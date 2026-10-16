Russell Brand was in court this week. His guilt or innocence is yet to be decided for seven charges relating to alleged sexual offences against six women between 1999 and 2009: three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. However, the verdict about Brand being a left-wing poser, political grifter and narcissist has been in for some time: guilty, guilty, guilty.

On Monday, I saw, on television, Brand emerge from his car on his way to the courthouse. He was holding his wife’s hand, and for a moment stopped to speak to the press about his trial while praising Jesus like a TV evangelist. Ecce homo à la end-stage capitalism, I thought. Today, like in his heyday, Russell Brand has the charm of a hungover boot-sale vendor in the 90s who reeks of coffee and hash.

I have no connection to Russell Brand, but, in an indirect way, our paths crossed through my dad’s book, Harry’s Last Stand.

Writing a book and marketing the finished product is a game that requires unhealthy collaborations with people of questionable ethics and motivations in journalism, politics, and publishing.

There is much arse-kissing, groupthink and knowing who to applaud and who to hiss at to brand-build one’s public persona in the world of book publishing.

One incident, however, still stands out to this day, over a decade later. The publisher flagged a negative comment in Harry’s Last Stand about Russell Brand’s time as guest editor for the New Statesman. In the manuscript’s draft, my father labelled him irresponsible for advocating against voting in elections and added that he lacked loyalty to left-wing causes. This was considered problematic as it might offend younger readers who were fans of the comedian.

The negativity about Brand in Harry’s Last Stand was defanged by mutual agreement.

The publisher and those involved in marketing Harry’s Last Stand also hoped Brand would hear about Harry Leslie Smith and start to recommend him to his followers.

“Maybe he will put Harry on The Trews,” sort of shit.

Russell Brand never got wind of Harry, or if he did, he didn’t see it as anything that would improve his income stream. Life went on, as did editorial requests for concessions in newspaper essays; future books or speeches. It was never heavy-handed, because it didn’t have to be. Anyone who has written a book that is published soon realises how many people work on its success, so no writer wants to be the author of its failure by not heeding advice.

At the end of the 2014 Labour Party Conference, the Guardian suggested Harry write a piece on how Ed Miliband was the PM to save the NHS. My father wasn’t keen.

He met Ed in his hotel suite the day before Miliband’s disastrous leader’s speech to the conference. My dad sized him up as weak, aloof, vain and disconnected. My father wanted Cameron gone as PM but concluded that without a strong left wing in the party, Miliband would drift and then appease neoliberal centrism.

My dad understood, however, that not openly endorsing Miliband assured him no role in the upcoming election and probably a quick ride back into obscurity. So, he obliged and never felt right about it. My father’s instincts were correct because Miliband has proven to be a toady to power ever since his electoral defeat. It’s worse now because, as Foreign Secretary, Miliband put lipstick on Israel’s pig of genocide.

Politics, journalism and popular culture have an insidious undercurrent which promotes conformity over truth.

Everyone living in that ecosystem is a courtier to whoever holds more power than them. It’s a digital version of Louis XIV’s court at Versailles. In politics, journalism and book publishing, everyone is a flunky to someone more powerful.

Books, ideas, podcasts, pundits and politicians groom and court each other in that fishbowl with arse-kissing, shit-talking and mutually beneficial cross-promotion.

Self-preservation, ego and increasing personal income streams take the front seat, whilst preserving democracy is an afterthought.

My dad wasn’t corrupted when he was briefly admitted to that fishbowl because he was in his 90s. My father knew death was near, so he made the fewest concessions possible to remain in the game.

In his second year as a political personality, my father stopped heeding marketing advice to go on influencer television programmes if he thought they were bad for society or simply arseholes.

He refused to do a GMB interview with Piers Morgan because my father rightfully believed Morgan was a stain on journalism. His publisher, with great insistence, tried to talk him into doing the interview as not doing it would affect sales.

“Fuck him and fuck them if they think I will be doing that.”

As for screwing over Jeremy Corbyn, many asked – but all were told: “piss off.”

In 2014, Harry Leslie Smith knew Russell Brand was a fake and that there was “something of the charlatan about him.” He understood Brand’s character because he knew wealth and a desire to acquire more of it forfeit left-wing credibility.

It’s telling, in my father’s case, that those who didn’t see the hollowness of Brand were the same ones who openly condemned Corbyn for antisemitism and for being a wrecker of decent society. They did this on the strength of editorials from the media influenced by the political class, without ever questioning the legitimacy of the claims or cui bono.

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PS: The People’s History Museum emailed me a few days ago to say they are going to use Harry’s leather jacket and photographs of him in their migration, refugee and anti-racism display in 2027.

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