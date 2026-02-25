Beta copies of The Green & Pleasant Land — Harry’s posthumous reflections on life before the Welfare State — are available. If you want one, message me, and I will make sure you get it.

I like to think my father died as he lived, with passion, dignity, humour, kindness and grace. He was imperfect, but because of his flaws, I learned to appreciate and love my own shortcomings. However, that came much later in life.

It’s Harry Leslie Smith’s birthday today; 103 years ago, he was born.

“The rain, as hard as Yorkshire stone, tumbled down across Barnsley. It sounded like a hewer’s pick against the coalface as it struck windowpanes. The rain pooled on the town’s cobbled streets and, in patches, formed black ice on the Sheffield Road.”

Ninety-five years later, when he died in November 2018, snow fell angrily in the early morning hours. Yet there was compassion in his passing; he died in the loving arms of public healthcare.

After he died, I trudged home from the hospital on foot at 4:30 AM because the parking lot gate wouldn’t release my car. Inside my apartment, I processed death’s abruptness and how it turns dialogues between fathers and sons into soliloquies and eulogies. On the television, PMQs played, and Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party and Her Majesty’s Opposition, paid tribute to my dad. No one else would have done it quite the way Jeremy did — as if he were bidding farewell to a fallen comrade rather than performing politics.

In February 2019, a memorial for my dad was held at London’s Conway Hall. The day before, I met with some of those in the publishing world who were associated with Harry’s Last Stand. A few in the group went out of their way to repeat how they despised Jeremy Corbyn and thought him a deplorable anti-Semite. Another said a VIP in attendance at the memorial only came because their love for my father was stronger than their hate for Corbyn. My dad once said, “Never trust people with plummy voices because they will betray you for money, prestige or out of sheer boredom.”

Although I am confident my father’s The Green and Pleasant Land will find a publisher, I know that Harry Leslie Smith’s story — both remarkable and mundane — is easily set aside by publishers, agents, journalists and politicians. During the COVID pandemic, a television production house contacted me to acquire Harry’s story to turn it into a television series. Nothing ever came of it because the production company decided there was better money in crime fiction than in working-class kitchen-sink stories.

But my father is still remembered by ordinary people because there are 3,400 of you who subscribed to this Substack. My father would have preferred it that way.

“The toffs can piss off.”

When I raise my glass of beer to my dad’s memory tonight, I will place him where he was happiest — Hamburg, 1947.

There, he is 24. The world is at peace. It is spring. He is in a canoe with his lover, who will become his wife and, much later on, my mother.

His lover’s hand trails in the water of the Alster, and while shirtless, he ploughs an oar gently into the cool water, quoting from the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam.

The future awaits, and my father is not afraid. He will plunge into it and swim through its bright and treacherous currents until the tide drags him under in 2018 to join the dead waiting on the shores of history.

As my brother Peter said at the end of his short life:

“It was a fucking blast.”

We all must love until the darkness comes for us.

Thank you for reading and for helping to keep my father’s work alive. I could not have brought Harry’s Last Stand this far without you.

Your support allows me to continue restoring and publishing his writing — work we began together in 2010. The Green & Pleasant Land is complete in beta form and is now with publishers. I am confident it will be published this year, and those who have supported this journey will be acknowledged in the book.

February has been a brutal month of cancelled subscriptions, which has left me short for next month’s rent. A few days remain until March 1st — rent day. This Substack does much to keep a roof over my head. I lost four paid subscribers this month and need nine new paid supporters to close the gap.

If you are able, please consider becoming a paid subscriber (£3.50 a month or £30 a year, adjusted to your local currency) or leaving a tip.

Annual subscriptions are currently 40% off.

If you would like a beta e-copy, just let me know.

Take care,

John

