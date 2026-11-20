I can’t remember the last time I watched or cared to watch an episode of SNL. The algorithms on my phone don’t care about what I want. Like Zeus in ancient Greek mythology controlling lightning, the 1% control algorithms, and they function to manufacture consent for a controlled opposition that uses droll irony to make us feel we are in on the joke of our political and economic subjugation by the few. So, regurgitated skits from the latest show always appear on my social media feed, trying to whet my appetite. The corporate masters behind SNL want me to click on the video, the way owners of drive-ins in the 1960s used to manipulate customers into buying food at their concession stands with an animation of a hot dog jumping into a bun.

At the start of the week, a friend shared the much-referenced SNL sketch of sisters as caregivers, with the tag “this may resonate.” It’s funny, and for many speaks a hurtful truth. But it doesn’t to me. Caregiving has always been part of the human condition. Years ago, I remember watching an archaeologist on television speak about finding the bones of a Neolithic man who died at a relatively elderly age. What amazed the scientist was discovering his femur had been broken when he was very young. It suggested that his community had cared for him and helped him survive when he was unable to contribute to his people during precarious times.

Caregiving is a covenant we owe to those we love and even those we don’t. I am not saying I did it gladly each time with my dad. I know I could have been a better caregiver to my brother when he first got ill with schizophrenia. In fact, I was quite shit at it.

Neoliberal society has much in common with Larkin’s poem. You know the one about how your parents fuck you up. It’s a poem most quoted before arriving or having just left some family gathering. The thing is, Mum and Dad in Larkin’s poem don’t mean it, but capitalism certainly does.

It’s why that entire SNL sketch is about sibling infighting over who is doing the most or the least for their parents. When it should be about why the wealthiest nations on earth have so little regard for lending a hand in the cause of tenderness towards the vulnerable in their last years.

The years I was my father’s caregiver were the most rewarding in my life. I learned more about myself and connected with my dad in a way most children never do. Caregiving, for me, was an honour that came with a heavy price tag. Namely, it affected my health and financial well-being, and that wasn’t my fault or my dad’s. The blame for that squarely lies with neoliberalism. But if I could do it all over again, I would in a heartbeat. Who wouldn’t? Because, amid all the hard times, there were moments of connection with someone you loved very much.

Eight years ago today, my dad, ill with a fever and exhausted from age, stood up from his bed early in the morning. He reached for his walker and called out that he was going to the bathroom. I jumped from my own bed just at the moment he lifted his walker above his head, looking like a strong man at the circus who has just lifted an enormous weight. He then looked at me with a triumphant smile before losing his balance and banging his head against a dresser drawer and then crumpling down, bleeding onto the carpeted floor.

His blood stain, albeit much faded, still marks the carpet in the master bedroom.

My memory of the days before, during, and after my dad’s death has also dimmed.

Only the phantom pain of grief remains now. It’s an ache like osteoarthritis on a rainy day.

I don’t feel bad anymore that my dad didn’t live to see a hundred. If he had not died, my stage-two rectal cancer already present in my body, probably would have become terminal. Caregiving demands immense self-sacrifice. For the last two years of my father’s life, I ignored most of my own health warnings to ensure his well-being. Many of you will know what that is like.

So much has happened to me and to the world since those eight days of dying transpired. Indulge me whilst I revisit them. It is an effort to understand both the politics of today and the person I became.

When he became mortally ill, it felt right to document the moments of his passing. Sharing my grief helped me stay sane. Keeping it private , felt wrong.

Many approved. Some didn’t, and most of those, as it turned out, had an agenda to discredit socialism to preserve the wealth of the few.

It wasn’t X then. And socialists were welcome to post and spread messages of economic fairness and inclusion. Algorithms weren’t then used to suppress our voices.

Below are some of the tweets I made during Harry Leslie Smith’s dying.

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Tweets From Harry Leslie Smith’s Final Week

8:31 AM · Nov 20, 2018

This is Harry Leslie Smith’s son, John. Harry is in A&E and not in a good way. He asked me to inform you in case things don’t work out. I will keep you posted.

11:26 AM · Nov 20, 2018

Just an update: Harry is hypotensive and on fluids and drifts in and out of consciousness, but is breathing well with oxygen. Waiting for the cardiologist to report.

1:09 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I told Harry before he fell into a deep sleep about the concern rippling across Twitter for him, and he said to me, “Tell them, I love each of them so much.”

1:50 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Blood pressure will not rise and sits at 77/37. Harry woke for a moment and said, “Tell them I’ve kept my pledge.” And then he falls asleep again.

2:32 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Now, a drug, Legvo, something or other, to raise his BP. Nil by mouth. So I wet his lips with a small sponge soaked in water.

2:46 PM · Nov 20, 2018

He sleeps deeply, his legs jerking like he’s riding a bike. I wonder if, in his dreams, he’s seven again and riding on his uncle’s bike from his grandparents’ house to the moors, where he felt free from the sting of his poverty.

