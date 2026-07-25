I was in my early forties twenty-one years ago. My beard was spotted with grey as if I’d been painting and the brush spattered. But I didn’t feel old because I had boundless energy for work. I was in the spirits industry and chasing a diminishing pot of gold promised at the end of neoliberalism’s rainbow. I woke each morning believing there was plenty of road ahead for me.

I was certain my Best Before Date was far off, and that made me less considerate of the fragility of the human spirit—my own, and that of others.

I expected to age like my dad, who was then 82. He still fixed his roof, shovelled snow, cut an acre of grass with a push mower, chopped wood, travelled the world, and smoked cigarettes. I assumed I’d be just as active for decades to come.

It never occurred to me that I might take after my mother, who had died six years earlier, overwhelmed by cancer, heart disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. She lived to 71, but the last ten years were an endurance race against her failing body.

I was in denial about my mortality. I’d never broken a bone, never spent a night in hospital, and never been diagnosed with a chronic condition. I walked off colds and limped through sports injuries, because that’s what you do when your parents survived the Great Depression and World War Two. Minor complaints were not tolerated. The unspoken motto in our house was “Keep buggering on.”

That belief system collapsed on July 21, 2005, a day that began like so many others: hungover and chasing sales. That afternoon, I visited my father and brother Pete. My GP called while I was there. He said my recent bloodwork had come back, showing that the elevated cholesterol found in an earlier test had returned to normal. I’d reversed it through exercise and diet, avoiding the statin he’d recommended.

I celebrated with a cigarette and an espresso, followed by a brisk walk through the countryside near my dad’s house.

Three hours later, I was in an ambulance, being rushed to hospital with a suspected heart attack. In the emergency department, blood was drawn, and every thirty minutes, a nurse sprayed nitroglycerin into my mouth, which gave me a pounding headache.

Several hours later, a doctor confirmed it: I’d had a heart attack. She told me I’d be transferred to an ICU bed for the night before being flown by helicopter to a hospital with a cardiac care unit.

When she left, I wasn’t afraid. I was ashamed at possibly dying before my time.

The next morning, I was put onto a helicopter that flew low over Lake Ontario. At the hospital, I was rushed into surgery. A catheter was threaded through my groin so the doctors could inspect the damage. I watched my heart beat erratically on the monitor and wondered if that would be the last thing I saw. It wasn’t.

The clot that had caused my heart attack dissolved on its own. A stent wasn’t necessary.

I spent two days in CCU recovery while the cardiologists built a medication plan to keep my heart beating. My father came to pick me up and take me to his house to recover. I felt both relief and shame—that I needed my 82-year-old father to care for me.

In the year that followed, my physical strength slowly returned. But I developed depression, a common side effect after a heart attack. It was a black dog that followed me quietly. It was a sadness that came and went like morning rain.

There’s a strange elation when you survive a brush with death, followed by a greater understanding of the Peggy Lee song, “Is That All There Is?” I wasn’t angry about the heart attack. I never indulged in self-pity, not then, and not when I was diagnosed with cancer fifteen years later. Instead, both events gave me a deeper awareness of how fleeting this marvellous gift of life really is.

Four years after my heart attack, my brother Peter became gravely ill with pulmonary fibrosis. I remember him saying to me one humid July afternoon on his porch, “You almost died.”

“I know,” I said. “But I didn’t.”

Then he whispered, almost to himself, “But I am going to die.”

I should have answered him. I should have said, “No, you won’t.” But I didn’t. I pretended not to hear him.

Peter died two and a half months later in an ICU bed, after life support was turned off at his request.

It’s been over two decades since my heart attack, and those years have had their struggles, defeats, and triumphs. I battled cancer, survived the pandemic, and now battle lung disease. Mum, Peter, and Dad are now gone. Friends have died, and others have become estranged by political divergences in an age of fascism. But some are still close.

The passage of time, like any journey, must change you or else you weren’t paying attention to the ride. I know I don’t have another two decades ahead of me. But there is still enough time to squeeze in both joy and laughter—and to finish the work of living a life that has some measure of purpose.

I’m grateful for the grace and the luck that let me survive my heart attack and cancer because it gave me the chance to become a better version of me.

Tip/ Rent Jar

For me, rent day approaches like the headlights of a truck with an unsteady load on its trailer. It leaves me stuck in the middle of the road, transfixed by it, or perhaps I am too tired to react this time and jump out of its way.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. This month alone, I lost one annual subscribers for that reason. But we plod on.

The Green and Pleasant Land is ready to be sent to my father’s old publisher for consideration. But I am stuck on the pitch, proposal and hook needed to get it from the slush pile to an editor’s eye. So, I hesitate. Moreover, I still go through and edit the book because it is so important to get this right for my Dad and his legacy.

A small independent publisher has already expressed interest in bringing it into print, which is heartening. But for my father’s legacy, and for the book itself, it makes sense to try first for the widest possible readership.

Annual subscriptions are 40% off. 6 new subscribers should put me over the top for August. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021: $3.50 a month or $30 a year. And are currently on special for 40% off for a year.

Thank you, as always, for reading, sharing and supporting Harry’s Last Stand.

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