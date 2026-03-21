Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir
6h

The U.S. Empire has always ensured that no alternative to their ruthless "free"market capitalism can survive. Theirs is the system which aims for world domination, and then they act surprised when they find out how much they are hated around the world.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JM Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture