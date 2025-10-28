I spent much of today sending out copies of The Green and Pleasant Land to the people I still have contact information for in publishing and journalism. Making the pitch always fills me with anxiety and doubt. It all sounds confident on paper or in a presentation, but imposter syndrome inevitably creeps in to steal my confidence. It’s been a hard slog these last 7 years. But, I am not alone in struggling against strong currents. Many of you are in the water with me.

Tomorrow, I’ll send out more copies and hope that somewhere there will be a response. A good night’s sleep should return my resolve to be optimistic about The Green and Pleasant Land’s future.

Below is a short extract from Don’t Let My Past Be Your Future. Written in 2016 and 2017, it feels astonishingly prescient about how bad the world has become. The problem is that no matter how well we understand history or politics, it doesn’t stop the entitled, the 1%, and those who benefit the most from supporting the status-quo, tossing the decent parts of society into a rubbish tip of inequality and corruption. We must get organised and militant, if we want to rebuild an inclusive, empathetic democracy.

We’re living in the rubbish bin now, looking up as more refuse is dumped on us.

From Don’t Let My Past Be Your Future (2017) Russia’s suffering under Putin and Western struggles are intertwined. Unless inequality and refugee crises are addressed, external threats like Putin’s Russia will continue to destabilise Western democracies—especially as America’s current leadership adds to the global instability. The world’s political decay—Trump, Putin, Xi, and Brexit—isn’t accidental. It’s the inevitable result of neoliberal globalisation concentrating wealth at the top and leaving everyone else anxious, resentful, and politically volatile. Inequality has always been the midwife of authoritarianism. It’s why no one should be surprised at the rise of Donald Trump. The reality-TV show maven who made his fortune not from hard work but from the inheritance of his father’s extreme wealth was able to tap into the anger of those abandoned by free-trade deals like NAFTA. Former assembly-line workers from the Rust Belt, evangelicals angered by a liberal Black president, and businesses yearning for the robber baron era all sought affirmation in Donald Trump’s promise to Make America Great Again. Trump’s pledge and his political persona were forged in the cauldron of reality TV, where reason is replaced by raw, vituperative emotion. Sixty million people voted for him and did so neither with their heads nor their hearts but with their rage. Watching him be elected president was as chilling to me as my memories of the rise of Hitler. The politics of hate espoused by the Nazis and Donald Trump’s bigoted rhetoric against minorities were produced in a similar primordial sea of economic duress. Unemployment may have been only 4.5 per cent in America, but when working full-time doesn’t guarantee that you can keep a roof over your head or feed your children, animosity begins to boil over. Moreover, Obama may have fashioned himself as the president of hope and change, but when corporate profits increased by 166 per cent and wages by only 3.4 per cent during his time in office, his message made many citizens more cynical about politics. I understand the anger that drove people towards the cliff of Brexit or into the poisonous arms of Donald Trump because poverty shrank my possibilities just like a prison cell. During the early 1930s, I knew I was trapped by my family’s lack of financial resources. I had no dreams about growing up and having a good job. No politician had to tell me I had no future. I knew from the day I started pushing a beer barrow at the age of seven that my education, my childhood, and my human dignity were being sacrificed because my family needed to eat and the state was unwilling to supply us with what we needed to survive.

Reading this now, nearly a decade later, I’m reminded that what my father and I set out to do so long ago had merit.

That’s why The Green and Pleasant Land matters so deeply to me. It completes the story he began — from the slums of Barnsley to the Welfare State’s birth — and reminds us that history only repeats because too many forget it.

For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It tells the story of his generation’s youth, from 1923 through Labour’s 1945 victory, and the birth of the Welfare State he believed in so fiercely. It’s also a story that deserves to be heard.

The manuscript is finally done, with only minor edits left.

If you'd like a copy of the beta, just send me a DM.

