A friend called me this morning in a panic. Being a manual worker in your 50s without a pension is a terrifying prospect. A major illness hasn’t hit them yet, but it’s only a matter of time. Neoliberalism has left many workers like shipwreck survivors clinging to flotsam, treading water and hoping for rescue before hypothermia sets in. It still amazes me that people think their hard work is respected by those wealthier than them.

I know that fear well. I am at my wits’ end: there are two days left in the month, and I am still short a few hundred Canadian dollars for rent. It’s always this way now, as the cost-of-living crisis grinds down what’s left of any sense of security. Neoliberalism has robbed us of so much, but I will be damned if it extinguishes my father’s legacy—not to make his past our future.

It hasn’t always been this way. Eighty-one years ago, in the dying embers of WWII, another working-class generation felt something rarely experienced: hope for a better tomorrow. Today’s excerpt from my father’s The Green and Pleasant Land takes place in that moment—the fortnight between war and peace, shaped by expectation and the fear of not making it.

These are hard times for each of us. But if you can help me with my rent, please consider leaving a tip or taking out a yearly subscription at 40% off (£18, $26 USD, or $30 CAD). Your support helps me continue writing and sharing these pieces, as well as preserving the legacy of Harry Leslie Smith.

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Chapter Forty-One: A Time for Sowing, May 1945

Two weeks before the war ended, the sun was warm and the air humid. Flowers were in bloom, and there was birdsong along our route to Hamburg. Farmers behind emaciated horses ploughed fallow fields that were sometimes littered with the corpses of soldiers. Life returned not hesitantly but brashly.

“Don’t get killed now,” I thought from the back of a truck that stank of petrol fumes and lilac blooms from the hedgerows.

At the Rhine River, our convoy halted. A hot lunch was served from a mobile field kitchen. An officer strode towards us, smiled, and said, “It’s over, lads—at least for us. The Wehrmacht and Luftwaffe around Hamburg surrendered to Allied forces last night. The road is open.” A cheer went up. The road to Hamburg was open and would not be our grave.

Eating lunch, I watched a bumblebee dash from blossoming wildflowers in a meadow. Above, the leaves of the trees trembled in a light breeze. The calm was broken by an explosion and then frantic screams. I grabbed my rifle and ran to the river’s edge, where a crowd had gathered.

In the river floated the disfigured bodies of two men from our unit. They celebrated the news with a swim. The Germans had mined the river before their retreat. The men from my unit triggered a booby trap when they dived into the water.

“Bloody fools,” whispered Robbie.

After a brief prayer for the drowned men, we moved on. Their deaths were quickly forgotten once we left the river.

Ahead, on the road to Hamburg, an endless procession of refugees trudged past—forced labourers, ex-prisoners, survivors of concentration camps, and Germans fleeing the Soviets. Some carried worn luggage held together with rope; others walked with nothing but the clothes they wore. With eyes cast down, they plodded along that dusty road in search of home. We did not stop or help, except for a few of us who tossed food to the crowds scrambling towards safety. For much of the journey, we sang dirty songs, smoked cigarettes, and wondered aloud what awaited us in the city that we—and other Allied forces—were about to occupy.

It was late afternoon when we drove into Hamburg. “Be on your guard.” The city was open, but maybe some remnants of the SS hadn’t got the order.

When we entered Hamburg, it felt like a civilisation reduced to rubble. The city’s infrastructure—housing, factories, the harbour—was like bones in an ossuary turning to dust. Even the Blitz had not prepared me for what I saw. Miles of ruin—bomb craters, burned-out buildings, and wrecked churches.

The devastation was two years old, but nothing had been mended. The debris had simply been pushed to the sides of the streets. In the summer of 1943, I remember watching a newsreel about the RAF and USAAF’s three-day attack against Hamburg. It looked different in real life than on a cinema screen. As our convoy made its way through the core of Hamburg, buildings not destroyed by bombing had white sheets hanging from their balconies. Germans on balconies stared at us apprehensively. A few waved, but most returned to their apartments after seeing us.

Our airbase was in the northern suburb of Fuhlsbüttel. The airfield was littered with wrecked Junkers and Messerschmitt aircraft, and piles of hastily burned documents. Behind the base stood a refugee camp, first built for those whose homes had been destroyed during Operation Gomorrah in 1943. It now also housed people displaced from cities taken by the Soviets. Armed guards were placed around the perimeter to prevent refugees from flooding into our camp in search of food and medical supplies. In the morning, the crowd wailed for food. Shots were fired in the air to disperse them. But there were too many. Armoured vehicles arrived and drove the refugees back into their encampment. An elderly refugee was crushed to death by a tank. But they were Germans, and my hatred for them was still running hot after what I saw their army do to Dutch citizens. So I didn’t care much whether they lived or died. I saw them all as Nazis who had murdered much of Europe.

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One day left, so this is an SOS to make the last bits of my rent. Without your loyalty, I don’t know where I’d be. You have certainly kept both my father’s legacy going and the wolf from my door. My situation for June’s rent has become precarious.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April has been slightly more optimistic because of a small but welcome royalty payment of £100. Hopefully, May and June will be more promising—but I have to get there first. Also, very shortly, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my dad’s old publisher for consideration. It already has a small, boutique publisher willing to print it, but to maintain his legacy, the largest reach is preferable.

I’m offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off. Ten new subscribers will cover much of my rent. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021. It’s an SOS but only tip or subscribe if you can. It’s economic nightmare out there for too many of us. Take care, John

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