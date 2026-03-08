(Photo I took at the age of 9 of my mother and grandmother in Hamburg)

My mother often told me that feminism is a deadly weapon against totalitarianism.

It irked her during her younger years that Canada refused to acknowledge International Women’s Day. Mum often quoted the bravery of Rosa Luxemburg or Sophie Scholl in defying tyranny and being murdered for it.

At my mother’s wake in the summer of 1999, memories of what International Women’s Day meant to Mum returned to me after I had a conversation with my 82-year-old Polish-Belarusian godfather.

He approached me and said in a breathless, exasperated voice, “Your mother was very liberal. She liked Pierre Trudeau too much.” He said it as a rebuke rather than a compliment. Thirty years on, my godfather still felt the sting of their arguments in the 1960s about women, society, the rights of gays, and the importance of tolerance.

As a small child, I remember my mother debating with my godfather—or anyone—about how democracy isn’t a true democracy if women are denied autonomy over their destiny and bodies. She was a woman in her 30s in the 1960s, and she was relieved that society had begun to redress its oppression against her sex.

When Pierre Trudeau, in 1967, declared as Canada’s Justice Minister that “there was no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation,” my mother took this as a signal that the country might finally be entering a more democratic age—one where social welfare included the right of choice for women and the beginning of gay and lesbian rights for citizens.

Mum was born in Hamburg in the autumn of 1928, when Germany was at a political and social crossroads.

She was the bastard child of a working-class Berlin gadfly who couldn’t decide whether his ideology was womanising or socialism. Her mother was a manager for a hotel known for its cheap rooms, affordable grub, and prostitutes free of venereal disease in Hamburg’s Reeperbahn district.

By 1930, millions of Germans were out of work and going hungry. In 1931, the banking crisis and recession caused Germany to plunge into the Great Depression like an elevator shorn of its cables. By 1932 the Nazis had become the largest party in the Reichstag. When Hitler became Chancellor in 1933, the momentum toward catastrophe was already underway.

The financial and political instability of the times forced my grandmother to become the mistress of a man who could provide both physical and monetary safety during an era of extremism. As my mother later said about my grandmother’s lover and provider, “He wasn’t the best sort, but there could have been worse.”

Uncle Henry, as he was known to my mother, was an overweight, opportunistic importer of tobacco products. On weekdays he deserted his wife and lived with my grandmother in an apartment he rented for her in a leafy suburb of Hamburg near the airport. On weekends he returned to his wife and five children, who lived in a small town north of the city.

To Henry this division of affection and time was a perfect arrangement except for one inconvenience: my mother.

“I was a talkative, inquisitive child wrapped around my mother’s apron strings,” she once told me. “I disturbed his lovemaking and his business scheming.”

Henry was good at schemes. He convinced a games importer—who also happened to be a communist—to sell a controlling interest in his company to him as protection against the Nazis.

That same cunning led Henry to arrange for my mother to become a foster child with a working-class family in the Altona district that was short of cash.

In 1932, as a four-year-old, my mother witnessed what was later called Bloody Sunday in Altona, when Nazi Stormtroopers marched through the working-class district and violence erupted between them, communists, and the police. My mother watched as unarmed men were killed in the street.

In my youth Mum told me many stories about her childhood in Germany—not everything, but enough for me to understand why she seemed different from the other mothers in our suburban Toronto surroundings.

She had grown up in a world where cruelty had become normal.

People told themselves it was necessary. They said it was the price for stability, the price for economic recovery, the price that had to be paid.

As my mum grew into a teenager she did not dissent like Sophie Scholl—because that takes extraordinary courage—but she tried not to conform. She listened secretly to foreign broadcasts and American jazz. She was a problem teenager even for her foster parents, who couldn’t handle her “Hedda Gabler” outbursts or her dramatic suicide attempt.

My grandmother’s lover eventually had my mother exiled at the age of 13 to work on a farm for the war effort, where the farmer sexually assaulted her.

After the rape she was thrown out for insubordination and indentured to a Nazi family in Cologne. Her tenure didn’t last long because Mum was caught in an air raid where an exploding bomb caused third-degree burns on her back that required a stay in hospital.

The hospital was overwhelmed with other survivors of the raid, including a five-year-old boy in the bed next to her. He had been found alive buried in the rubble of his apartment after it took a direct hit. His legs were crushed and, like my mother, he was in terrible pain but given no morphine because of wartime shortages.

The boy called my mother Liebchen. He befriended her, joked with her, and then died in terrible agony from gangrene.

All those fragments of her early life—the violence, the hypocrisy, the moral cowardice she witnessed—shaped my mother’s politics. She distrusted groupthink, hated sanctimony, and despised the easy lies societies tell themselves when cruelty becomes convenient.

Perhaps that is why International Women’s Day mattered so much to her.

For my mother it was never a ceremonial date. It was a reminder that the struggle for women’s autonomy is inseparable from the struggle against tyranny itself.

If she could return from the dead in 2026 she would be horrified, disgusted and enraged at how easily the West has once again learned to rationalise cruelty.

She would recognise the pattern because she had lived through it before: the language of necessity, the justifications for violence, the willingness to look away.

Today those same excuses are used to justify the destruction of Gaza and the widening war with Iran.

If my mother were alive to see Tehran ablaze on the evening news, I suspect her thoughts would not be with generals, journalists or politicians who tell us this war is just. She would remember the Iranian student she once loved when she returned to Germany in 1949.

Sometimes I find myself wondering whether that man’s children or grandchildren are now living beneath those same bombs.

She would recognise it all. And she would warn us that a society which learns to ignore suffering abroad has lost its humanity at home.

