Few nations in history have endured what Cuba faces every day to maintain its independence and way of life, which includes universal public healthcare.

If Cuba’s socialist government is dismantled, the country will be ripped apart by reactionary Batista-era exiles and American hedge-fund carpetbaggers. Washington will be emboldened to further threaten and destabilize neighbouring states—including Mexico and Canada—in service of Donald Trump’s megalomaniacal vision of a Fortress America aimed at confronting China.

I don’t know if this is the year Cuba falls to America’s might. For decades, many have predicted its demise, only to be surprised by Cuba’s resourcefulness and determination to remain independent.

Yet Cuba is like a cat steadily running out of its nine lives.

Yesterday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico has temporarily halted oil shipments to Cuba, a move she described as a routine contractual decision made by Pemex, the state-owned oil company, rather than a concession to political pressure from the United States.

Whether labelled contractual or sovereign, the result is the same: Cuba stands more isolated, and Washington’s long war of attrition tightens once again, with the quiet acquiescence to U.S. geopolitical will by Mexico, a friendly neighbour.

I am not attacking Mexico’s decision or its socialist President. They are in a tough spot. Whether it’s nations or individuals, times are such that we consider it a win if we can live to die another day.

But it is a blow to Cuba. Maybe it’s not a mortal blow, but it still draws blood—and how much more can Cuba bleed?

I haven’t been to Cuba since the early 1990s. For a few years, I was closely acquainted with the country.

My employer, a private, family-owned Canadian television company, wanted to expand its lucrative sports and tourism side hustle into Cuba. On many occasions, I was sent there as a video producer to manufacture promotional commercials selling niche sports and recreational tourism packages.

Cuba was desperate for any business from the West. The Soviet Union had recently collapsed, taking with it the financial aid the nation relied on to stay afloat, all while the U.S. trade embargo—imposed in the 1960s—remained firmly in place.

The country in the 1990s was impoverished not because communism had bankrupted it, but because the United States had blockaded it from trading with most of the world.

Making videos about first-class vacations for sport-minded tourists kept me far from Cubans queuing for scarce basic foodstuffs. Hunger and despair happened off the resorts where I stayed.

In the 1990s, America’s wrath against the Cuban people was not tangible to me until I travelled across Havana on my own. What I witnessed while wandering its streets and nearby rural communities still vividly rests in my memory.

Outside the resorts, the island smelled of the sea, tobacco, and famine.

Havana street dogs were skin and bones—so hungry they had no bark or bite left in them. As for the Cubans who lived in the run-down, paint-peeled, rotting apartments and homes of the capital, they weren’t much better off than the city’s street animals.

Rationed rice, beans, and an unlimited supply of cheap local cigarettes were the diet for most residents. Meat was a rarity, because resorts for foreigners had first claim on chicken and pork for their U.S.-dollar-paying clients.

Havana, in the winter of 1992, was desolate. Cars were few and far between owing to fuel shortages. The port was widowed from trade and barren of freighters or cruise ships.

At the Malecón, Cubans with makeshift fishing poles cast their lines into the water, hoping to catch their evening meal.

The city’s famed and fading Payret cinema marquee announced, without irony, that Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy was showing that week. Nearby, the Kid Chocolate Sports Complex façade flaked in the Caribbean sun and cast a shadow of decrepitude onto the nearby pavement.

Cubans, pencil-thin from starvation rations, darted through the streets in faded but immaculately clean clothes, heading to official work or off to make real money in the underground black-market economy.

In the evenings, owing to power shortages, street lights were dimmed as if it were wartime. In those dark, warm winter nights, I was led around the city by a small group of Cubans I had befriended during earlier work trips.

All of them were young and working class. They weren’t revolutionaries—maybe their parents had been in the 1950s and 1960s—but that was another generation’s war.

They were simply young people who felt that the politics of both America and Cuba had betrayed their hopes for a future.

They were the ones who, throughout history, are quickly forgotten during revolutions—economic, social, or political. They couldn’t manage “yes, sir, no sir, three bags full, sir” for long, whether for the boss of a capitalist factory or a Red Commissar.

They drank rum, smoked illegal weed, and fantasised that the West was a place where they would be free to make their own destiny. Like Moscow for the sisters in Chekhov’s Three Sisters, the United States represented a place where happiness and wealth were abundant, fed by counterfeit nostalgia and propaganda.

It was a fantasy.

Just like the one I later saw constructed by refugees in Calais, living in squalor at the camp known as The Jungle in 2016. They told themselves the fairy tale that if they reached British shores, Britain would treat them as human beings.

This is the story desperate people tell themselves to summon enough hope to get out of bed each morning and imagine escape from an oppressive and unfair present reality.

What was old is new again in Cuba. A new “special period” has returned.

This time, however, it arrives with Donald Trump, whose Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has never hidden his desire to overthrow Cuba’s socialist government and replace it with a compliant, right-wing, profit-driven regime.

The United States, once scorned, is a vengeful beast. It has proven that to Cuba for the past 65 years, doing everything possible to destroy the prosperity and future of the Cuban people—lest others believe they too have a right to sovereignty outside the one-way street of U.S. capitalism.

If Trump were somehow to topple Cuba’s socialist government, it would not bring democracy—only misery that improves the balance sheets of American corporations.

Our age is one of flux and mounting fascism, and it is edging toward totalitarianism. If a socialist Cuba were to fall, every country allied to the United States would live within a hair’s breadth of its own overthrow, should it ever anger a dying empire.

