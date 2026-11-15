Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
13h

The arrogance of neoliberal corporatists has at least taken the curtain down on the real face of capitalism, just as Trump says what capitalists have always thought. You’re right that change will only come from the streets. Unfortunately, for now enough remains of the bought off “middle class” that it’s unlikely to involve many working class organizations. Perhaps when the corporatists come for them we’ll see some action.

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