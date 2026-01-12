Canada will lose the war against the USA that will come this year or next. And we are going to lose it because, like France in 1940, we built our own version of the Maginot Line. For us it was Free Trade with the USA, starting in the 1990s. From then on, our leaders and news media told us that China and Russia were our mortal enemies. In time, the population came to believe that these far-off nations were evil empires, hostile to democracy and freedom. At the same time, we were encouraged to believe that the United States—though imperfect—fought for freedom and stood as a beacon of democracy.

Most people accepted this because citizens have neither the time nor the inclination for critical thinking.

This is not new, nor is it a product of living in the digital age. It is ingrained in our society—and perhaps in all societies—as the most effective means of maintaining order and entrenching a ruling class. My generation, born in the 1960s, during the analogue age was also not taught critical-thinking skills, which is one of the reasons why we arrived into this Trump dystopia.

In the long-ago world of analogue, like this present digital world, from the moment we become cognizant we are square bashed to conform, and taught not to question too deeply the mechanics that keep our world so desperately unequal.

It is easy to manufacture consent when a population is trapped in the rat race of consumerism and wages that can never keep pace with the cost of living. War will soon be on our doorstep, but it is not coming from China or Russia. It is coming from the United States, which must salvage parts of its empire to preserve the wealth and power of its billionaire class. The ancient warning—Beware of Greeks bearing gifts—should have been updated. Beware of America bearing Free Trade Agreements, because for Canada they were a Trojan Horse and Maginot Line. Since its implementation thirty years ago, Canada has done everything possible to remake itself as America’s 51st state rather than a sovereign nation with a different worldview.

Too many Canadians try to steady their dread about what Donald Trump will do next with denial or wishful thinking. They take comfort in placebos sold by geriatric influencers, pundits, and long-in-the-tooth columnists. These figures sell fantasies that Canada could somehow form an armed resistance to American military might should it spill across the border. None of those who insist Canada could fight the United States paid attention to Gaza, where resistance was brutally eliminated through genocide. The Maquis would have been no match for the Nazis had they faced quadcopters, drones, and digital surveillance. Today’s underground resistance would be betrayed less by acquaintances than by the slime trail left behind by decades of social-media posts. We have become our own informers in a world where our data is traded like any other commodity.

It is pure fantasy that Canada would even put up resistance following an attack by the United States. This country is not Russia facing the Nazis in 1941 after Operation Barbarossa began. There is no national ideology that binds the people together. Canada is not going to dismantle its industrial infrastructure and move it to the far north, as Stalin’s Russia did, to continue total war against Hitler’s Germany. Canada is not going to endure an equivalent death toll—twenty million killed—to rid itself of fascism. Canada is already a vassal state to American economic and political desires. Canadians shop almost exclusively for American brands and consume American culture, fast food, and American sports. Our borders may still be intact, but our spirit is already Vichy France.

This is not to say Canadians should surrender to Donald Trump, now or later if annexation begins in deadly earnest. It is a warning: those braying loudest that Canada will fight to the last man for its independence will be the first to sell out ordinary Canadians.

There are no easy solutions to what we are living through. But the first step toward understanding the dilemmas we face—and any possible answers to them—is to discard the authority and opinions of all those who profited from the neoliberal order that helped build the American Empire at the expense of Canadian sovereignty.

A Note From Me

For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It’s now finished and ready to find its audience. It is currently sitting with one of my father’s old publishers to see if they want it. Another small publisher has committed to publishing it should a larger house not pick it up. If you’d like a beta copy, just send me a DM.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, progressive lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis. If you can, please consider a paid or gift subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted automatically to your currency). The price has stayed the same for all four years and will continue to do so.

There’s also a tip jar if that’s your preference.

Tip Jar

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith — a voice that still matters in this era of political amnesia.

If you can’t contribute, that’s fine too. We’re all in the same boat. Please share this SubStack so it reaches its widest possible audience.

Take care,

John

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Refer a friend