This past weekend had other plans for me than I intended. Long story short, my phone developed a problem with its charging port, and it needed fixing. But the task of finding a solution to the problem became a quest as arduous as the search for the Holy Grail. All my time was taken up by the pursuit of keeping my phone functioning. We are like putty in the hands of the billionaires because they have made our lives reliant and impossible to manage without their digital devices. It’s positively feudal that everything we need to live seems to be leased to us by the 1%.

I had two different essays I wanted to post, but I haven’t come close to completing them due to the phone imbroglio. However, one of them should be ready tomorrow.

Today’s posting is Chapter Four of Harry Leslie Smith’s The Green & Pleasant Land. Sadly, it is no longer simply a history of our past. It’s a present-day reality for many. So many families today have, like in the 1930s, lost their footing on the precarious climb towards economic security. It’s what happens after the Welfare State was abandoned in favour of unbridled capitalism.

Harry Leslie Smith’s journey through life was a voyage many of his working-class generation took. It included poverty, war, and then renewal with the creation of the Welfare State. Through five books, my Dad explored and reflected upon his experiences before and after the Welfare State was built in 1945.

The Green & Pleasant Land, a book he was working on up until his death in November 2018, is now complete. It is being sent to publishers for their consideration. One has already offered to publish it.

Tip Jar

Chapter Four: Bradford

For some, grief drowns them like water. But not for Mum. Her anguish also activated her instinct to preserve the living in our family. She steered us toward Bradford with little more than hope and the clothes on our backs.

Mum secured lodgings for us in a doss house, which was the last refuge for people before homelessness or the workhouse. Our rent was cheaper than that of other tenants. Mum took on the dubious responsibility of collecting rent from the other lodgers.

Marion’s death, Dad’s unemployment and her surviving children’s hunger hardened Mum’s heart to the trials and travails of strangers, which made her an excellent rent collector for the absentee landlord. On the surface, to strangers, she was friendly enough if it got her something. However, underneath Mum’s smiles and jokes were sharp daggers ready to plunge into anyone who threatened our survival.

In Edwardian times, the doss house we inhabited was owned by a prosperous family. But wealth and hope had long ago jogged on from that house and the surrounding neighbourhood. By the time of our arrival, it was a run-down three-storey eyesore owned by an absentee middle-class family who pocketed the passive income of rent with the grubbiness of pimps. Over the years, the foundations of the house subsided, giving the building the appearance of a ship taking on water from a gash in its hull.

Within these crumbling walls, we encountered a cross-section of the city’s misfortunes, each tenant a story of struggle and survival.

The tenants were Irish navvies, pensioners and shell-shocked soldiers from the Great War who, at night, cried out in terror because their dreams took them back to their battles on the Western Front.

We rented a small room on the second floor. In it, we were expected to do our sleeping, eating, and fretting. The privy was outside at the back of the house. A key near the front door granted one entrance to a bog that made me wince from the foul odours emanating from its hole that seemed as deep as a mine shaft.

The navvies in our doss were tough men who built and repaired the roads around Bradford. They knew how to drink, how to swear and how to brawl. But they were always kind to Alberta and me.

They were like butter on toast in my Mum’s hands because she flirted with them. Increasingly, Dad became a shadow in our lives.

Dad withdrew into himself. He couldn’t tolerate his helplessness as we fell further into rough circumstances.

Each morning, following breakfast, Dad put on a worker’s cap and short coat as if preparing to leave for work. Instead, he was going to look for work in a city that didn’t have enough work for able-bodied men, let alone an invalid like him.

Before he left, Mum always pierced him with sarcasm.

“Lord Muck, where are you going?”

“Out for a walk.”

“It must be nice to live the life of the idle, bloody rich and have time to stroll about town.”

During those times, my father marched along the rough, unforgiving pavement of Bradford streets. Mum kept order and collected the rent in the doss house for the absentee landlord.

With the other tenants, Mum had her favourites. For a while, Mum attempted to protect a young man down on his luck who shared digs with a couple of navvies.

