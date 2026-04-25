The month began in snow and ends in cold rain. My hands, thanks to beta blockers, are numb. Still, the hummingbirds will return soon. Online, I watched their migration from the US into Canada via Point Pelee. It will be another two weeks before they reach my part of the province. The seasons circle as you and I age. More often than not, I resist analysing modern politics on Substack unless I can ground it in my father’s past or my present. I don’t hold out much hope for change without a violent confrontation between the people and the state. Yet, I still think it is hopeful that the Green Party, under Zack Polanski, is predicted to win big in Britain’s local elections. I don’t think it will change much in the short term, except to give people hope that Britain’s two-party system of Labour and Tories/Reform can be sidelined. Polanski, like Corbyn, isn’t afraid to talk realistically about the big issues of the 21st century: austerity, economic inequality, the climate, housing, and the cost-of-living crisis. It may not translate to anything once in power, but people deserve the chance to hope for something new, as if it were a lucky dip.

However, I come from a long line of working-class people who have continually had the rug pulled from under them by self-serving politicians. So we wait and watch; hopefully, change is around the corner. Like all of us, I needed it yesterday, but beggars can’t be choosers. So we wait for what happens when the ballots are counted in May.

The excerpt below from The Green and Pleasant Land takes place in 1930 but may as well be yesterday. In it, my father recounts a Labour government that betrayed its working-class constituency and an economic crisis growing out of control. Children live in famine and in precarious housing, whilst adults move from job site to job site looking for paid work. It’s all too familiar for my liking.

The month is ending, and rent day approaches. So tips are appreciated, and year-long subscriptions are 40% off their regular rate of £30 or $45. Monthly subscriptions are still £3.50 or $5. Take care, John

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Chapter Five: Poor Relief

Since we arrived in the city, Dad got up before us. I don’t think he could bear seeing his children eat next to nothing for breakfast. I pretended to sleep as he put on his trousers and braces and tied his boots tight, as he did when employed in the mines.

The door closed behind him, and he was gone. Dad walked the cobbled streets of Bradford, searching for work. When Dad returned at tea time, he was as quiet as he was in the morning, except now his silence was from a day’s failure rather than a reluctance to wake us.

Dad had no prospects. In shame, Mum took my sister and me to the local workhouse. There, she begged for poor relief. Someone came to our doss-house room and counted what we owned: a dress, some shirts, and socks. In a notebook, it was recorded that I did not have underpants. The poor relief officer also told my father his Harmsworth history could be pawned for food.

The last hope Mum and Dad had to escape our family’s spiral towards destitution was to vote Labour in the May 1929 General Election.

It was Mum’s first time voting. Before 1918, women weren’t permitted to vote, and working-class women weren’t allowed until the age of 30. Mum quickly regretted her vote. The 1929 Labour government was a catastrophe for Britain—out of the Tory frying pan and into the fire of a national government with conservative sensibilities.

In America, workers got the New Deal during Roosevelt’s first presidential term. Britain, however, got Ramsay MacDonald, who loved being Prime Minister more than enacting radical change to help the people.

By 1930, Labour Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald sacrificed the well-being of millions of workers to the harshness of the Great Depression by implementing austerity measures. The government abandoned the working class to a dole so minuscule that it guaranteed famine for the recipient.

When the mines closed and the factories shuttered, millions of people had no income. Like us, the newly unemployed lived off paltry government benefits that ensured a belly of hunger.

In 1930, poverty in Yorkshire was as ubiquitous as oxygen. Fuel and food grew scarce for us and everyone else who was unemployed. The government, Labour in name only, abandoned us. We were left to wither and rot like fruit that had fallen to the ground in autumn.

On bleak winter mornings, Mum reheated the porridge we ate for our tea the night before. While she dolloped it out into our bowls, I’d sing:

“Old Mother Hubbard went to the cupboard to give the poor dog a bone. But when she got there, the cupboard was bare. So the poor doggie got none.”

We had little food, no money for coal to heat our hovel, and were in rent arrears. The bailiff would soon be upon us. So we slipped from our doss-house lodgings and onto the streets under cold Yorkshire skies.

That night, we took refuge in a poorhouse. Upon entry, an administrator separated us. My sister went with my mother to a female dormitory to sleep, and I went with Dad to one for the men. I didn’t let go of his hand until morning.

My father and I shared a flock mattress on a stone floor. Around us were others like us—broken remnants, rubbish, and factory-floor sweepings.

We stayed two nights, and then my mother found us another doss to call home. Mum convinced the landlord to take us in before paying the week’s rent.

Once we were settled in our new room, Mum went out to get the money for our lodgings by pawning her wedding ring.

On her return from the pawn shop, she walked along Manningham Lane. There, she spied a leather bag with a chain clasp. Mum hurriedly picked it up and noticed that it had the name of a department store stencilled across it.

Curious and hungry, she opened it and discovered fifty pounds in notes and silver inside.

It was a store’s bank purse, and an accounting clerk must have dropped it in the street while on his way to make the daily deposit.

It crossed Mum’s mind to pocket the money and not say a word to anyone because fifty pounds was a king’s ransom to a family living on less than a pound a week. However, my mother’s conscience, and the knowledge that she was many things but not a thief, wore her down.

My mother walked over to the store, whose clientele was the well-heeled residents of Bradford.

Inside, she spoke with the manager. He was officious and thanked her coldly for her honesty. The manager rewarded my mum’s good turn with a tin of stale, broken biscuits.

Mum fled the store, ashamed and furious that her honesty had been treated so unjustly. Her good deed was valued by the store’s manager as worth no more than a tin of broken biscuits.

My mother spent that night in bitter silence, locked in a hateful glare towards the tin of broken biscuits.

The following morning, Mum returned with me to the department store and held the tin like a neck being throttled. At the store, she demanded to see the manager. An obsequious attendant asked if the manager would know the reason for her visit.

“He bloody will,” Mum said.

When the manager appeared, she slammed the tin onto the counter, the crack so sharp that other customers turned to stare.

“You can take these bloody things back.”

Aghast, the manager asked, “Back? But why?”

“I found fifty pounds of your money yesterday. You think a few broken biscuits are fair compensation for my kindness to your store?”

My mother pushed up close to the manager’s face.

“Look, give me a just reward, or I am going to scream that you throw crumbs to a poor mother with two little kids to feed and a sick husband to care for.”

The manager was flustered and looked confused that someone so abysmally poor as my mother would demand more than she was given. He finally relented because the other customers noticed Mum’s outrage.

The manager gave my mum four pounds on the condition that she never returned.

For the rest of her life, Mum told anyone willing to hear the story about the day she won against the toffs.

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Thanks for reading and supporting this Substack. Without your loyalty, I don’t know where I’d be. You have certainly kept both my father’s legacy going and the wolf from my door.

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April has been slightly more optimistic because of a small but welcome royalty payment of £100. Hopefully, May and June will be more promising—but I have to get there first. Also, very shortly, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my dad’s old publisher for consideration. It already has a small, boutique publisher willing to print it, but to maintain his legacy, the largest reach is preferable.

I’m starting my rent appeal earlier and offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off. Ten new subscribers will cover much of it. My subscription rates haven’t changed since 2021.

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