensive. He wiped his face dry with a rag and combed his moustache, grown to conceal his lack of front teeth.

Dad’s voice was gentle and apologetic as he bid us Happy Christmas.

My father gave my sister and me each a penny sweet wrapped in coloured paper. He served us weak, lukewarm tea, which he had made in the room my mother and Bill Moxon occupied below us. The tea was sweetened with dollops of sugar. When I finished drinking it, I sucked on the penny sweet whilst washing my face in the basin my father used to shave with.

From my tip money, I bought Dad a small amount of cheap pipe tobacco and wrapped it in newspaper for his Christmas present. “It’s from Alberta and me,” I said. At first, Dad didn’t respond. Then he came over to my sister and me, hugged us tight, and said, “I’m sorry.”

