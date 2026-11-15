Today, it’s warmer than it should be for November. El Niño, we are told, is the culprit. Sure, it is, but capitalism unhinged from morality and ethics that created the climate crisis made a weather event an existential crossroads. This year above all the ones before has a mood like Boxing Day 2004 in Phuket, when the ocean tide recedes unexpectedly, but beachgoers don’t understand that a giant tsunami is gathering strength on the horizon.

Downtown, Christmas lights shaped like snowflakes festoon the lampposts. Beneath them, the homeless congregate, smoking cigarettes and drinking coffee from Styrofoam cups.

Near my apartment, to the sound of John Lennon’s Imagine blasting from a speaker duct-taped to a ten-speed, a homeless man dumpster-dives. He hangs over the top of the dumpster with the agility of a raccoon. I am amazed at his prowess because the man looks to be in his late 50s. He glances over at me with defiance and contempt for my gawking. I’ve seen that look before in Cuba during the Special Period in the early 90s, when I worked there and took a picture of a young man queuing for bread. The face he made at me over 30 years ago still shames me for my transgression of intruding into his suffering without real empathy or permission.

Economic suffering, hunger and homelessness aren’t hidden anymore in the West, as they were a few decades ago. Despair existed, but it was behind closed doors because most people, no matter how on the margins, could afford the scratch for a room to sleep in and to keep one’s earthly possessions.

Misery is in plain view, outside of postcodes where the top 10% of income earners live. It should have made the average citizen more empathetic, and yet it didn’t.

The only sympathy the downtrodden get, whether refugees or those destroyed by unfettered capitalism, resembles the hollow empathy shown by Human Resources officers just after they’ve terminated someone. The gesture they make is to push a box of tissues over to the other side of the table with a funeral director’s solemnity.

Neoliberalism is an ideology that economically and spiritually pulverised all of us if we weren’t in the upper tier of management or the professional class. The corporate news media conditioned us to accept that society was tough but fair. Your merits would somehow be rewarded if you played by the rules.

What they never mentioned was that those rules were like Vegas rules, where the house always wins, and to get ahead, you better live by whatever the catechism of the day is for neoliberalism. It is that the USA will correct itself and become the shining beacon on the hill in two years’ time, once Trump leaves the presidential office. Anyone who thinks that now must not remember the hope an Obama presidency ushered in after Bush left Washington. It turned out that the office of the President, no matter who occupies it, is going to do more evil to the oppressed than good. Obama just made us feel all right with ourselves when people were droned to death and when the 1% took more control of society and the levers of power.

Few want to believe, or can, that things were once done differently. Compassion, at least in the ordinary sense, for the poor, homeless or those displaced by war was considered the normal response to these catastrophes a few decades ago. We lost that the moment everything became monetised; every human interaction, emotional need and material want was monetised and rented to us as if they were costly bowling shoes.

This month, eight years ago, my dad was fighting a losing battle for his life. I didn’t realise it then, but society was too. At the time, I had the false impression that my dad would recover; then I also had the same illusion that democracy could be recovered and renewed within neoliberalism.

Theresa May’s minority government was teetering, sparking hope that Corbyn’s Labour opposition was on the verge of power, socialism at last. I remember mentioning to my father, who was dying by inches in his ICU hospital bed, that Corbyn might be PM by Christmas.

He laughed and said, with sardonic clarity:

“I am a goner, but so is Labour.”

In hindsight, I’d say my father was too optimistic. Our entire system of politics, commerce and society is at its end times. It is up to us to determine what future we want: to live under the dystopia that enriches the 1% and their enablers, or to build a socialism for the 21st century.

But it can’t be repeated enough: the ballot box, the petition, the controlled protest marches or the “left-wing” paid commentators on GB News are not going to change our lives for the better. This has got to come from the streets and from a new generation of revolutionaries.

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For the past eighteen months, I’ve been finishing The Green and Pleasant Land — the book my dad never had the chance to complete. It’s now being shopped to publishers and hopefully will be published in 2027.

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Take care,

John

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