(I later learned the jerking movements were caused by steroids in the nebulizer.)

2:59 PM · Nov 20, 2018

The cardiologist walks by his observation room and says he will be with me shortly. But I already know that Harry’s heart has been taking a beating since his pneumonia in January, as well as a persistent UTI since September. So I wait — knowing his body is very tired.

3:12 PM · Nov 20, 2018

The cardiologist says it might be another pneumonia or bladder infection causing low BP. But his tone has a cadence of pessimism to it.

3:34 PM · Nov 20, 2018

They’ve put him on an adrenaline IV to raise his blood pressure. Poor sod — all he wants is a cup of tea.

3:40 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Since my brother Pete’s death nine years ago, I have been at Harry’s side and never absent more than a day. We laughed, we argued, we learned from each other. I became his friend while still letting him remain my dad.

3:44 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Harry’s BP is 99/53 through adrenaline treatment. He’s serious but I believe stable. The cardiologist thinks he has an infection somewhere. Antibiotics begun. ICU possible.

4:30 PM – Nov 20, 2018

Several months ago, I asked Harry what I should do if he became incapacitated by illness, and he said, “Tweet about it, regardless of whether the end is happy or sad.”

5:00 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Harry is in a hospital in Ontario, Canada, where, like the NHS, healthcare is free at the point of use but under threat of privatisation from right-wing forces.

5:03 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I need to do this because it keeps my thoughts from racing as I am alone with Harry in a darkened room- illuminated monitors streaming information I don’t understand. There is a loneliness to standing vigil.

5:17 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I get the feeling that in this hospital room tonight, I am watching history die: my own, Britain’s, even Canada’s.

5:22 PM · Nov 20, 2018

A portable X-ray machine arrives.

5:24 PM · Nov 20, 2018

A fire alarm drowns out all of Harry’s monitors. Through the cutting clang, he sleeps, his mouth expelling air like a man doing lengths in a pool.

5:42 PM · Nov 20, 2018

My mum liked to read me the poems of Goethe, and the words from the Erlkönig are stuck in my head right now.

5:47 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I haven’t given up, but I know Harry’s taken a bashing this past year, and at 95 he has few reserves left.

5:53 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Playing softly to him the Audible edition of Love Among the Ruins while he sleeps.

6:04 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Looks like pneumonia from aspiration. Massive mucus build-up for six weeks now.

6:11 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Waiting for ICU transfer. Could be hours. The health system is stretched to the limit. I shudder to think what four years of Doug Ford will do to public healthcare.

6:44 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I am so pleased Harry got to be loved by others. After Pete died, I feared he’d feel forgotten or think his life had been worthless.

6:47 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Thank you all for keeping vigil over Harry with me. It is less lonely this way.

6:52 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I watch him like someone on shore who sees a ship — with loved ones aboard — being battered by waves. There is nothing I can do.

7:29 PM · Nov 20, 2018

He wakes and asks for a cuppa. Nil by mouth. I wet his lips. “I am afraid to sleep,” he says, “because I don’t want them to forget my lunch.” He hasn’t eaten in 24 hours.

7:33 PM · Nov 20, 2018

He coughs up mucus; I suction his mouth.

I made a pact with my brother Pete before he died in 2009 that Harry’s end would never be like his beginning in the slums of Barnsley.

8:09 PM · Nov 20, 2018

After examination, Harry says: “I can assure you, I am not ready to die because I have too much work to do.”

8:56 PM · Nov 20, 2018

ICU update: moving in the right direction. Still critical.

9:01 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Harry orders a DNR.

9:03 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Feeling slightly more optimistic he will survive the night.

9:19 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Last month he asked: “These last few years, I did something that mattered, didn’t I?” My heart broke.

9:27 PM · Nov 20, 2018

Kidneys struggling, creatinine at 200, but holding.

9:30 PM · Nov 20, 2018

I’ve been at his bedside since 6:30 am — sixteen hours. I stepped outside to feel the cold air coming off the Bay of Quinte and revel in the silence.

9:54 PM · Nov 20, 2018

All is quiet. Harry sleeps.

11:13 PM · Nov 20, 2018

It is after midnight here, but I think he will see the morning, and then we will go from there.

Looking back at these tweets, I can see how much the world has changed since those nights I stood vigil. Then, I thought I was documenting one man’s final struggle, but something else was dying too: hope.

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As always, thank you for reading my Substack posts.

Your subscriptions to Harry’s Last Stand keep the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith alive and keep me housed. So, if you can, please join with a paid subscription for just £3.50 a month, or take out a yearly or gift subscription. There is also an option to tip. I promise the content is good, relevant and thoughtful.

PS: The People’s History Museum emailed last week to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027. The Morning Star on the 28th, the anniversary of Harry’s death will also be running an essay I wrote about his Green and Pleasant Land, now complete and looking for a publisher.

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