Introduction

Today was the tenth anniversary of the Brexit Referendum. It would be nice to think all our troubles stemmed from it. But the ruin of ordinary people in Britain has less to do with Brexit and more to do with neoliberalism that created the conditions for Brexit.

(Dennis telling my Dad why he supported Brexit)

It’s naive to believe that, if Britain were able to rejoin the EU, it wouldn’t improve the economic prospects of the average citizen. Austerity is baked into neoliberalism, and EU citizens live under a similar cost-of-living crisis. Their societies are just as xenophobic, and their governments, like everywhere else under the influence of the 1%, serve the same interests. There is no escape from any of this until neoliberalism is overthrown.

Ten years ago, my father fought against Brexit because he believed that if the referendum succeeded, Britain would become more right-wing and authoritarian.

When I was recovering from cancer surgery in 2020 during the COVID lockdown, I wrote a book called Standing with Harry, which was a letter to my deceased father about his last years when he became the World’s Oldest Rebel. Below is an excerpt about his and my time during the Brexit referendum.

I was supposed to hear from my oncologist today, but he didn’t call, which is why you are getting this, because now I am doubly anxious.

Also, I am doing a side gig to raise a little bit more money. It’s a few weeks temporary work, not writing or politics, and very tiring on my 62-year-old bones. But hopefully it will bear fruit in July.

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Dad,

In late November, we returned home from a tour of refugee camps. You recuperated from the trip by nodding off in your chair on wintry afternoons. At the same time, I began working on preliminary notes for your final book, Don’t Let My Past Be Your Future.

We didn’t know it, but that year was our last good Christmas together. As was our norm, since Peter died, it was just the two of us on the 25th. But we feasted on turkey, joyful memories, and decent wine. We were relaxed, like we hadn’t been in over a decade. We knew that the work done over the last few years had borne fruit. We believed we had done well.

Yet by the time we had taken down the Christmas tree and I put it outside for collection, the ease we had felt over the holidays evaporated. Outside of our apartment, warmed by our friendship and love, the unrelenting refugee crisis caused by the civil war in Syria began to upset both you and me.

You often muttered the phrase to yourself, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

There was something else digging at you, and that was the upcoming EU referendum in June.

“It’s going to turn over the applecart. Once this starts, it will never end because win, lose or draw, no one will ever be satisfied with the results.”

We returned for it in May so that you could campaign for the Remain side in the EU referendum.

The Remain campaign disappointed you as much as Ed Miliband’s election campaign. The Yes campaign advisers had triangulated their strategy based on their own financially secure lives, which had not been affected by years of neoliberalism and global supply chains. The Remain campaign would have succeeded if, like the strategists, everyone had been well off on their own. But the average resident in early 21st-century Britain didn’t own anything outright, except their prejudices, fears, and consumer debt. Euroscepticism was a factory-default setting in too many due to a corrupted news media depicting foreign workers and migrants as a drain on the nation’s resources, much like they painted benefits claimants as scroungers to perpetuate the austerity policy.

It disgusted you that Labour accepted the Remain campaign should be bipartisan.

“The Tories have a different concept of what the EU should be for, and it’s not strengthening workers’ rights across the continent, standardising living wages, improving welfare, infrastructure, housing, and being more accommodating to refugees.”

You rightly believed the Tory party created EU scepticism. It manufactured consent, along with the tabloids, for the free movement of nationals within the union. You also believed and consistently said throughout the campaign that the EU was a system that needed massive reform because neoliberals hijacked an institution first conceived by social democrats. It was now more about preserving the entitlements of the 1% and ring-fencing the continent from refugees who needed our support. For the EU to have any meaning, it had to be a social movement and economic partnership.

At a rally in Cornwall, you warmed up the crowd before Jeremy Corbyn spoke. You spoke well and passionately about the ideas that created the EU and Britain’s need to remain. Corbyn wasn’t a convincing speaker for the EU that day. Listening to Corbyn that day, both of us were disappointed in his flaccid endorsement of the EU.

“There is no fire in his belly for the EU.”

You understood his Euroscepticism and respected it. But when we returned to our accommodation that night, we both agreed Corbyn’s enemies would use his tepid support for the EU as a cause to remove him as leader if the Yes side lost the referendum.

“The press and his enemies will try to blame him if we lose the referendum, because they can’t stand his socialism, and they can’t understand how someone from their class could be so against their privileges.”

Despite his lacklustre performance on the Remain trail, much of which wasn’t his fault but the way the campaign was controlled by Blairites, you still had a tremendous amount of respect and enthusiasm for him as a politician and human being. What touched you about Corbyn was that he was a person first and a politician second. This belief was reinforced for you on that day when he took a selfie with you, not for social media, but for his son Tommy.

“He’ll love this.”

As for the referendum, you knew, and I knew, it was over for the Yes side the day Jo Cox was assassinated by a man radicalised by the extreme right. To the public, this was just another murder. It didn’t resonate with them that this was a political assassination. Cox’s death indicated that Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, along with other right-wing newspapers, had normalised right-wing radicalism because nobody wanted to draw the inference that the politics of hate led to this assassination.

We left for Toronto the day before the referendum vote, knowing it would end badly for Britain. There was nothing to be done but begin the preliminary outline for your last book, Don’t Let My Past Be Your Future. It was going to be like Harry’s Last Stand but include more sketches about your boyhood and youth. It would also have a more in-depth look at the refugee crisis, as well as how right-wing and centrist politics had collapsed the welfare state for their profit. You were ninety-three and didn’t deserve to always have to trek back into the horrors of poverty. But you did it because you wanted to be helpful and relevant.

“I am a nobody. But so long as the media wants to interview me, I can help remind people that we can build a welfare state, stop wars, and end the refugee crisis, because we did it once before, and can do it again, then I will be available.”

I told you to rest more, and you shrugged it off:

“I hope my health holds until a hundred. But I am an old ship sailing on rough seas, so fortune is fickle.”

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Support This Work

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support in keeping my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, keeping me housed.

I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days when neoliberalism has made us all pinch pennies as if it were the 1930s.

Last week, I went to Toronto for a CT scan to check for cancer recurrence or spread. Last year, scans revealed lesions on my liver that doctors want to investigate further this year. But I think this will turn out to be much ado about nothing. My main concern is finding out whether the disease in my lungs has worsened or stayed the same.

It’s a lot of waiting and watching, wondering whether the other shoe will drop or not. The trip always throws my already tight budget out of whack.

If you can leave a tip or take out a paid subscription, it is greatly appreciated. Subscriptions are £3.50 or $5 per month, or £30 or $50 per year. There is also a 20% discount on annual subscriptions.

The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will serve as a prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you would like a beta copy, please send me a direct message.

I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which explores post-war Britain during the late 1940s and early 1950s as the Welfare State was being constructed, by the end of the summer.

If you are unable to subscribe, sharing my work is always appreciated. Like many independent writers, I am increasingly being buried by the algorithms.

Thank you for reading and for helping to keep Harry’s story alive.

John

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