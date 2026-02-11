Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir
1h

And his voters turned to Boris. What a disgusting betrayal of a man who worked so hard for working class people.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JM Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture