Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander Kurz's avatar
Alexander Kurz
Sep 25

Thank you for posting this. Powerful writing. Do you know Oskar Maria Graf? Your dad's writing reminds me of him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JM Smith
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 JM Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture