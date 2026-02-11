It’s Dennis Skinner’s 94th birthday. In his time, he was a lion for the working class and for the Labour Party — when it was still socialist.

My Dad met him, at the 2014 Labour Party Conference in Manchester. when he was 91 and Dennis was 79 . Both were as sharp as a knife forged by Sheffield steel. They liked and understood each other instantly because they both understood the hardscrabble world of the coalface.

It was my Dad’s first conference, and for Skinner, something like the 50th. But my father wasn’t star-struck, just observant and sceptical, like a Yorkshireman of anyone with political power. But Dennis he knew he could trust.

The first time he saw Dennis was at the Premier Inn at breakfast. There, Skinner held court. He told tales about former campaigns and conferences from long ago. Skinner boasted that Labour HQ had offered him more expensive digs at the Midland, but he refused. Afterwards, my father remarked, “Skinner is a dying breed in politics — someone from the working class.”

At that conference, Harry Leslie Smith was an enigma to the party managers. They simply didn’t know what to make of someone coming to speak who had no political, business or trade union connections. But the Daily Mirror and Unite vouched for him. They saw in my father a spark of outrage that could be harvested by Labour to motivate people to vote for the party in the coming General Election. So they gave him a prime speaking slot to deliver a speech on the NHS and why it must be preserved.

The day before my father’s speech, the Mirror arranged for him to meet Ed Miliband.

Their first encounter was frosty.

Miliband was pissed off that his time was being wasted by having to meet my dad.

As we loitered outside Ed Miliband’s hotel suite, a handler explained that he should meet my father. A discernible groan came from the room. Miliband, in weary desperation, cried out, “Why am I meeting this man?”

Miliband’s voice made it clear he felt his time was being wasted. At that moment, he was working on memorising his disastrous leader’s speech — the one where he forgot the entire section about building a better economy.

“We are like a bunch of fucking courtiers in stockings,” my Dad whispered.

There was an air of condescension that hung in Miliband’s suite, like cigarette smoke in a bingo parlour. It was as if my dad had won a contest that included five minutes with a movie star hungover by their fame. It became more awkward after Miliband was introduced to me and heard my Canadian accent. It threw him off.

In confusion, he exclaimed, “His son, but you’re not from here?”

Afterwards, my dad presented him with a signed copy of Harry’s Last Stand, inscribed with the line “Be a tide to raise all boats.” By his voice and body language, it was evident that Ed Miliband didn’t value either the history or the experiences presented in that book.

None of this bothered my father.

“John, I don’t give a shit about those mucks. My speech tomorrow is about giving voice to the dead who were lost beneath the waves of capitalism and a class system that favoured wealth. I want to remind people of their working-class past and motivate them to fight for a better society. If this all falls on deaf ears, I had an honourable shot at changing things. Never in my life did I expect to be here. So, to hell with it if it goes to shit. We will have a beer, a good dinner, and fuck off back home.”

The next morning, we went to the conference centre from the hotel. A Labour Party official escorted us to the green room. There, my father noticed Dennis Skinner, who enthusiastically said hello. The other Labour Party functionaries and trade union people ignored him.

We were nonentities in this world of high-stakes politics.

In the green room, my father became testy. “You’ve got me in the shit, now.”

His mood was eased when Dennis Skinner began telling him stories about political canvassing with Tony Benn in the late 1960s.

An attendant came and took my father from the green room to the main hall to ready him for his speech. Only Dennis Skinner, I, and Keith Vaz remained.

At the time, Skinner was still smarting from Vaz’s machinations, which removed him from the important foreign affairs committee. At first, the two were polite. Then Skinner tore into Vaz like he had once torn into the coalface when he was a young man toiling in the pits of Derbyshire.

During this confrontation, Vaz was arrogant and rude. He knew he was entitled because everyone in the Labour Party told him so. He treated Skinner with officious contempt. Vaz tolerated Skinner with the manner of an arrogant customer service agent who has the pay grade to satisfy the client’s complaints but chooses not to. Judging by his tone, this enraged Skinner more.

At one moment, I thought it might escalate into an altercation — teacups thrown, then physical blows.

It was an in-your-face confrontation, with schoolyard “One, two, three — who’s the cock of thee?” theatrics thrown in for good measure. The gist of Skinner’s argument was that he represented the voters and the party better than Keith Vaz, who was a useless, self-serving hypocrite.

It was excruciatingly uncomfortable to witness, like being at a restaurant where the couple at the next table is having a heated argument that is a prelude to divorce. Yet I couldn’t tear myself away, because watching Skinner dismantle Vaz’s self-importance was both masterful and sincere.

When it was over, Vaz stormed out, but returned after Skinner was called to the auditorium. Vaz then chastised his assistant and demanded that he never be left alone in a room with “that man again.”

Skinner went to the hall and was seated in front of my father. But Dennis kept turning around, calming my Dad by cracking jokes.

Before my father’s speech, I was terrified he’d blunder or be overwhelmed by emotion when delivering it.

I was wrong.

At the lectern, my father looked as if he had always been destined to be there.

In nine minutes, Harry Leslie Smith encapsulated the history, toil and struggle of early 20th-century working-class life. He also defined why socialism and the preservation of the Welfare State was the only way to save democracy in the 21st century.

My father received three standing ovations. When the television cameras cut to the audience, people were spellbound or weeping. Harry Leslie Smith reminded them that politics must be a movement for and by the people, not corporate interests.

When he left the stage, he raised an arm in the air as if he were a prize-fighter who, in three rounds, had knocked out the reigning champion with a devastating punch to the jaw. In a way, he had. The speech avenged the miserable death of his sister Marion in a workhouse infirmary, and the lonely end of his father, who died a pauper after years toiling at the coalface.

When my dad returned to his seat, Dennis Skinner whispered, “You’re a true Barnsley lad because your words were like butter on a knife. You gutted those Tory bastards for their austerity and what they’ve done to our kind. Well done, mate.”

The Labour Party, however, rejected its past because socialism was purged from its ideology. Now it promotes a present and future that belong not to the worker but to an amoral technocracy.

It’s dead to progress, dead to democracy — and in need of burial.

