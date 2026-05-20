As a teen, I teasingly called my dad Boxer, after Orwell’s Animal Farm, because he could never sit still. Dad was always at some physical task. Even into his 95th year, he could still touch his toes like an eighteen-year-old being square-bashed.

By then, I understood his need to keep busy was a way to control painful memories from his past. Memories that, if dwelt upon too long, could plunge him into depression.

That’s why I will always be enormously grateful that in 2010 he agreed to begin the task of using his life story as a warning to the 21st century not to let his past become our future. Although, by the looks of things, many tended to ignore his forebodings. Below is another excerpt from The Green And Pleasant Land. It’s a book, I feel has an importance and should be read and preserved.

Tip Jar

Chapter Twenty:

Bill Moxon never met a job he couldn’t lose thanks to his short fuse.

A hangover one day suppressed the instinct to survive, and Bill’s temper got the better of him. A foreman said something harmless, and Bill went off like a bull at a red flag. Bill punched his boss and was sacked on the spot.

Naturally, he took his anger out on my mother and broke his rule of only hitting her on weekends.

After Bill became unemployed, nothing kept us in Sowerby Bridge.

So my mother’s boyfriend decided that because he always got into rows with his bosses, he should become one himself. Bill convinced a landlord in King Cross on the outskirts of Halifax to let him use a hole-in-the-wall building to open a butcher shop.

It was a shop for the skint who only had money for meat not fit for dogs.

We packed up what little we had, left the bleak, dishevelled stone outbuilding that stood on top of the moor above the village, and never looked back.

At King Cross, Mum believed things were looking up.

“The jobs are coming back. I can feel it. Look all around here. The skies are thick with coal smoke.”

She needed to believe we had moved on to somewhere better, and that Bill’s new business might finally lift us up.

But it wasn’t true.

Britain’s official jobless rate in 1934 was 2.5 million men, roughly 17 per cent of the workforce. In Yorkshire, it was something closer to 50% of the workforce that was still without adequate employment.

The heaviest cargo we brought with us to King Cross was memories from the past, especially about what we had done to my father.

I hadn’t seen my father in three years and struggled to remember the cadence of his soft Yorkshire accent.

Still, I avoided talking about him, even to Alberta.

Even before our first night in King Cross, Bill said to me:

“Lad, when I was in the navy, lazy sods were tossed overboard.”

He didn’t need to say it twice.

I began looking for work the next day.

A few miles from our new lodgings, a Jubb’s outlet had a Help Wanted sign in its front window for a delivery boy.

Inside, the manager asked if I could ride a bike and handle heavy lifting.

When I said yes, he hired me immediately.

It was arduous work.

I loaded groceries into a woven basket mounted atop the bike’s front tyre, which was often weighed down with 60 pounds of goods. Most days, I pedalled a 20-mile route across Halifax and the rural areas surrounding King Cross.

I did my duties energetically and without complaint.

I was an eleven-year-old boy who wanted to be known as a “good worker.”

Such was the condition of my class in the 1930s that we judged ourselves by our usefulness to capitalism.

Emotionally, I understood my servitude was unjust, and I resented how I was meant to live.

Yet, I concealed my true feelings from those above my economic station.

They wouldn’t have listened anyway. I knew that from how middle-class kids saw me, as if I were beneath them and not wholly human.

I was someone not equal to them, but there to make their lives less burdensome.

To them, I existed to be their workhorse.

Their inherited wealth, their fathers’ wages, and grammar school upbringing indoctrinated them into a belief system where they were the masters and the working class inferior to their needs.

I despised them and envied them.

As I huffed and puffed, sweated and groaned from transporting my cargo, I caught glimpses of middle-class kids on their way to birthday parties, music lessons, or the matinee.

Sometimes, these middle-class kids tossed me the same awkward and uncomfortable glance one might give an animal burdened with cargo.

But I was still not intellectually aware that child labour and enslavement to work through poor wages were things that could be eradicated if ordinary people became militant.

After a few months at Jubb’s, the manager expanded my duties to include working behind the counter.

He liked keeping me at the front of the store because he was having an affair with one of the married female clerks and spent much time with her in the back storeroom.

I caught them having sex on the sugar sacks once too often.

But instead of firing me, the manager gave me the task of designing the store’s window display.

I became so adept that one of my displays took second place in a community-wide competition.

I began smoking at the age of eleven because my manager said it would give me more energy and stop me from feeling hungry.

Every week, I bought Woodbine cigarettes for two pennies a packet of five fags.

At break time, I stood outside, placed a fag on my lips, and struck a match.

The coarse tobacco soaked into my callow lungs, made my head dizzy, but quieted my hunger pangs.

Next door to Jubb’s was a high-end chocolate shop.

Their chocolates were all hand-crafted and presented in rich, beautiful boxes far out of reach of an ordinary worker.

The store’s clientele was mainly affluent housewives, with their well-dressed children in tow.

They were ignorant of, or indifferent to, the poverty around them.

They certainly perceived me as a non-entity if they saw me washing down the stoop at Jubb’s.

With a reputation for excellence, the shop routinely discarded entire boxes of chocolates deemed unsatisfactory.

These were dumped in a bin behind the store that they shared with Jubb’s.

Out back, in the rubbish bin, were exquisite boxes of chocolates wrapped with bows and ribbons, lying like buried treasure amidst rotting produce.

It seemed too good to waste.

And many times, at the end of my shift, I dove into the rubbish bin to fish out a box.

The top layers were usually mouldy, but the chocolates beneath were perfectly edible.

So I brought them home to share with my sister, mother, brother Matt, and Bill.

The taste of those chocolates was rich, decadent, and it left a bitter sensation in my mouth. It was a sourness from how the better off lived whilst we scrambled to eat.

Tip Jar

Support This Work

Thanks for reading, and I am so grateful for everyone’s support to keep my dad’s legacy alive and, for that matter, to keep me housed. I try very hard to earn your support because I know how tight things are for everyone during these days of authoritarian creep.

If you can tip or take out a paid subscription—£3.50 or $5 per month, or £30 or $50 per year—it is greatly appreciated.

The Green & Pleasant Land is ready for a publisher and will be the prequel to Love Among the Ruins, which is already in print. If you’d like a beta copy, please send me a DM. I hope to finish editing the third volume, Life on the Never, Never, which deals with post-war Britain during the Labour government’s time in office constructing the Welfare State, by the end of summer.

Tip Jar

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Refer a friend