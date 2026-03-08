Harry's Last Stand Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Teresa
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
2mEdited

Thank you, for another sterling article. In my humble opinion. Clearly, as a writer, you receive accolades and strong dissent. Personally, I absolutely love when men tell women what's best for them, and what they've done wrong, without mentioning men's history of wrongdoing.

Martin Joseph Cannon
Martin Joseph Cannon
2hEdited

Sorry, but your mom was wrong. Right-wingers will always go Full Dworkin whenever doing so allows them to harm a Democrat. How often do you have to see the pattern before you finally admit that the pattern exists?

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, feminists teamed up with fundamentalist Christians to push the Satanic Ritual Abuse hysteria. Maybe YOU don't recall that alliance, but I tried to write a book about SRA claims back then, and I saw it head on. That's when my attitude toward feminism started to shift. It has always irked me that the feminists got a free pass for their role in stirring the rumor pot.

Then came the endless barrage of Clinton smears. That was another Feminism-Right-wing co-production. Maybe you STILL believe in that nonsense. To this-day, when it comes to the Clintons, crying "Monica!" allows the easily-brainwashed to justify belief in any absurd accusation. And even when it comes to Monica herself, the right continually borrows from feminist rhetoric in order to rewrite history. Monica clearly testified that she basically threw herself at her boss -- look it up -- but NOBODY believes that now. The feminist/Republican alliance has used thought-stopping cliches like "power differentials" to force that testimony out of the historical record.

In 2008 and 2016, I was a big Hillary supporter. LOTS of feminists did everything they could to besmirch her. I'll never forget, and I'll never forgive.

There was a time when I was looking forward to voting for Al Franken for President. I expected to have that opportunity in 2020 or 2024. No can do, alas -- thanks to a carefully-crafted agit-prop campaign, foisted on the world by the feminism/Republican alliance.

Feminists have done everything they can to tarnish the Democratic label with a belief system that will never be popular. Feminists want all Americans to see men as horrible, irredeemable, rape-hungry PenisMonsters. When that outlandish weltanschauung became attached to the Democratic brand, much of the populace turned to the far right.

As a result, many working class men have been fooled into voting against their economic interests.

By the way: A lot of WOMEN have been similarly repulsed by the things feminists have done in their name. Most women refuse to toss around ill-defined buzzwords like"the patriarchy" and "toxic masculinity." Most women genuinely love their husbands, fathers, sons and brothers -- flaws and all -- and they refuse to blame all of their personal problems on the men in their lives.

And most women also understand that it is men, not women, who are committing suicide in record numbers. Feminists never mention that fact, except when they can find some way to blame the situation on the mythical "patriarchy."

Sorry, but I do NOT see any evidence to back the claim that mere possession of female genitalia automatically makes one caring, liberal, hyper-intelligent and small-d democratic. Look at the female Prime Ministers who have come to power in Britain. Look at who is running the quasi-fascist AfD in Germany. Hell, look at Candace Owens, Ann Coulter, Kellyanne Conway, Pam Bondi, the utterly vile Tulsi Gabbard and -- oh hell, about a thousand other examples.

Worried about encroaching theocracy? Take a hard look at fundamentalism -- Protestant, Catholic, Hindu, even Jewish. Liberals refuse to grapple with the fact women are more religious than men. (Look it up.) If women didn't exist, men would sleep in on Sundays. Women (many of them self-proclaimed feminists) have always been the main force in the New Age subculture, which is now firmly allied with MAGA.

And now, we can't have an honest discussion of the Epstein scandal, thanks to the feminism/far right alliance. If you point out that Virginia Giuffre had credibility issues you will be accused of being a pedophile and a pervert. Well, why don't you talk to Rina Oh about that? Why don't you talk to the lawyers who refused to put Virginia on the stand against Ghislaine Maxwell because they knew that Virginia's credibility would have been shredded? Fact: Virginia told both the FBI and her own lawyer that she was 15 when she met Epstein, then admitted under oath (during her civil case against Maxwell) that she was 17. She claimed that she met Al and Tipper Gore on Epstein's island at the beginning of Gore's campaign, when she actually met Epstein around the time of the election. She lied about Alan Dershowitz (which I hate to admit, because I despise that guy).

In the 1970s, feminism was a perfectly legitimate movement for equal pay and respect. I was all for it then. I'm STILL all for THAT kind of feminism. But feminism has devolved into the nutball belief that all men are monsters, while all women are perfectly rational creatures who never do or say anything self-serving or manipulative.

If liberals want to win back the voters, we need to substitute feminism (in its current incarnation) for EQUALISM. The first rule of Equalism was provided many years ago by the Firesign Theater: "We're all bozos on this bus." The biggest bozos of all are the ones who are psychologically incapable of copping to their bozo-hood. Too many feminists fall into that trap.

