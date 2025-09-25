It was overcast today, the way a Thursday in autumn likes to be. I didn’t enjoy it — the days are getting shorter, and soon the long, dark teatime of winter will be upon us. I am turning 62 next month, which makes me wonder how many tickets I have left to ride across the seasons of spring and summer.

I had planned to publish a contemporary essay today, but yesterday I revisited my dad’s Chapter 10 from The Green & Pleasant Land. I felt it was important to finish that work and include the sections that later became Chapter 11.

Childhood for working-class families in 1930s Britain was often brief. By the age of seven, many children were expected to contribute to their family’s survival.

Below is Chapter Eleven from my father’s memoir, The Green & Pleasant Land describing his life at seven, starting work at the off-licence, and the harsh realities of growing up fast in a world shaped by poverty, hunger, and struggle. We should have kept his generation’s past our history but neoliberalism has ensured its our future.

Tip Jar

Chapter Eleven: A Season To Work

Since our history was first written down, the working class never got much of a childhood. It still upset my parents that I needed to be put to work at the age of seven. That seemed inordinately harsh to them, despite the cruelties they had faced when young.

Mum had been put into service at twelve, and Dad began work in the pits at the same age. Childhood’s length was relative to the class into which you were born. Poverty is an eternal short straw for anyone who endures it.

I was tasked to find a job because it was the only solution available to my family

Capitalism in 1930 had no checks or balances. The rich destroyed the economy through their greed, but the poor were forced to pay the bill to rebuild the country’s finances.

Mum sent me to the off-licence down the road for work. I was to speak clearly and promise to work longer and harder than anyone else nearby.

I obeyed. At the off-licence, I told the owner I was looking for work. He laughed and gave me a disdainful glare.

“Dad’s out of work. He was injured down in the pits. I am hungry and want to help my family.”

The owner thought for a moment and then told me I could start work the following day. It was a business decision rather than sympathy for me or my family. Children were cheaper to employ than adults in the 1930s. They were also easier to exploit.

I worked for him every day after school, until late into the night, as well as Saturdays. I scrubbed floors and stacked shelves on an empty stomach after doing a full day at school. In no time, I was promoted to barrow boy and tasked with delivering beer to local customers.

I weighed no more than fifty pounds, slight for my age due to hunger, and stood less than five feet tall. I pushed a steel-wheeled handcart, wide enough to fit five crates of beer containing nine half-pint bottles each. It was arduous work, and I was threatened with lost wages for broken or stolen bottles.

My tiny legs and arms ached after pushing the barrow along the narrow industrial streets of our neighbourhood. At night, Dad would look at me and weakly say, “Sorry, old chap.”

Work at the off-licence mattered more than school, at least for my family’s survival. I fell behind in my lessons and dreaded the teasing I got for failing to keep up. Shame kept me from class. I hadn’t done my homework, and I hated the bullying from children who came from more stable homes. Alberta noticed my absences and warned me to watch out for the truancy officer.

I spent most of my days loitering or daydreaming on Bradford’s High Street. Sometimes I met Dad, similarly adrift, and he would give me a penny, saying, “Be on your way, lad. Make sure your Mum is none the wiser of our encounter.” Then we went our separate ways, lost in daydreams and terrors.

On Saturdays, with tip money I hid from my parents, I took Alberta to the Thruppenny Rush at the local cinema. We watched Laurel and Hardy, Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Harold Lloyd. For a few pence we vanished into a celluloid dream, where everything ended in a smile or a kiss. On the screen, life was nothing like our doss house.

The cinema was my refuge. Films and serials let me drift into worlds of adventure and reward. On the giant screen, sadness gave way to laughter, villains were vanquished, and justice always arrived in the final reel. Back at St Andrew’s Villas, life was nothing like Hollywood.

Residents there lived with hunger, fear of what worse might come, and a bottomless melancholy. It was the last refuge for those betrayed by a society that only served the rich. The cinema offered a temporary escape from this harsh reality, but stepping back into St Andrew’s Villas, the hunger and fear hit me all over again.

Once, after returning from the pictures, still elated, my mother’s intent to humiliate me quickly ended that joy. I entered the common room of the doss.

Dad sat in the corner, pipe in mouth, staring forlornly at a wall. In another corner, Mum breastfed my brother Matt. She was exhausted from tending to him, who was frequently cholicky. Since moving to St Andrew’s Villas, Mum had grown emotionally unstable as our financial situation worsened. Her cruelties were intense but brief, passing as quickly as they arrived.

I called for attention, and Mum, irritated, pulled her engorged breast from Matt’s wet lips and pumped milk across my face, which ran down my cheeks. She laughed and, with deranged cruelty, said, “He looked hungry, too!”

I hated her. I dashed upstairs to our room. Alone and angry, I wept, feeling betrayed by my mother and ignored by my father. I knew how far my life was from the movie fantasies I had watched at the cinema.

By seven, I was no longer a child. I was a worker, a truant, a daydreamer — already a survivor. Childhood, for families like mine, was something we watched at the cinema, never something we lived.

Outro

Thanks for reading and supporting my Substack. If you can, please consider a paid subscription — just £3.50 a month or £30 a year (converted to your currency). I’ve reduced the yearly price by 20% to make it easier, and because my rent is due in 5 days. I need 7 subscriptions to cover essentials this month, including prescription medicines. There’s also a tip jar if you feel inclined.

Tip Jar

On a brighter note, The Green & Pleasant Land, after 18 months of work, is now complete in beta format and will go to a publisher this month. My father’s story, and the story of his working-class generation, must be remembered if we are to resist today’s fascists. If you’d like a beta e-copy, just let me know.

Take care,

John

Tip Jar

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off for 1 year