But he had a bedwetting problem, and it became chronic. At first, my mother let his bedwetting pass without rebuke. Unfortunately, the young man pissed his bed on one too many occasions. Complaints were made by other occupants in his room because the smell from his soiled clothing and bedding was so strong that it overpowered the cloying stench of unwashed humanity that resided in the house.

My mother tossed the poor beggar out on his ear like he was a cat in the wrong house. When he pleaded for his possessions, Mum returned to his former room and hurled his meagre belongings out from an open window, followed by the piss-stained flock mattress, to the pavement below.

As books and clothes dropped, my mother swore at him and warned him never to return.

“Oi piss pants, bugger off home to your mam and stay out of my bloody way, or I’ll give you such a bollocking; you’ll have a reason to wet thy bed.”

There was always noise in the doss. Doors slammed, people farted, belched, cursed, and wept. Laughter, if it was heard, was at the expense of another. Dad was the only one who was quiet about his fate. He was exhausted by his daily walking and search for work.

In the evening, after our tea of porridge or boiled potatoes, he sat on a stool by our fireplace grate empty of coal and chewed on a pipe starved of tobacco.

On the wall above Dad was the elegant portrait of my granddad, the publican who, in the painting, sported a giant handlebar moustache and wore the accoutrements of modest prosperity.

On that grimy wall stained from years of smoke and cooking fumes whose paint was flecked in the colour of grit, the portrait of my grandad stared sternly down at us and the dire poverty we lived in. If I upset her, my sister would say in mockery:

“Look up, granddad is cross with thee.”

Most evenings, Mum absented herself from our quarters until it was time to sleep. She preferred being downstairs in the company of the navvies who hung about and drank beer in a common room. There, she flirted, joked, and schemed for a way she and her children could escape our plunge into poverty. Dad, by this time, was not included in Mum’s escape plans because he was a dead weight to her.

While Mum navigated the chaos of the doss, Dad found another way to keep hope alive—through stories, history, and the worlds he could conjure for me.

Dad continued with stoic optimism and made amends for our shabby existence as best he could with his love, which was the only asset he had in abundance.

Sometimes, Dad allowed me to leaf through one of the few things he still owned — an eight-volume Harmsworth’s History of the World. These books were bound in leather, embossed with gold leaf, and stood in a neat row on top of an old, wobbling table.

When I was permitted to open them, I saw magnificent illustrations, exact drawings of faraway places and unheard-of kingdoms. I lost myself in The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. I dreamed I was before the mighty Pyramids of Egypt. I was so engrossed in it, I forgot the noise of tenants below or the brash orders from my mother, who mended clothing only a few feet from me.

Dad’s books of ancient history allowed me to escape that stifling, mouldering room. Each page I stared at took me to wondrous places elsewhere. Sometimes, I was at the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, which soared seventy-five feet above the ground, flush with a bounty of flowers. Other times, I was at the Temple of Diana or the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus. The pictures and words in those history books let me travel the ancient world and escape the squalor of our doss house.

After one of my excursions through the ancient lands found in the books of Harmsworth’s Histories, my dad said—

“One day, lad, you will go into the world and see some fantastic, magical places that I never saw.”

“Can we go together?”

He did not respond. Dad just put his pipe bereft of tobacco between his lips and sucked on it as if to conjure the memory of when he could afford to smoke.

Tip Jar

A Note From Me

For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It’s now finished and ready to find its audience. If you’d like a beta copy, just send me a DM.

Like so many others, my survival is a precarious daily undertaking — made harder by cancer, lung disease, and the cost-of-living crisis. If you can, please consider a paid or gift subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted automatically to your currency). The price has stayed the same for all four years and will continue to do so.

There’s also a tip jar if that’s your preference.

Tip Jar

Your support keeps me housed and helps preserve the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith — a voice that still matters in this era of political amnesia.

If you can’t contribute, that’s fine too. We’re all in the same boat. Please share this Substack so it reaches its widest possible audience.

Take care,

John

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Get 25% off for 1 year