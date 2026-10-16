Harry’s Last Stand Newsletter

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hw
Oct 16

Your last paragraph perfectly sums up our shallow, corrupt, and deeply ignorant timeline.

I truly believe that a random group of people, plucked from the streets of every Western country, would be far more honest, competent, and transparent than the political elites currently steering us towards a third world war, global recession, totalitarianism, and a dollop of nuclear winter.

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