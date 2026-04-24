The final clean-up of The Green and Pleasant Land manuscript has had many swings and roundabouts. It’s worth it, but emotionally exhausting. Harry Leslie Smith deserves one final say from beyond the grave, making the case not to make his past our future. However, we are probably beyond the point of no return when it comes to that.

I look forward to when it’s all done and published, which will happen this year. I will dispose of his ashes that sit in a carrier bag underneath the dining room table I write on.

The excerpt below is an important chapter in The Green and Pleasant Land. It shows how Britain’s working class died before the NHS—in pain and in a workhouse. It also details Harry’s memories of the 1926 General Strike and how his father participated in it, as well as how his family and community were starved into submission by the mine owners. All of this is happening now across the West. We are being ground down into submission. This is not the moment for doubt. We must remember the words from “The Internationale” again: Arise, ye workers from your slumbers.

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(Harry’s Grandad in a WW1 Propaganda Photo For A Barnsley Bomb Factory)

Chapter Two: The Pauper’s Pit

“You were a sickly bairn,” Mum said scornfully when she took to drink during the Great Depression. Behind my back, my hands clenched into fists at her rebuke. She wasn’t wrong.

At birth, I was scrawny and underweight like my parents and grandparents at birth.

The bairns from my working-class generation often died before their time. Scarlet fever, diphtheria, whooping cough, or malnutrition were how we slipped away from living in the 1920s.

Mum didn’t want that happening to me. Mum had no patience for illness, especially those serious enough to kill any of her children. She took it as a personal affront and used guile and instinct to save me when death threatened.

At eighteen months, I developed a prolapsed rectum from malnutrition that caused a portion of my intestines to slip out of my backside.

“If I hadn’t shoved your bowels back up your arsehole as a lad, you wouldn’t have been alive today. I told death to bugger off and not touch thee until ripe with age.”

Death, however, refused to give up on his claim for my eldest sister, Marion. She didn’t survive childhood.

Marion’s spinal TB couldn’t be fixed with home remedies or brute force.

She needed care in a sanatorium — and that was beyond my parents’ means or anyone who earned their income from the sweat of their brow.

By 1926, my sister was bedridden because the TB had devoured her spine. Marion was in constant pain. Dad even tried to ease her anguish with gin.

Dad’s trade union donated a wicker landau for my sister’s care. It had thin wheels with rubber tyres around them. Mum and Dad took Marion outside to enjoy Barnsley’s infrequent days of sun. When Mum pushed Marion down the street with me by her side, the wheels made a mournful squeak.

Sometimes, I sat on the floor near my sister, who was marooned in our parlour. I told her nonsense stories that she responded to with groans of pain or with her hands thrashing about as if trying to escape her bed.

As I matured from crawling to walking, Marion became more childlike. She was an infant again, dependent on Mum’s care for eating, bathing, dressing, and even going to the toilet.

It exhausted my mother and made her impatient with others — including me — because I was underfoot when Mum needed to give all her attention to my dying sister.

Our home was overcast by worry and sadness from Marion dying. But grief was outside our stoop too. Mourning persisted for the hundreds of thousands slain in the Great War. Dead Man’s Penny shrines were on most everyone’s mantel in Barnsley for family members who fell in the 1914–1918 battles. There was also an unspoken melancholy for the tens of thousands dead from the Spanish Flu that struck Britain and the world in 1918. People felt their grief as if it was a piece of broken glass sticking into them. Yet, they kept their agony to themselves or let it manifest in their political choices.

People like my family felt cheated by their political leaders who promised a “Land fit for Heroes” after the Great War in 1918.

People like my family felt cheated by their political leaders who promised a “Land fit for Heroes” after the Great War in 1918.

A recession in coal prices clawed back miners’ wages to pre-war levels.

Other workers felt a similar pinch.

Their employers wanted more hours worked for less pay.

Rent and food became unaffordable.

My uncle Ted called 1926, “a year of fucking famine.”

By May 1926, the working class became militant.

Britain’s trade unions called a General Strike.

The General Strike terrified Britain’s establishment.

They feared the country was ripe for revolution and that their heads would be harvested by workers made rabid by Marxism.

Winston Churchill stoked these fears.

He gave speeches in Parliament depicting the strikers as communist revolutionaries out to topple democracy.

Strikers were described in newspapers as if they were insurgents or a rabble mob that wanted to storm Buckingham Palace.

