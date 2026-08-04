Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

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hw's avatar
hw
4h

Personally, I closed all SM accounts, with the exception of Substack.

I do read the newsletters, but many post only once a week or less, and a number are unrelated to politics.

I deleted the Substack app, so I mainly interact via comments to newsletters..which is as much online time as I can stomach.

That said, I do find it valuable to read your bluntvsnd unsparinh perspective, John. Most friends and family are far more adept at compartmentalizing dystopia than I seem to be.

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
8h

There were, I think, fairly early signs that the Substack creators were just Musk and Zuckerberg wannabes, junior fascists setting out to emulate their heil saluting idols. I've tried switching to BlueSky but its very awkward to get on so I'm not sure I've even been able to open an account. The real danger, of course, is that all of these internet, gurus are simply fascists underneath the cloak of innocent nerd. I'm not sure how we get around this. I'm currently exploring UpScrolled (when I can remember), but deep down, I suspect they are all the same. Sad times.

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