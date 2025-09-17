Some days history seems to repeat itself in the most grotesque ways. Today felt more hopeless than usual. How could it not? Donald Trump received the kind of greeting Hitler coveted from another British King in 1940. Today’s state visit cemented Britain as a Myra Hindley in its relationship with an openly fascist and authoritarian America.

This Downfall we are experiencing in the West is overwhelming, but it makes me struggle harder to finish the work my father began with me in his Last Stand Project. Reading his memories reminds me of the resilience and hope that once seemed possible—and what has been lost today.

Below is another chapter from his Green and Pleasant Land that describes what it felt like to be young during the first post-war years, when the Welfare State was still in its firmament. My father didn’t have assets or family connections back then—just a burning desire to see himself and his generation live a better, more fulfilling life than their parents’ and grandparents’.

In 2025, the young can’t hope for that, or even for living as well as their parents. These are dark days indeed.

Chapter Four

Arrival and Separation

In early March 1948, my wife Friede boarded an RAF DC-3 bound for London at Fuhlsbüttel airfield in Hamburg. Three years after the war, conditions in Germany were still dire for most Germans not on the take or connected to the Allied occupational forces. Black markets thrived as they had since May 1945. Hunger, homelessness, disease, and premature death were rife across Germany. Only the cynical survivor kept their head above water. Germany tried to reconstruct itself to become a useful ally to the growing American empire.

During my four-month separation from Friede, I used RAF personnel being rotated into Hamburg to deliver her goods like coffee or cigarettes. These items were hawked by Friede at black markets for food and fuel.

She was like Technicolor in a Monochrome World

Friede’s mother made her daughter a coat from a heavy woollen red blanket to ward off the cold when she arrived in England's north during its inclement springtime. On the flight, the luxuriously bright coat made Friede look like a movie star filmed in Technicolor. The other passengers were military personnel dressed in drab monochrome field uniforms.

Not the cinema, books, or the newsreels had prepared Friede for the experience of flight. From the moment the aircraft was airborne, she was exhilarated by the novelty and new sensation of being aloft. It didn’t dispel her worry of starting a new life so far from her home, culture, language, and the people she loved.

Later, Friede said a melancholy as sharp as grief stabbed her whilst she observed from her porthole window. The war-broken city of Hamburg became smaller and more insignificant to her eye. Years later, she mused that perhaps being in a bomber so far above one’s target made it easier for British and American forces to obliterate her city.

“From such a great height, neither history nor humanity seemed real, and everything looked inconsequential.”

London Arrival

I was late meeting Friede in London and found her sitting alone in the airport’s waiting area. I was struck by her beauty and how out of place she seemed in the swirl of dull uniforms and overcoats that pressed past her. On her lap, Friede clutched a small brown leather suitcase.

It was the one she had used as a child when she was sent to live with foster parents because her mother’s lover couldn’t abide children. Inside the overnight bag was enough clothing for a fortnight and a few books of German poetry and a novel by Thomas Mann that her mother had hidden from the Nazis during the war because it was banned literature.

We embraced and kissed for a while, and I cried at being with her again. But Friede was dry-eyed because she was in shock from being severed from everything she had known and loved during her twenty years of existence.

The Train to Manchester

While we were on the train to Manchester, we hardly spoke because London had left us speechless and defeated. We sat arms folded and stared out at the blank faces of strangers. For some time, we listened to the locomotive as it bumped and clacked against steel rails. I opened a packet of mints and offered one to Friede.

Thank you, she mimed, trading me the sweet for an anaemic smile.

As we moved further from the capital, we trundled past giant factories, foundries, and mills. They loomed from the rain-streaked window and startled me like a nightmare that grew in horror, then subsided and disappeared into the shriek of the engine’s whistle.

The carriage plunged into darkness as we ran through a long tunnel that had been cut through a hill over a hundred years ago. When we emerged, the urban wasteland was replaced by a forlorn rural landscape being battered by sleet that poured down from black, leaden clouds. We kept silent and let the rain and the wind outside do our talking. They had more strength than either of us, who were knackered in both body and mind.

“I am going to get some shut-eye,” I said to Friede, but she didn’t answer me back.

She had already retreated into the emotionally neutral world of sleep. Friede’s body was slumped over towards the window, which had cool moisture running down it. Her hands were folded tightly on her lap as if in prayer.

Manchester Streets

By the time we reached Manchester’s Piccadilly station, it was half-past four. The terminal teemed with workers scattering towards home with sour expressions. Outside, Friede walked beside me and held her small overnight bag in her hand.

“Everyone looks as sad as they did at Dammtor station in Hamburg during the ice winter,” she remarked.

“Wait until Friday,” I said. “Once they have a couple of pounds in their wallet and can go down to the pub for a pint, they’ll spark up like a Christmas tree. I don’t think anyone ever looks completely happy in this country unless it is the weekend or their summer holiday.”

The neighbourhood was populated by single and semi-detached dwellings built at the turn of the century. Every home was guarded by a low stone fence, and entry was granted through a creaky wrought iron gate. It was a neighbourhood on the precipice of middle-class respectability that had started to tip into gentile poverty.

Mrs Chapman’s Boarding House

“Here we are,” I said cheerfully. “Perhaps not the Taj Mahal, but it will do for the moment.”

Friede remarked with some uncertainty, “It’s very quiet, and there is no name plate. In Germany, a pension must have a sign on its front entrance.”

Inside, the landlady, Mrs Chapman said “I’ll show you to your room.” Then added.

“I don’t discriminate here to your lot for starting the war. I only take exception to the Poles. They’re a dirty lot, even if they were our allies.”

Friede’s room was on the second floor. The interior felt as cold as an aeroplane fuselage at twenty thousand feet above the North Sea. The room was very small, consisting of a bed, an armchair, and a writing desk with a wash basin on top. I asked if the coal fire could be put on.

“It is its modern radiator: a shilling per use.”

She was about to leave but paused. “Included in the rent, your missus can have a good breakfast here and a cold plate for supper. If she wants lunch, she’ll have to go the pub down the lane.”

After the landlady closed the door, I tried to kiss Friede on the lips, but she offered me her cheek instead.

“It has been a long day, and I have to learn how to breathe in England. I’ll be alright, just let me rest.”

Return to Base

On my trek back to Ring Way, the black tide of night rushed in like a swollen river and drowned the last shards of dusk. I was exhausted, and all I wanted to do was get back to camp and shut my eyes.

When I finally reached base, the sentry let me pass without a word. He didn’t even bother to look at my almost-expired travel warrant. Doggedly, I walked back to my sleeping quarters, puffing feverishly on a cigarette. Groups of young recruits huddled in great coats and ignored my determined footsteps. From the direction of the runway, I heard a groan of an aircraft’s Rolls-Royce engines. I looked up and saw a plane lift into the murky sky and disappear. I went straight to my hut and fell asleep on my bed, still dressed in my uniform.

Thanks for reading and supporting my Substack.

On brighter news: The Green & Pleasant Land, after 18 months of work, is now complete in beta format and will go to a publisher this month. My father’s story, and that of his working-class generation, must be remembered if we are to resist today’s fascists. If you’d like a beta e-copy, let me know. Take care, John

