When Harry’s Last Stand was published in 2014, my dad was 91 years old. He opened the book with this chapter — “First Light” — written as an angry lament for opportunities lost when democracy surrendered itself to the 1% and their neoliberal ideology. The book is a reckoning, a warning, a plea not to make that generation’s past our future. 2026 tells us we didn’t listen to him or all the others who warned of a bleak future because we are living it now.

Neoliberalism traps us in an eternal present — a churn of crisis, anxiety, distraction and consumer gratification. It severs us from memory. And when a society forgets its past, it drifts toward authoritarianism because it no longer recognises the warning signs.

My father did not have that luxury. He carried the Great Depression, war, austerity, and the long betrayals of working people inside him. When he wrote these words, he wasn’t being nostalgic. He was reminding us that history does not disappear. It waits.

It was true in 2014. It is truer now.

I. First Light

I woke earlier than usual this morning. My eyes opened as the sun clambered over the horizon. I lazed for a while underneath the covers, longing for the warmth of my wife, Friede, beside me, her voice whispering in my ear. I turned my body towards the wall and stared at her picture on my bedside table, a holiday pose taken a long time ago. She has been dead for more than a decade.

Getting dressed, I wonder how long I have left. How many turns of this earth will be granted to me before I am just a photo on someone else’s mantelpiece? Perhaps it’s maudlin to dwell so much on death before breakfast, but it cannot be helped when one is 91. Death will soon come and, like a publican, ring his bell for last orders. At best, I have a matter of years, and at worst, a fluttering of months before I am dead. What is certain is that I will be gone sooner than most of you, like smoke rising up from an extinguished candle. As a son, a brother, a lover, a husband and a father and a friend, I will be no more.

There will be no hymns sung on the day of my funeral. My will stipulates that there be no religious service. I have seen too much of man’s wickedness to believe that this world was divinely created. And, if I am wrong, as I have been on so many other matters, I am sure that God can find it in himself to forgive me my trespasses. But there will be a wake. I have left provisions to stand my round so that those who held me close can raise a glass of beer or whiskey to my name. Later on, when the sun is high and warm, my ashes — along with those of my long-dead wife and deceased middle son — will be scattered in some serene part of Yorkshire, where I was born.

Though I am not a historian, I am history. I look back and wonder how it was possible for me to have survived the turmoil that I did. How did I make it all the way from newborn to pensioner? I don’t know. Perhaps it was luck or guile, or maybe it was a combination of the two.

Yet, somehow, I managed to survive the Great Depression, the Second World War, Britain’s post-war austerity, the upheaval of the 1960s and 70s, the threat of nuclear terror during the Cold War and this perpetual, self-renewing, self-fulfilling war on terror. Since my birth, three kings and one queen have reigned over Britain, while 21 prime ministers have ruled.

During the span of my life, humanity has stumbled through revolutions, wars, economic booms and economic busts. I have seen the great and infamous bring wisdom and wreak havoc upon the world. Lenin, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Churchill, FDR, de Gaulle, the Kennedys, Eisenhower, Nixon, Thatcher and Reagan have all been and gone.

As a teenager, I remember watching the newsreel footage from the battlefields of the Spanish Civil War, and as a middle-aged man I listened to radio reports about the war in Vietnam. As an old man, I have borne witness to man’s greed and bloodlust as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have unfolded. Nothing ever bloody changes, it seems, except the style of clothes we wear.

I have travelled the world and experienced the wonders of new continents, ancient civilisations and societies on the verge of collapse. Yet everywhere I have been, I have remembered my grandmother’s blessing, spoken to me as a boy growing up in utter poverty in Yorkshire: ‘Yer Barnsley bred and born. Nowt time, nowt brass is ever going to change that for thee lad, wherever thou may roam.’

Now, it is as if I am living two lives. That of the present day, but with all I have ever seen in the past lying just beneath it. It only takes a look, a smell or a moment on a bus and I am thrown back into the desperation of my boyhood in the Great Depression.

When I drink a glass of milk, it reminds me of all the mornings I trudged to school hungry and cold, waiting to fill my belly with the school’s milk rations for the desperate. Watching a teenager on a scooter reminds me of the fear and ecstasy I experienced in Britain during the Second World War. On cloudless days, I sometimes think I hear the murderous drone of V1 rockets as they swarmed towards London.

When it rains in springtime, I remember again how, at the end of the war, the world smelled of petrol fumes and fresh flowers. When I read newspaper reports of the corruption in Afghanistan — where the CIA and our secret service both act like patrons in a strip club with an unlimited expense account, and where untold and unaccounted-for money from the public purse arrives from the UK and US and disappears into the moral vacuum that is the Karzai government — I can’t help but think that it might as well be South Vietnam in the mid-70s, because it is going to end up that way when America and Britain disappear from the Great Game.

When we are gone, the jackals known as the Taliban will descend from the mountains. They will enter the city gates of the ancient communities of Herat and Kabul. They will come as they always have, in a shower of dust and Holy Scripture, to terrorise a people whose only crime was to be born into a land that has been at eternal war since the days of Alexander the Great.

When I watch the beaming face of a British politician telling me, telling Britain, and telling the world that this island must decouple from Europe, that immigration is a grave concern; when I hear the familiar cadences of his xenophobia, I am reminded too much of another time when similar men spoke with more force and less nuance of a Britain for the British.

It is all about natural resources, spheres of influence and the caprice of oligarchs. Lives will be lost, hopes of democracy dashed, dreams of economic security crushed because while this fight may have been started by people who wanted better lives for themselves and their children, it has now been co-opted by the rich and powerful who are simply looking to increase their bottom line at the expense of honest and ordinary folk.

When I hear of payday loan sharks, of food banks, of housing shortages, of medicine as something you pay for or go without and of a decent education as something only for a certain sort, it is not shock I feel but a sense of recognition. Nothing ever changes.

When my father wrote Harry’s Last Stand, he was measuring his life against history. He did not see himself as exceptional. He saw himself as proof that ordinary people endure extraordinary times.

Today we are told everything is unprecedented — that chaos is new, that decline is accidental, that inequality is inevitable. But he knew better. He lived long enough to see society come full circle to his hardscrabble youth, except in a digital age.

The day of Harry’s birth is just a few days away. I will remember him because he was my father. But what he really wanted at the end of his life was for people to remember the struggle the 1945 generation endured to build a Britain for the many and not the few. He wanted people to remember that we must refuse to accept that this is simply how things are.

Thank you for reading and for helping to continue my father’s legacy.

Your support keeps me housed and allows me to finish the work I began with my dad in 2010. Like many, I have faced serious health challenges — a heart attack at forty-two, cancer at fifty-seven, and interstitial lung disease at fifty-nine. Staying afloat has not always been easy.

If you are able, please consider a paid subscription — £3.50 a month or £30 a year (adjusted to your local currency). I have reduced the annual price by forty per cent to make it more accessible.

This month is a tight one. There are prescriptions to cover and rent day is approaching quickly.

There is also a tip jar for anyone who feels inclined.

On brighter news: The Green & Pleasant Land is complete in beta form and currently with publishers. It will be published this year, and everyone who helped make it possible will be acknowledged in the book. If you would like a beta e-copy, just let me know.

My father’s story — and that of his working-class generation — must be remembered if we are to resist today’s fascists.

Take care,

John

