Six years after lockdown, the memory of COVID-19 is already being erased.

The oligarchs have addicted society to everything that makes them money and keeps the rest of us obedient to their authoritarian politics. Even nostalgia has been co-opted. Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and even Substack are opium dens where, instead of getting high from the narcotics found in the resin of poppies, we get stoned on idealised memories about the past—ours and the West’s.

Nearly six years have passed since governments around the world began locking down society in March 2020.

These memories are carefully curated. The bad times are rarely discussed, and when they are, capitalism is never held accountable for them. The Welfare State that created the conditions for those good times is rarely mentioned.

Social media platforms have become one of the most powerful tools ever created for subverting democracy and conditioning populations to accept subservience. They have polluted our memories and distorted our history.

It’s deliberate that there are no memorials to it, nor retrospectives on it, either on network TV or Netflix. Humanity’s first summer living with the COVID pandemic was only six years ago.

By 1950, Hollywood had already produced a wave of major motion pictures about the Second World War. The same was true in Britain and the Soviet Union. Yet five years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2026 has still not produced a major film about it—and I doubt it will.

The COVID-19 pandemic was as monumental for today’s generations as WWII was for those who lived in the 1940s. But governments and the 1% memory-holed it—because plagues are bad for capitalism’s bottom line. Six years ago, governments’ response to the virus was problematic at best, leading to the deaths of tens of millions worldwide and ushering in the fascist hellscape of our present times.

We must keep remembering what happened during the worst of COVID and what transpired as the storm began to pass. COVID is far from over—too many people still suffer or remain physically incapacitated by it.

The fascists used fear of death by plague to create mass hysteria against public health measures—from vaccines to mask-wearing—as Big Brother tactics to strip citizens of their rights. Capitalism already did that; mask mandates didn’t cause the cost-of-living crisis or bring genocide to Gaza. Neoliberalism did all of that, and they align with those who are anti-science.

We all carry memories of those first months and years of COVID that ended any hope of returning to our Before Times—except in the saccharine versions found on Facebook pages nostalgic for “the good old days.”

If the pandemic is already being pushed out of public memory, here are my own memories of COVID-19 in 2020, written at the time for a book called Standing with Harry. Six years ago, I was battling rectal cancer, and during that spring I was recovering alone from surgery that removed the malignancy from my bowel.

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After my release from the hospital following radiation therapy and surgery, I felt marooned in my apartment as if it were a deserted island. Those first weeks and months of my recovery were an experience of utter desolation.

COVID-19 stormed across society with the fury of a never-ending blizzard that forced everyone to bunker down alone or in small units to wait it out. I was both physically and emotionally distant from other human beings when the pandemic locked down society. I lived in a monochrome reality because all I had for companionship was the television, a streaming music service, and memories of a more normal past.

At the beginning of COVID and for months afterwards, anyone not part of a household was compelled to keep six feet apart from others as per government and health regulations. You were supposed to confine yourself to home, except for necessary activities like exercise, trips to the doctor, or shopping forays.

I didn’t really mind at that point being alone because I was still too sick to venture outside my apartment for long. Going outside during those early days seemed as precarious to me as a spacewalk for an astronaut. I was frightened of catching COVID because there was no vaccine and mortality rates were high. I remembered the nurses, during my hospital stay speaking in frightened whispers about the mounting dead from the pandemic.

I only left my apartment for a few reasons. Emptying my rubbish down the chute at the end of my hallway was one of them.

At first, I did my laundry in the bathtub. It was only towels from my frequent baths to clean myself and underwear because I needed to change them at least eight times a day. But in time, I despaired of the constant wet, damp smell emanating from drying towels and underwear.

I decided it was worth the risk of COVID to do my laundry in one of the machines located on the lower floor of my apartment. I tried to do my laundry during times that I believed other tenants wouldn’t be using the laundry room. It physically hurt to carry my laundry down the stairs to the ground floor, and I was concerned that, as my wounds were freshly healing, the strain would produce a hernia.

When I did encounter other tenants in the laundry room, many were still in denial about COVID and refused to wear a mask. Even when I told them I was recovering from cancer surgery, most shrugged it off as “my problem,” not theirs.

When I began to run out of my heart medications, I had no choice but to leave the safety of my apartment and shuffle slowly up the street to my pharmacy. There, I suffered a panic attack because I was not used to being in close company with strangers, and the incessant news reports about COVID-19’s spread were dire and left little room for optimism.

Physically weak after my surgery, I was terrified that being in the company of others was like a game of Russian roulette. In the proximity of others, I was as anxious as the mad medieval king Charles the Sixth, who believed he was made from glass.

During those early months of COVID, I wasn’t alone in my fear of being in the company of others. This was not unusual. Most people then were afraid of catching the virus from someone brushing too close to them or being in a building with poor air circulation.

The only people who were not afraid of COVID were those who took their news from Facebook and Reddit conspiracy chats that stoked terror about governments seeking to enslave their populations through lockdown measures for a hoax virus. Sadly, some people whom I once called friends became vociferous anti-mask and anti-vaccine proponents. I can’t rationalise this rank stupidity because the illogic of the mob is beyond my comprehension.

A lot of the blowback against coronavirus restrictions stemmed from people’s anger, selfishness, and disappointments created long before the pandemic by inequalities in our economic system. These endemic dissatisfactions were channelled by businesses and right-wing political forces throughout COVID to create societal discord and chaos.

You see, compliance with lockdowns and government programs that paid workers to stay home was an attack on the profits of the 1%. The great fear of the rich was that society could become more equal due to the pandemic, meaning their wealth was at risk. The entitled were terrified that COVID would usher in an actual political reset where workers saw real wage growth and an end to the housing crisis.

Since Thatcher and Reagan, ordinary people were led by politicians and much of the news media to believe that socialism destroys prosperity and relocates ordinary workers to a drab life without prospects or material comforts. It is a lie, and the working class from 1930s and 1940s knew this because they benefited from socialism in 1945. Then Britain and much of the West harnessed capitalism in a yoke of social democracy. It benefitted workers and the middle class through public healthcare, creating affordable housing, liveable wages and free post-secondary education.

Thank you for reading. This Substack is, in part, an odyssey through the hostile badlands of capitalism as experienced by those I loved most—my family. People should not be alone in their joy or sorrow, because living well or living harshly is always a collective experience.

If a working-class revolution in the 1940s could build the Welfare State, then something similar, adapted to our digital age, is still possible. It will be harder. Work today is splintered, where once vast swaths of labour could be unionised and mobilised. Now we live in a surveillance state, where dissent is punished swiftly and without mercy. But it’s not hopeless. This struggle may not bear fruit until long after we are gone. But we must begin.

The Green and Pleasant Land is now complete in beta form and with publishers for consideration. I am confident it will be published this year, and those who have supported this journey will be acknowledged in the book.

It has been a tough few months, and this work continues month to month. March is a lean time, so your help is deeply appreciated to keep the lights on.

If you can—and only if you can—please consider becoming a paid subscriber (currently 40% off) or leaving a tip. Ongoing support makes it possible for me to keep restoring and sharing this history.

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I can see the finish line, and with your assistance, I will make it there.

Thank you for standing with Harry—and with me.

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