Right-wing newspapers portrayed working-class aspirations for fair wages and affordable housing as a plot by Lenin. They wrote it would transform the United Kingdom into another Soviet Union.

The middle class accepted this propaganda as gospel.

They didn’t view workers as equal to the middle class.

To them, we were an inferior species whose purpose was to serve capitalism.

We were supposed to be their downstairs servants — to dig their coal or forge their steel.

We were background players for their real-life silent picture extravaganza.

The General Strike began with militant optimism, and in less than a fortnight, it was crushed by the government.

Only the miners’ union refused to break in the face of the intimidation thrown at them by the government and the press.

While other workers returned to their employment, the miners’ union held firm with the slogan: “Not a penny off the pay, not a minute off the day.”

It was heroic but in vain that the miners held their picket line after other trade unions had been beaten into surrender.

For their fight for better pay, the miners, their families, and the communities they lived in were destroyed. They were starved into submission by the coal barons, who refused to negotiate.

Time was on the side of the coal barons. They had stockpiled coal before the strike as a contingency against industrial action.

The strikers did not have the luxury of time because strike pay was not enough for rent and food.

We had so little money during the strike that Mum took my sister Alberta and me to soup kitchens for our daily meals.

Marion’s TB grew worse the longer the strike lasted.

Death was coming for her.

My father and mother knew she would soon be dead.

I was told, “Play near Marion because she won’t be with us for long.”

In early autumn, the miners’ determination weakened.

The coal barons had starved them out and broken them without mercy.

Just before the strike ended, my dad took me to one of their pickets.

I do not know the reason.

It might have been as simple as not having a carer for me because my mother was busy tending to Marion.

Or it might have been something more profound.

Maybe Dad wanted me to remember the time when workers stood up to the coal barons and lived on their feet.

At the picket, Dad let me ride on his shoulders. He stood with his comrades, and I felt as if I was the most important part of that picket, towering above everyone else.

On Dad’s shoulders, I felt happy and safe in the company of him and his mates, who fought a fair fight for our kind.

Not long after my trip to the picket line and my triumphant ride on my father’s shoulders, the miners’ union capitulated to the coal barons.

They surrendered as if they were a defeated army. The mine owners treated them with no more mercy than Germany during the drafting of the Versailles Treaty.

Miners returned to work in the pits with cut wages and increased work hours.

The General Strike proved to the working class that Britain had sacrificed its young in the Great War for nothing. The wealth of the richest families in Britain was to be preserved over the well-being of the people.

October 1926 was ablaze with autumn sun and capitalist brutality. Marion was dying, my family was starving, and the miners’ general strike collapsed in humiliating surrender.

At the beginning of October, Mum knew she couldn’t care for Marion any longer.

Death was coming hard and quick for my sister.

There was nothing to be done for her at home.

My dad didn’t earn a middle-class wage, so Marion could not be taken into the care of a hospital that charged for health services.

There was nowhere else for Marion to die but at a workhouse infirmary.

She was committed to our local workhouse because it had a small infirmary where the working class and the indigent went to die or received minimal medical treatment.

Generally, it was only laudanum to make one’s end of life less torturous.

In early October, Dad, with the help of a neighbour, lifted Marion — who rested on her wicker bed — onto the back of a coal wagon drawn by a lone horse.

After Marion was put on the wagon, my mother climbed up to accompany her to the workhouse.

The horse and wagon forlornly pulled away from our front step and moved slowly down the street towards the workhouse.

At the end of October, Marion, ten years old, died in a windowless room.

Her body was dumped in a pauper’s pit.

The General Strike had impoverished my father so much that he could not afford a cemetery plot for Marion.

My parents’ remorse over how Marion died occupied any room they walked into and hung about after they left like smoke rising from a newly snuffed candle.

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Thanks for reading and supporting this Substack. Without your loyalty, I don’t know where I’d be. You certainly have kept both my father’s legacy going and kept the wolf from my door

The last few months have been difficult. New subscriptions have slowed, and some long-time readers have had to step away because of the cost-of-living crisis. April has been slightly more optimistic because of a small but welcome royalty payment of £100. Hopefully, May and June will be more promising—but I have to get there first. Also, very shortly, The Green and Pleasant Land will be sent to my dad’s old publisher for their consideration. It already has a small/boutique publisher willing to print it. But it’s best for the legacy to try for the largest reach.

I’m starting my rent appeal earlier this month and because of that offering yearly subscriptions at 40% off. My subscription rates have never changed since 2021-either 3.50 per month of 30 per year.

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Take care,







John

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