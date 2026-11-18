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Yesterday, the Labour government’s Immigration and Asylum Bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons and is now off to the House of Lords for scrutiny before it receives Royal Assent.

It is a cruel piece of legislation, particularly for migrants and refugees seeking sanctuary in Britain. It waters down already threadbare protections for refugees in tribunal hearings. Now, tribunals can be, and most certainly will be, led by individuals who are not well versed in immigration law and who are not required to have legal qualifications. They will make decisions of life and death based upon their own class privileges and prejudices.

More restrictions are being placed on how Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights can be applied, making it easier to facilitate the removal and deportation of refugee families.

This Labour government is also intent on ensuring that some adult refugee claimants pay towards the costs of their accommodation and support whilst they wait for a decision on their applications. It’s all about creating tiers, roadblocks and impossibilities to thwart the survival of the world’s most vulnerable.

But what do you expect from neoliberalism? Social democracy? That ship sailed 40 years ago. It’s interesting that Burnham, who claims, “Catholic social teaching underpins my politics,” voted for the Bill despite its dismissal of current Church doctrine on refugees but abstained on the Assisted Dying Bill a few months back on the grounds that he didn’t want to influence the vote. Some political commentators interpreted that to be Burnham tacitly acknowledging the Bill contravened his faith which the PM or his press office did not seek to disavow.

It’s purely coincidental, but as Margaret Thatcher began her assault on democracy by implementing the destruction of the Welfare State, I began reading Remarque. I wasn’t really too interested in All Quiet on the Western Front, but I was drawn to his Arc de Triomphe. It’s a novel about Paris in 1938 and 1939, when it overflowed with refugees fleeing fascism and the growing threat of Nazism.

The characters in that novel were compelling and gritty, as they just tried to stay alive and perhaps obtain a right of residence or a visa to another country to search again for welcome. The novel ends tragically because that is how many lives end when fascism and capitalism join political forces.

When I read it, I knew what Remarque described was realistic and honest because friends of my parents who sat around our dining table on many Sunday nights had been refugees displaced by war, politics or economic situations. They told similar stories of displacement and terror. In 1979 or 1980, World War Two was still a fresh wound for many, and so was the understanding that to treat refugees as they were treated in the 1930s breeds racism and won’t stop the rise of fascism.

That understanding is no longer the norm. It was replaced by a different understanding that under neoliberalism each of us is like the salesmen in the David Mamet play Glengarry Glen Ross, only as good as our last sale. It leaves little room for empathy towards anyone outside of family and perhaps a few friends. Being constantly bombarded by social media content reinforces that mindset because our minds have no time to pause, think and remember we are connected by being human and mortal.

I don’t see this government doing any good for anyone except those already living well. I remember my father and I being in Manchester a few months after Andy Burnham became mayor. My dad saw him for coffee, and his aides were insistent on showing how well they were tackling the homelessness crisis.

After the meeting, we walked back to the hotel, and it was near teatime and the sky was turning the colour of evening. On the streets were so many homeless people asking for money to find a place to kip or for something to eat or drink or smoke. My dad looked at me sardonically and said of the meeting he had just had, “Fancy fonts and graphs don’t end homelessness, but socialism once did.”

The same is true about what will resolve the refugee crisis and that too will only come from socialism. Without it, there is just one protest after another until the next war comes around and makes most of us dead or refugees.

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