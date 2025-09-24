My dad’s brother Matt died in 2014, but he was born today in 1930. Below is a chapter from my father’s The Green & Pleasant Land, where he describes his half-brother’s arrival into the world.

The two at Matt’s death were estranged from each other. However, in many ways, they always were throughout life. Family trauma does that to siblings. No one’s fault, shit just happens. Matt was more rough around the edges than my father. But if you observed him long enough, you saw past the barbed wire and broken glass of his personality. There was a person of great sensitivity who had been hurt terribly by those early beginnings that my father also shared.

Chapter Ten: Men Don’t Hit Women

The last few weeks of Mum’s pregnancy in September 1930 were the worst for her and us. Mum was more short-tempered than usual because she often dreamed the baby would be born dead.

Mum was afraid and acrimonious, and both emotions were ripe for picking. Dad’s mood was no better, and he sulked for being a cuckolded invalid. Between the two of them, my parents harvested the bitter fruits of their failed marriage and served my sister and me a daily feast of their mutual loathing.

“I was cursed with bad luck the moment I met you,” said Mum.

Dad replied, “You stole from me everything I had.”

At that time, you wouldn’t have known Mum was almost due to give birth. Her face was sallow, and she was underweight from the famine that affected every working-class family in Britain, during the Great Depression.

Mum doled out porridge in the morning and screamed at my father, “There are no second helpings for your bairns because you are useless.”

“That’s not true,” Dad muttered and pushed his portion of breakfast over to my sister and me to share.

When she wasn’t berating my dad, Mum wrote desperate letters to her absent boyfriend O’Sullivan, whom Alberta called, in later life, “The lover who legged it.”

My sister and I were charged with posting Mum’s letters. More often than not, Alberta would tear open the letter and read Mum’s pleas to her former lover aloud. “Come back, come back to me. It’s your child and my love, you are running from.”

O’Sullivan never answered my mother’s begging letters. Much later, Mum pretended her lover had answered, but with an unacceptable ultimatum.

“He wanted me to go off to Australia with him. But I couldn’t bear to leave you and your sister behind.”

On the 24th of September, my mother went into labour.

“Harry will stay with me. Alberta, you fetch the midwife.”

I remained and stood beside my mother, who lay on a filthy mattress and moaned in birthing pain.

During the rest of my mother’s labour, Dad, Alberta, and I stayed in the kitchen together. Dad sat on a stool, staring at the empty stove, his face expressionless.

Dad only broke his silence once. “Good men never hit women.” It was said to me because, during horseplay, I accidentally hit my sister.

After hours of listening to my mother curse the midwife and the midwife curse my mother back, all of us finally heard the screams of a young life arriving in this world.

The midwife yelled for us to come and see the new addition to the family. Dad did not leave his stool. But my sister and I came to our mother and marvelled at our baby brother.

Mum named him Matthew after his biological father. I think she did as a last attempt to get O’Sullivan to accept responsibility for the baby. It didn’t. However, it enraged Dad and ensured he rejected Matt outright.

“That bastard will never have my last name,” Dad grumbled, as if his name had any currency of value left to it. “He doesn’t deserve it.”

Mum registered Matt with the Smith name anyway. Dad swallowed it as if the act was sand down his gullet.

Not long after Matt’s birth, we were on the move again to another slum. This time, my family washed ashore at St Andrew’s Villas, a neighbourhood fraught with itinerant labourers, unemployed mill workers, former soldiers from the Great War, and struggling pensioners.

There, my parents paid a reduced rent as long as we cleaned the common areas, including the outdoor privy, which stank as if it had been used since the Domesday Book.

As in Chesham Street, we told the other tenants that Dad was our granddad. Every time I uttered his familial demotion to one of our neighbours, I felt shame.

Mum said it was a necessary deception if she was to find another man to provide for us. But it hurt to watch my father’s debasement, which he was unable to stop as an unemployable invalid.

St Andrew’s Villas had a common room where tenants gathered rather than being cooped up in their cramped rooms. Unemployed or pensioners, they had few other places to loiter. Once they had been workers, drawn salaries, and had pride in their accomplishments. But the Great Depression ground their self-worth into factory floor waste. Some accepted their fate and exile from the working world, whilst others were angry about it. Mr Brown was one of the angry ones.

Brown was a veteran from the Great War, where he had been wounded. He walked with a limp and was enraged that the land fit for heroes had turned out to be bollocks. There were a few other veterans of World War I who lived under our roof, and they looked to Brown for leadership and guidance. He knew what to say when shell shock overcame them. He went to their rooms when they screamed at night, “GAS, GAS,” or cried for a dead comrade blown to nothing from artillery.

Brown was a chain smoker, and his hand was the colour of polished brass from tobacco stains. The cigarette brand he smoked advertised itself as World Famous. To prove it, inside each packet of cigarettes, they placed a national flag printed on a silk card from a country that sold their brand. Each time Brown opened a fresh packet of cigarettes, he’d give me the silk card inside.

At bedtime, while my baby brother cried and my parents quarrelled, I’d stare at the flags on those silk cards. I wondered what those countries looked like and whether kids were as poor there as I was in Bradford.

There were so many negative emotions I digested on a perpetually empty stomach. Resentment and shame were the ones I ate most, rather than solid meals.

I was confused when, a few weeks after Matt’s arrival, Mum came to me one morning. The money from the poor relief had run out, and there was no food for breakfast. My mum told me I needed to work like a man now, or the family would starve, be homeless, and end up in the Poor House. During our talk, she wept and cursed Ramsay MacDonald, whom she called a lying Labour bastard.

She said, “You must do what your Dad cannot be the man for us and work to keep us fed.”

I was seven years old when I was first put into the yoke of child labour.

